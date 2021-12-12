With talent, it comes down to the talent, an interest in the same thing, a supportive environment, and a good work ethic.



The point here is that the "good work ethic" alone won't make you succeed, and telling other to "just work harder" is being ignorant of all the other factors that are not purely under your control.



Could you say it's the one biggest factor you can control though? If you are trying to inspire others, and explain how someone can elevate themselves and reach a higher level, then what else could be included. Hearing someone that is rich and famous say "You can work hard but I had a better environment to grow up in than you so you won't reach my level" isn't exactly the best.It's absolutely down to luck and environment, "who you know", how your social status comes across... all kind of things boost one person above another, in every single aspect of work and life. Yes it's hard to hear people that have made it through unusual modern means telling others, that have been working hard for years, that they just put a bit of effort in. I'd argue it's not really aimed at people like most of us on here though. In general when you hear these comments they are aimed at kids and young adults that are just starting out. It's a common notion that's been around for decades.The context of how it's said is probably important, but then these Love Island celebrities and Social media stars aren't going to be the most incredibly sympathetic and thoughtful in their delivery of what they say. In general they have people go over and help them when wording things and not just posting the content they require to get clicks. Put them on a podcast or live broadcast then they will often come across badly to the general public that don't follow them closely. And of course, an awkwardly generic apology follows a few days later.