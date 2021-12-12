« previous next »
Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'

Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
Quote from: ianburns252

With this person - no doubt she is somewhat vapid and her comments are lacking nuance but as people have mentioned before she still has to do work of a kind (and for those going on about looks - she clearly doesn't just sit on the sofa eating KFC all day. The physical training and dieting she will put in to maintain a look is of a level re: commitment that most are simply not prepared to do).


That's complete and utter bollocks. I know people far better looking than her, that don't get plastered in make up and airbrushed at every opportunity that don't go to the gym 15 times a week and eat specific diets.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
Quote from: ianburns252
In what way is "talent" a subset of luck?

The hours needed to be put in to simply be slightly better than shit at something are such that I don't see how luck can factor in to being talented.

You can argue that one might be lucky to have had supportive parents who would buy them an instrument, drive them to practice, even simply encourage them to try at whatever they are now considered passionate about but in no way does that eliminate the hard work that has to go in to actually developing the skill to the point at which they become "talented".

With this person - no doubt she is somewhat vapid and her comments are lacking nuance but as people have mentioned before she still has to do work of a kind (and for those going on about looks - she clearly doesn't just sit on the sofa eating KFC all day. The physical training and dieting she will put in to maintain a look is of a level re: commitment that most are simply not prepared to do).

She has certain advantages, absolutely no doubt, but you cannot simply put it all down to luck.

Once you eliminate those with inherited wealth/power I would say that those deemed successful have worked damn hard and the "luck" that they experience is only available to them because they have put themselves in a position to be able to take advantage of it due to working hard and developing themselves in an area of expertise.

I think it says something about many of the comments going in hard on these comments that they solely equate success with money and dismiss it all as being down to fortune.

In a way, people's advantages are to be celebrated - why should someone get slated for having supportive parents? If someone has a natural skillset it should be seen as a positive that this was recognised early and they were supported to develop that skill.

I'm not sure what her talent is. Its not like she has learn to play the guitar to performance levels is it?
She's gone on chlamydia island, had sex on telly, worn a few bikinis then had contracts thrown at her.
Then she lectures the world on hard work.
No surprise it hasn't gone down well.
No different to them off Geordie Shore or nay other reality shite.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
I'm not sure what her talent is. Its not like she has learn to play the guitar to performance levels is it?
She's gone on chlamydia island, had sex on telly, worn a few bikinis then had contracts thrown at her.
Then she lectures the world on hard work.
No surprise it hasn't gone down well.
No different to them off Geordie Shore or nay other reality shite.

I didn't mean talent with her specifically but was responding to the poster who stated that they considered "talent to be a subset of luck".

Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
In what way is "talent" a subset of luck?

The hours needed to be put in to simply be slightly better than shit at something are such that I don't see how luck can factor in to being talented.

You can argue that one might be lucky to have had supportive parents who would buy them an instrument, drive them to practice, even simply encourage them to try at whatever they are now considered passionate about but in no way does that eliminate the hard work that has to go in to actually developing the skill to the point at which they become "talented".


'Talent' - whether that's for playing football, being musical, having a great singing voice, being super-intelligent, whatever - is something you are born with. Yes, to  become really top tier at something you have a talent for, you need to work hard to hone that talent, but if you weren't lucky enough to have that inherent talent in the first place, you won't become a great footballer/musician/singer/rocket scientist/etc

Her 'talent' is her good looks and ability/confidence to put herself front and centre to an audience. If she were plain and shy, she wouldn't be able to do what she does even if she wanted to.


In a way, people's advantages are to be celebrated - why should someone get slated for having supportive parents? If someone has a natural skillset it should be seen as a positive that this was recognised early and they were supported to develop that skill.

You're missing the point. Nobody began criticising her for doing what she does and taking advantage of her 'advantages'. It's only when, as the interview touched onto the issue of poverty and wealth inequality, she came out with the guff about 'everybody having the same 24 hours' and inferring that those not financially advantaged are that way because they don't work hard or want it enough, that the pile-on began.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
Since when does having two police officer parents equate to growing up wealthy?

Molly Mae, especially in this post BLM era is supposed to apologise for being white and rich and she didn't, hence the backlash. What she said was vacuous but the fallout has been ridiculous.

