« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'  (Read 2584 times)

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,992
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #80 on: Today at 04:15:37 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:05:38 am
Yes he would, but in a different way. Whether someone says something good, bad, stupid, or indifferent, Social media becomes toxic very quickly and its not difficult to see how much more toxic it can be for women.

To be fair, you originally said that people wouldn't have reacted negatively to a male influencer making those remarks (wrongly, imo, albeit you were quoting someone else) and have now shifted to saying trolling of women tends to be more toxic (which is a more reasonable argument).
« Last Edit: Today at 04:18:29 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,526
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #81 on: Today at 05:34:27 am »
Never heard of her
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,846
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:35:42 am »
to be honest I think she has a point.

I mean, Rees-Mogg, Cameron, Bojo the clown all came from council estates, worked hard and look where they ended up in life?
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,420
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:47:28 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:15:37 am
To be fair, you originally said that people wouldn't have reacted negatively to a male influencer making those remarks (wrongly, imo, albeit you were quoting someone else) and have now shifted to saying trolling of women tends to be more toxic (which is a more reasonable argument).

Male influencers are just as bad, especially the roided fitness wankers.
There just aren't as many of them.

Very few start out from nothing. Money is usually required for the kit and for the lifestyle they hawk. Its hardly Jessies diets is it.

Ja Rule should have left the lot of them on that island.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,271
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:49:48 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January  7, 2022, 03:59:41 pm
I agree. We should be pivoting our education to give these kids skills that may be useful and also transferable to other things as a 'back up'. The world is digital now - learning how to code, how to take photos, how to run a business, how to graphic design etc are way more important than algebra.

Learning how to code is as useful as knowing how to service a car engine. It's interesting but largely irrelevant for 99.9% of people in their daily lives. Thankfully, the Steve Jobs philosophy of computing and technology has become dominant - it's all about intuitive user interfaces and ease of use rather than MS-DOS command line entry.

As for graphic design, it's a real skill that takes talent and years of training and experience to master. If by graphic design, you mean doing an A4 poster for a car boot sale with Comic Sans and a bit of Clip Art then fine. If you want good quality graphics then please employ a professional. 

As someone else said, if you can't do algebra then you'll struggle to run a business. Here's one basic equation that's at the core of my business: (S/CH) x (1+OH) x (1+PM) = HR. Salary divided by chargable hours multiplied by overheads and target profit margin gives me an hourly charge out rate for each member of staff. By changing the variables I can see how tight a profit margin I can aim for, or what salary I can offer for a particular role.

If you can't calculate basics like break-even points and profit margins you can't run a business.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline WhoHe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,264
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:51:29 am »
Can't say I know who she is.

Having money behind you is a very big advantage in succeeding but it also allows you to fail, try again, fail .... I have seen this - mainly in the arts, actors, musicians etc.

I worked out in posh Cheshire for years and the thing there is the you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours mentality is alive and kicking. Money brings influence, "Not what you know but who you know" is a massive part of the advantage money brings, tennis clubs, golf clubs. are where the deals are done, introductions made etc.

Social mobility is not something posh Cheshire folk worry about as they expect to succeed and with their connections they do.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,235
  • Red since '64
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:01:06 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 11:05:49 pm
This sums it up.

Love that - and so much truth in it.

The infuriating thing is that the attitudes embodied in the final frame dont resonate as they should with voters. You see it in generation to generation - its why Downton Abbey, royal gossip, Dubai lifestyles et al sell. Its why the American Dream became a nightmare.

A number of posts mention education (some from current or former educators) and hint at fundamental changes to curriculum. I was reminded of a head I once worked for; he was a true high flyer - deputy head at 27, head of a 900 intake comprehensive at 31, Director of Education in his early 40s. He used to say that the problem with schools is that they find out what you cant do, and give you more of it...





Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,420
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:08:25 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:49:48 am
Learning how to code is as useful as knowing how to service a car engine. It's interesting but largely irrelevant for 99.9% of people in their daily lives. Thankfully, the Steve Jobs philosophy of computing and technology has become dominant - it's all about intuitive user interfaces and ease of use rather than MS-DOS command line entry.

As for graphic design, it's a real skill that takes talent and years of training and experience to master. If by graphic design, you mean doing an A4 poster for a car boot sale with Comic Sans and a bit of Clip Art then fine. If you want good quality graphics then please employ a professional. 

As someone else said, if you can't do algebra then you'll struggle to run a business. Here's one basic equation that's at the core of my business: (S/CH) x (1+OH) x (1+PM) = HR. Salary divided by chargable hours multiplied by overheads and target profit margin gives me an hourly charge out rate for each member of staff. By changing the variables I can see how tight a profit margin I can aim for, or what salary I can offer for a particular role.

If you can't calculate basics like br points and profit margins you can't run a business.

Maths, pah! Doesnt get you hair extensions, lip filler pout and fake tits and the ability to instagram captions with christmas cracker level of  self help wisdom quotes. Will algebra ever get you invited to a kyle walker sex party or a place on chlamydia island? These are the skills society really needs!
All thats left is a Beckham kid's cookery show and utopia is complete.....
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,808
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:31:24 am »
As a point of information, kids are taught how to code at school  (at a rudimentary level) and gcse computing has pretty much replaced gcse ict (which was fucking useless). If youve done gcse computing youd have a good enough basic ability in something like python to then go on and learn yourself (which is how you learn to code properly)

(Although theyve trained no computing teachers, so this isnt gong that well!).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 