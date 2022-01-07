The wife was flicking through the iPlayer menus the other night and landed on a program about the rich people who live in Dubai.

Apart from the obscene amounts of money being spent on handbag collections etc. one character they showed was a billionaire and still a teen. He was perhaps the ultimate influencer.

Born to incredible wealth, with a car collection before he was a teenager, his idea of work was increasing his wealth via his YouTube channel.

Basically he was showing off his wealth in videos which people then paid to watch. Unboxing his latest Ferrari, or his latest watch seems to be a form of entertainment for some. In the programme he was filmed having his Rolls Royce, vinyl wrapped in electric blue, at obscene cost, and his posse/production team filmed him as he picked it up from the body shop and were hanging out of the car windows filming reactions to it.

It was truly depressing watching such a self absorbed little boy making out that he was working hard.

Some of the other characters were also deeply unpleasant, but thought that they were lovable because they were wealthy. They interviewed the Filipino help who worked for one of the wealthy expats and they were, as one would expect fulsome in their praise of their employer. What was heartbreaking was that one of them said she was working are to put her son through university. He was 20. She had worked in Dubai since he was a baby, and saw him once a year. She worked 6 days a week.

The employer (the millionaires wife) thought there was nothing wrong with shelling out £60k for a private jet to get to the other home in Jersey.

Hard work?



Its a bit like when Lord Bethel tells us he wasnt academic but he was able to make his way in the world as a businessman.