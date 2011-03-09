I agree. We should be pivoting our education to give these kids skills that may be useful and also transferable to other things as a 'back up'. The world is digital now - learning how to code, how to take photos, how to run a business, how to graphic design etc are way more important than algebra.



Learning how to code is as useful as knowing how to service a car engine. It's interesting but largely irrelevant for 99.9% of people in their daily lives. Thankfully, the Steve Jobs philosophy of computing and technology has become dominant - it's all about intuitive user interfaces and ease of use rather than MS-DOS command line entry.As for graphic design, it's a real skill that takes talent and years of training and experience to master. If by graphic design, you mean doing an A4 poster for a car boot sale with Comic Sans and a bit of Clip Art then fine. If you want good quality graphics then please employ a professional.As someone else said, if you can't do algebra then you'll struggle to run a business. Here's one basic equation that's at the core of my business: (S/CH) x (1+OH) x (1+PM) = HR. Salary divided by chargable hours multiplied by overheads and target profit margin gives me an hourly charge out rate for each member of staff. By changing the variables I can see how tight a profit margin I can aim for, or what salary I can offer for a particular role.If you can't calculate basics like break-even points and profit margins you can't run a business.