It's not much different to Steve Harvey saying rich people don't sleep 8 hours because there is money to be made. Pretty sure there are several that sleep like a baby for 8 hours

what does BLM have to do with this situation, at all? very smelly post

note privilege can be in a multitude of different ways, not just having wealth, but some of the older generations of police-officers seem to have done quite well for themselves.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
'Talent' - whether that's for playing football, being musical, having a great singing voice, being super-intelligent, whatever - is something you are born with. Yes, to  become really top tier at something you have a talent for, you need to work hard to hone that talent, but if you weren't lucky enough to have that inherent talent in the first place, you won't become a great footballer/musician/singer/rocket scientist/etc

Her 'talent' is her good looks and ability/confidence to put herself front and centre to an audience. If she were plain and shy, she wouldn't be able to do what she does even if she wanted to.


You're missing the point. Nobody began criticising her for doing what she does and taking advantage of her 'advantages'. It's only when, as the interview touched onto the issue of poverty and wealth inequality, she came out with the guff about 'everybody having the same 24 hours' and inferring that those not financially advantaged are that way because they don't work hard or want it enough, that the pile-on began.

I disagree mate - you are born with attributes that would lend themselves towards being skilled at a particular talent but these are entirely raw and do not mean jack shit without significant levels of hard work to develop them.

I think we are likely splitting hairs in terminology but I find the phrasing can come across as dismissive towards those who have reached a certain level of ability with something as it implies that they were born with it and it would have just flourished.

I should have expanded my other point a bit better - if the critique of her comments was that she is not recognising her advantages and one of those being supportive parents then fair enough, I agree with that, but some of the commentary comes across as being that having family who have supported and helped her get where she is is something to be embarrassed about or should diminish ones achievements (again translating it to other skills more so that what she is famous for)
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
I kind of get what they mean with the luck comment.
Some people are lucky enough to have an innate talent that allows them to exceed what most others can achieve, where the ability comes easily while others really have to strive.
Not saying they don't have to work hard or belittling their ability either but they can achieve more than others working just as hard, due to their talent.
Then others are lucky enough to be born into enough privilege to allow their talents to be nurtured, free from the social and economic pressures most people labour under.
Actors and musicians most often fall into this category. Hence all the Etonian actors in the film industry.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
With talent, it comes down to the talent, an interest in the same thing, a supportive environment, and a good work ethic.

The point here is that the "good work ethic" alone won't make you succeed, and telling other to "just work harder" is being ignorant of all the other factors that are not purely under your control.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
In what way is "talent" a subset of luck?

The hours needed to be put in to simply be slightly better than shit at something are such that I don't see how luck can factor in to being talented.

You can argue that one might be lucky to have had supportive parents who would buy them an instrument, drive them to practice, even simply encourage them to try at whatever they are now considered passionate about but in no way does that eliminate the hard work that has to go in to actually developing the skill to the point at which they become "talented".

With this person - no doubt she is somewhat vapid and her comments are lacking nuance but as people have mentioned before she still has to do work of a kind (and for those going on about looks - she clearly doesn't just sit on the sofa eating KFC all day. The physical training and dieting she will put in to maintain a look is of a level re: commitment that most are simply not prepared to do).

She has certain advantages, absolutely no doubt, but you cannot simply put it all down to luck.

Once you eliminate those with inherited wealth/power I would say that those deemed successful have worked damn hard and the "luck" that they experience is only available to them because they have put themselves in a position to be able to take advantage of it due to working hard and developing themselves in an area of expertise.

I think it says something about many of the comments going in hard on these comments that they solely equate success with money and dismiss it all as being down to fortune.

In a way, people's advantages are to be celebrated - why should someone get slated for having supportive parents? If someone has a natural skillset it should be seen as a positive that this was recognised early and they were supported to develop that skill.
Talent is a natural aptitude, you are born with it.  Of course it needs to be nurtured and developed through practice and hard work like you say, but that part is not what the word 'talent' means.

Put it another way, if I worked just as hard as Steven Gerrard, he would always have been a better footballer than me.  He was born with that talent, as well as certain physical attributes like his height, build, pace etc.  There are quite likely footballers out there who work just as hard as he did, if not more so, and they will never reach the levels he reached because they don't have the talent he had.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
With talent, it comes down to the talent, an interest in the same thing, a supportive environment, and a good work ethic.

The point here is that the "good work ethic" alone won't make you succeed, and telling other to "just work harder" is being ignorant of all the other factors that are not purely under your control.


