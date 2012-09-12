Our under 23's were better than this game.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
All the best to you and yours too.
Just stood his ground. No foul.
It's not about whether it was a foul. He was offside and interfered.
Absolutely blatant foul there, I don't think anyone can deny that. Amazed it took them so long.
Why was that disallowed? I'm confused...
But he was offside.
They werent even looking at that block, originally Just absolutely desperate not to give it.
What on earth are you on about?
Of course youd say that
The reason the goal was disallowed was for offside, not a foul. No need to be so confrontational.
Unbelievable Can we chalk it off for this?NoTry this
Not if Watkins didnt touch it which they couldnt prove that he did
