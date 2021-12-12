In what way is "talent" a subset of luck?
The hours needed to be put in to simply be slightly better than shit at something are such that I don't see how luck can factor in to being talented.
You can argue that one might be lucky to have had supportive parents who would buy them an instrument, drive them to practice, even simply encourage them to try at whatever they are now considered passionate about but in no way does that eliminate the hard work that has to go in to actually developing the skill to the point at which they become "talented".
With this person - no doubt she is somewhat vapid and her comments are lacking nuance but as people have mentioned before she still has to do work of a kind (and for those going on about looks - she clearly doesn't just sit on the sofa eating KFC all day. The physical training and dieting she will put in to maintain a look is of a level re: commitment that most are simply not prepared to do).
She has certain advantages, absolutely no doubt, but you cannot simply put it all down to luck.
Once you eliminate those with inherited wealth/power I would say that those deemed successful have worked damn hard and the "luck" that they experience is only available to them because they have put themselves in a position to be able to take advantage of it due to working hard and developing themselves in an area of expertise.
I think it says something about many of the comments going in hard on these comments that they solely equate success with money and dismiss it all as being down to fortune.
In a way, people's advantages are to be celebrated - why should someone get slated for having supportive parents? If someone has a natural skillset it should be seen as a positive that this was recognised early and they were supported to develop that skill.
Agree with that.
I work in IT, something that I had an interest in as a kid in the 70s. I worked and worked and worked and did a load of good stuff, got noticed and taken on professionally while still a kid and it's not far off the mark to say that since I've worked in IT, I've done 5-10 hours training at home a week. Week in, week out for nigh on 40 years.
Just to stand still. The more I learn the more I realise there is to learn.
It might look 'effortless' to other people or 'lucky' but you still have to put the time and the hours in.
I'm sure there are plenty of other jobs where the training never ends; Law, Accountancy, Being a Doctor - the list never ends. There is always new stuff to learn and new stuff to accomplish. It's pretty obvious in the places where I've worked where you have people that don't put the time or effort in and are quite often left stranded in a dead-end job doing legacy shit. But who wants to do that? The stuff I do is pretty much cutting edge and at the coalface and changes literally every week.
I know musicians that practice for hours a week just to be at the level they are now. Most abilities and jobs decline if you don't nurture them and put the graft in.
But people never see that - they think you are just magically 'good at your job' or 'lucky to have it'.