Could you say it's the one biggest factor you can control though? If you are trying to inspire others, and explain how someone can elevate themselves and reach a higher level, then what else could be included. Hearing someone that is rich and famous say "You can work hard but I had a better environment to grow up in than you so you won't reach my level" isn't exactly the best.

It's absolutely down to luck and environment, "who you know", how your social status comes across... all kind of things boost one person above another, in every single aspect of work and life. Yes it's hard to hear people that have made it through unusual modern means telling others, that have been working hard for years, that they just put a bit of effort in. I'd argue it's not really aimed at people like most of us on here though. In general when you hear these comments they are aimed at kids and young adults that are just starting out. It's a common notion that's been around for decades.

The context of how it's said is probably important, but then these Love Island celebrities and Social media stars aren't going to be the most incredibly sympathetic and thoughtful in their delivery of what they say. In general they have people go over and help them when wording things and not just posting the content they require to get clicks. Put them on a podcast or live broadcast then they will often come across badly to the general public that don't follow them closely. And of course, an awkwardly generic apology follows a few days later.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
Talent is a natural aptitude, you are born with it.  Of course it needs to be nurtured and developed through practice and hard work like you say, but that part is not what the word 'talent' means.

Put it another way, if I worked just as hard as Steven Gerrard, he would always have been a better footballer than me.  He was born with that talent, as well as certain physical attributes like his height, build, pace etc.  There are quite likely footballers out there who work just as hard as he did, if not more so, and they will never reach the levels he reached because they don't have the talent he had.

Aye, fair enough - I think the way I read it set me off a bit as the way some commentaries have come across is that you get born into the world pinging balls of the crossbar whilst playing Eruption and helping to prove string theory.

I think we do ultimately agree that some people have natural attributes and that they are lucky to have them but they are no go if you do not have the work ethic to develop them.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
In what way is "talent" a subset of luck?

The hours needed to be put in to simply be slightly better than shit at something are such that I don't see how luck can factor in to being talented.

You can argue that one might be lucky to have had supportive parents who would buy them an instrument, drive them to practice, even simply encourage them to try at whatever they are now considered passionate about but in no way does that eliminate the hard work that has to go in to actually developing the skill to the point at which they become "talented".

With this person - no doubt she is somewhat vapid and her comments are lacking nuance but as people have mentioned before she still has to do work of a kind (and for those going on about looks - she clearly doesn't just sit on the sofa eating KFC all day. The physical training and dieting she will put in to maintain a look is of a level re: commitment that most are simply not prepared to do).

She has certain advantages, absolutely no doubt, but you cannot simply put it all down to luck.

Once you eliminate those with inherited wealth/power I would say that those deemed successful have worked damn hard and the "luck" that they experience is only available to them because they have put themselves in a position to be able to take advantage of it due to working hard and developing themselves in an area of expertise.

I think it says something about many of the comments going in hard on these comments that they solely equate success with money and dismiss it all as being down to fortune.

In a way, people's advantages are to be celebrated - why should someone get slated for having supportive parents? If someone has a natural skillset it should be seen as a positive that this was recognised early and they were supported to develop that skill.

Agree with that.

I work in IT, something that I had an interest in as a kid in the 70s. I worked and worked and worked and did a load of good stuff, got noticed and taken on professionally while still a kid and it's not far off the mark to say that since I've worked in IT, I've done 5-10 hours training at home a week. Week in, week out for nigh on 40 years.

Just to stand still. The more I learn the more I realise there is to learn.

It might look 'effortless' to other people or 'lucky' but you still have to put the time and the hours in.

I'm sure there are plenty of other jobs where the training never ends; Law, Accountancy, Being a Doctor - the list never ends. There is always new stuff to learn and new stuff to accomplish. It's pretty obvious in the places where I've worked where you have people that don't put the time or effort in and are quite often left stranded in a dead-end job doing legacy shit. But who wants to do that? The stuff I do is pretty much cutting edge and at the coalface and changes literally every week.

I know musicians that practice for hours a week just to be at the level they are now. Most abilities and jobs decline if you don't nurture them and put the graft in.

But people never see that - they think you are just magically 'good at your job' or 'lucky to have it'.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
Talent is a natural aptitude, you are born with it.  Of course it needs to be nurtured and developed through practice and hard work like you say, but that part is not what the word 'talent' means.

