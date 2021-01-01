Range Rover drivers have the highest prevalence of tossers driving them.



Few years ago, I was going east on the M56 near Helsby one late afternoon, just before rush hour but it was still busy. All three lanes full but moving; I'm in the outside one, which it going along at about 65, and I'm leaving a decent space between me and the car in front.



Range Rover, which has undertaken the car behind me, starts tailgating me, then flashing me. I wanted a sign to pop up in my back window to say "Where the fuck do you want me to go? We're in a line of traffic and we all would like to go a bit faster." but make do with an exasperated raising of the hands as if to say "WTF do you want me to do?"



That doesn't satisfy the tit and he carries on. Then when there's a bit of a gap in the middle lane, he launches himself into it to try to undertake me; to try to get one car further along a really long line. But he's pissed me off, so I close up to the car in front of me and he soon reaches the vehicle in front of him and isn't able to cut in front of me.



He's livid, waving his arms about; I'm fucking pleased with myself.



Sadly I have to come off at Runcorn, or I could have played with the twat for miles.





Another thing that gets me - and I used to see it amazingly often in Range Rovers - is people in cars that have Bluetooth still holding their phone to their ear on a call.



