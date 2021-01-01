Maybe after the match the Arsenal fans can go to Forest's trophy room to see what a European Cup looks like.
so, does this help us for Thursday, or not?
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Is Forest vs Leicester considered much of a rivalry? Feel like Derby & Forest is the more significant one in the East Midlands.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Been shit this Forest wont be scoring 0-1 ft Id say