Put it another way, if I worked just as hard as Steven Gerrard, he would always have been a better footballer than me.  He was born with that talent, as well as certain physical attributes like his height, build, pace etc.  There are quite likely footballers out there who work just as hard as he did, if not more so, and they will never reach the levels he reached because they don't have the talent he had.

If Steven Gerrard didn't bother training hard work working hard or attending coaching lessons, do you think he'd have made the rise he did?

I'd say he probably wouldn't have.

You can have all the talent in the world and unless you apply it then it's for nothing.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
Since when does having two police officer parents equate to growing up wealthy?

Molly Mae, especially in this post BLM era is supposed to apologise for being white and rich and she didn't, hence the backlash.
Why bring race into it, fuck all to do with her colour
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
If Steven Gerrard didn't bother training hard work working hard or attending coaching lessons, do you think he'd have made the rise he did?

I'd say he probably wouldn't have.

You can have all the talent in the world and unless you apply it then it's for nothing.
That's basically what I said in the post that started this conversation. I was quoting Martin Lewis saying that you need a combination of things, including hard work, talent and luck.

Who do you think is the better player? Scott Parker, Jack Wilshire or Steven Gerrard? Wilshire had all of the talent but none of the graft, Scott Parker the other way around. But Gerrard had all of the talent and all of the graft and that's why he's the best.

My avatar is probably the best example of what I'm getting at ;D
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
Talent is a natural aptitude, you are born with it.  Of course it needs to be nurtured and developed through practice and hard work like you say, but that part is not what the word 'talent' means.

My advice is play the Williams sisters at chess,
the Polgars at tennis.
I suspect you would still lose.

I'm very pacific on those choices.

And good luck telling Stevie G. that he was just naturally good.

You don't know about the 'you've done well, you're smart' versus 'you've done well, you've worked hard' ?

How can there be a talent to kick a football 50 yard to foot? etc

Talent is a mystery ingredient people who are crap introduce to explain the difference.

I know this from personal animosity to people who are better than me at shit.

Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
Agree with that.

I work in IT, something that I had an interest in as a kid in the 70s. I worked and worked and worked and did a load of good stuff, got noticed and taken on professionally while still a kid and it's not far off the mark to say that since I've worked in IT, I've done 5-10 hours training at home a week. Week in, week out for nigh on 40 years.

Just to stand still. The more I learn the more I realise there is to learn.

It might look 'effortless' to other people or 'lucky' but you still have to put the time and the hours in.

I'm sure there are plenty of other jobs where the training never ends; Law, Accountancy, Being a Doctor - the list never ends. There is always new stuff to learn and new stuff to accomplish. It's pretty obvious in the places where I've worked where you have people that don't put the time or effort in and are quite often left stranded in a dead-end job doing legacy shit. But who wants to do that? The stuff I do is pretty much cutting edge and at the coalface and changes literally every week.

I know musicians that practice for hours a week just to be at the level they are now. Most abilities and jobs decline if you don't nurture them and put the graft in.

But people never see that - they think you are just magically 'good at your job' or 'lucky to have it'.
I think you're missing the point here, in lots of jobs you can get by with hard work, 'talent' isn't needed, that includes IT.
Some jobs/careers need natural talent to go along with that hard work, some don't. I'm sure that as kids we all harboured a desire to play for Liverpool, I spent a whole year of my life as a kid practicing every waking hour because I was told that with hard work I could be anything I wanted. Guess what? I was still shit at footy no matter how hard I worked.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
I think you're missing the point here, in lots of jobs you can get by with hard work, 'talent' isn't needed, that includes IT.
Some jobs/careers need natural talent to go along with that hard work, some don't. I'm sure that as kids we all harboured a desire to play for Liverpool, I spent a whole year of my life as a kid practicing every waking hour because I was told that with hard work I could be anything I wanted. Guess what? I was still shit at footy no matter how hard I worked.

Talent isn't needed in IT?

Er.. OK..

I'd call it aptitude, which still requires hard work (Though I have met some people that appear to be naturally talented to an extent where it's easy)

But even with hard work, there is still some talent (or aptitude) required.

I think more than a few people would admit that they would struggle in jobs not suited to them.

While I consider myself to be fairly average, there are some incredible people that have brought the world forward with their talent for creation - depending on what you're doing in IT then the creation of 'stuff' can be as complicated and artistic as art or music or architecture.
