United saved by VAR. if it takes then 3 and a half minutes to find something to disallow the goal then itís not a clear error by the ref. The ref had to see it in real-time and if it takes that length of time to find something then you should go with the refereeís decision.



Seen the explanation on Twitter that kind of makes sense.VAR checks the offside on Ramsey first and decides the ref needs to look at the monitor, but then he has to check the other offside and the potential handball first to make sure there's nothing that would rule the goal out without the need for a monitor check. Do it any other way and you could have the ref check the monitor, decide the goal should stand, then disallow it anyway for something afterwards.Don't know why they needed so many replays for the handball though as it obviously wasn't.