So. Pretty much every day if you see a BMW, Merc, Audi, Chelsea Tractor or the like.. It's going to be a shitshow.. Why is it?

People buy cars that are too big/more powerful than they can handle, which is why they drive like shite
People buy cars that make them feel special and their arrogance overflows into their driving which is why they drive like shite
People buy cars that reflect their driving ability which is why they drive like shite
People just think - wow! If I buy that then I can drive shite and it's awesome which is why they drive like shite
I like Chee.... CRIPES!! A BWM attempting to Rever.... SMASH!! CRASH!! WALLLLLLOOPPPPP!!!! AARRRGHHH!
Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?

Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
Yesterday at 11:16:54 pm
Every fucking time I go out and there is some dickhead driving like a complete bellend with no respect for other road users, speeding like a twat, driving up your arse, swerving in front of you, forcing you to brake or speed up to avoid a crash, being unable to park, being unable to not hog the fucking road and being unable not to be an absolute fucking shithouse then 99% of the time it'll be a Jag or an Audi or a BMW or a Chelsea Tractor or a Porsche or suchlike.


Why are they so laughably shite at driving? Once you see the car, you immediately think 'Fuck me. What are these bastards going to do THIS time'
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm
Self-loving super important business types who have super important close of play meetings about finance and important business and such tend to drive those cars. They have to get to their appointments and meetings and golf and such like so get out of their way. You are not as important.

Also  cocky kids who have a £30,000 A-class or 1 series on finance to reflect their exceptional wealth (despite still living in their mas box room)
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:23:39 pm
Case in point today. Driving down a backroad which is a 20 and I'm driving at about 21ish as I know there are deffo going to be kids about.

A BMW 5 series? Is up my arse revving his twat engine and backing off and zooming up and weaving from side to side, occasionally going for an overtake (Despite oncoming traffic) and when the road is clear for about 5 seconds, he drops 3 gears and zooms past me reaching what seemed like 50 or 60 before slamming on and skidding manically at the roundabout before handbraking it around and zooming up the hill over the railway line (Narrowly missing a family that were til then attempting to cross to get to the shops)
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:26:02 pm
Andy @ Allerton!
Case in point today. Driving down a backroad which is a 20 and I'm driving at about 21ish as I know there are deffo going to be kids about.

A BMW 5 series? Is up my arse revving his twat engine and backing off and zooming up and weaving from side to side, occasionally going for an overtake (Despite oncoming traffic) and when the road is clear for about 5 seconds, he drops 3 gears and zooms past me reaching what seemed like 50 or 60 before slamming on and skidding manically at the roundabout before handbraking it around and zooming up the hill over the railway line (Narrowly missing a family that were til then attempting to cross to get to the shops)

Latest odds from SkyBet:

Drug Dealer - 15/2
Finance Professional - 2/1
Very small man - 1/600
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm
I was driving down the dock road today and there was an Audi in front of me.
Some times it was in the same lane as me, then sometimes it seemed to lurch across into the other lane.
We both pulled up at the red lights. I looked across at him with a wtf? look on my face.
He 'wound' his window down at the same time as me, and said "I'm sorry about that standard of driving."
Well I was so shocked by his admission I almost dropped my can of Stella and my spliff!
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
Reply #5 on: Today at 01:09:23 am
BMW, that is all.
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
Reply #6 on: Today at 06:57:07 am
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
Reply #7 on: Today at 07:22:10 am
Higher spec VW Golf's. Usually with a private number plate and loud engine that's overcompensating for something
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
Reply #8 on: Today at 09:42:08 am
Range Rover drivers have the highest prevalence of tossers driving them.

Few years ago, I was going east on the M56 near Helsby one late afternoon, just before rush hour but it was still busy. All three lanes full but moving; I'm in the outside one, which it going along at about 65, and I'm leaving a decent space between me and the car in front.

Range Rover, which has undertaken the car behind me, starts tailgating me, then flashing me. I wanted a sign to pop up in my back window to say "Where the fuck do you want me to go? We're in a line of traffic and we all would like to go a bit faster." but make do with an exasperated raising of the hands as if to say "WTF do you want me to do?"

That doesn't satisfy the tit and he carries on. Then when there's a bit of a gap in the middle lane, he launches himself into it to try to undertake me; to try to get one car further along a really long line. But he's pissed me off, so I close up to the car in front of me and he soon reaches the vehicle in front of him and isn't able to cut in front of me.

He's livid, waving his arms about; I'm fucking pleased with myself.

Sadly I have to come off at Runcorn, or I could have played with the twat for miles.


Another thing that gets me - and I used to see it amazingly often in Range Rovers - is people in cars that have Bluetooth still holding their phone to their ear on a call.

Reply #9 on: Today at 09:57:42 am
Its a combination of a piss poor driving test, people being arrogant arseholes in cars and the need to buy a BMW or Audi by the same bunch.

Edit:- I drove like a twat in Cortinas and Capris and rode my bikes like I stole them when I were a lad
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
Reply #10 on: Today at 10:14:51 am
I must admit having a Tesla does give me a lot of joy when at the lights and a BMW/Merc or Audi pulls up, revving their engine, knowing they want to prove something, and it usually is young-ish males (20 or 30's).

So when i pull away and leave them for dead, there is a small sense of satisfaction.

Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
Reply #11 on: Today at 10:28:09 am
It goes both ways - for every prick of an audi driver there is an arsehole of a 206 boy racer.

You get a tonne of people who think they are "really good drivers" and so think they can drive faster or nip in and out of spaces because they are just such. a. good. driver.

The other type of shit driver is because they have left themselves far too little time to get to their destination so they are stressed and that so drive erratically.

Rob makes a great point that the driving test doesn't exactly teach real driving and that.

I know it doesn't fit the stereotypes but the car you drive doesn't make you a prick - these jokes are as outdated as the comedians who started them back in the 70s.

That said, I've never seen a twat driving a Honda Civic and that part of the reason why it is why it is the best damn car in the world
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
Reply #12 on: Today at 10:30:52 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:14:51 am
I must admit having a Tesla does give me a lot of joy when at the lights and a BMW/Merc or Audi pulls up, revving their engine, knowing they want to prove something, and it usually is young-ish males (20 or 30's).

So when i pull away and leave them for dead, there is a small sense of satisfaction.



Till your battery goes flat ;)

I've had the same on the bikes, they look at what they think is a small bike and decide they want a race. I hope your car can 0-60 in 2.7 secs, does 72 in 1st, 117 in 2nd and hit 100 in 5 secs then matey ;D
