Can't say I know who she is.
Having money behind you is a very big advantage in succeeding but it also allows you to fail, try again, fail .... I have seen this - mainly in the arts, actors, musicians etc.
I worked out in posh Cheshire for years and the thing there is the you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours mentality is alive and kicking. Money brings influence, "Not what you know but who you know" is a massive part of the advantage money brings, tennis clubs, golf clubs. are where the deals are done, introductions made etc.
Social mobility is not something posh Cheshire folk worry about as they expect to succeed and with their connections they do.