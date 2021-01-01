United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Everton fans singing about winning the cup now
That's another of those challenges that come in after the forward gets their shot off but the ref didn't give it.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Hull v Ev is decent cup tie actually.
Gordon is a diving ugly twat.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
