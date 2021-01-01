« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January  (Read 5261 times)

Offline Red_Rich

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #200 on: Today at 06:04:04 pm »
Hull v Ev is decent cup tie actually.
Online Sarge

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #201 on: Today at 06:04:45 pm »
Hull giving it a decent crack here.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #202 on: Today at 06:04:48 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 06:03:38 pm
Everton fans singing about winning the cup now ;D
The whole fanbase is bi-polar.
Online tubby

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #203 on: Today at 06:06:27 pm »
That's another of those challenges that come in after the forward gets their shot off but the ref didn't give it.
Online AndyMuller

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #204 on: Today at 06:10:47 pm »
Gordon is a diving ugly twat.
Offline scatman

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #205 on: Today at 06:11:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:06:27 pm
That's another of those challenges that come in after the forward gets their shot off but the ref didn't give it.
Really should be more penalties given for these challenges
Online Sarge

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #206 on: Today at 06:11:20 pm »
Chelsea 4 up.

Hull look a young side.
Online 4pool

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #207 on: Today at 06:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 06:04:04 pm
Hull v Ev is decent cup tie actually.

Well it is 19th v 15th, so should be close.
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #208 on: Today at 06:35:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:10:47 pm
Gordon is a diving ugly twat.
He's a right snidey twat.
One of the Hull players jumped up to head the ball and Snidey wiped him out with no attempt to get the ball at all.
Online B0151?

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #209 on: Today at 06:38:03 pm »
He's always been bad but Pearce is waffling even worse than Tyler, unbearable
Online Sarge

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #210 on: Today at 06:38:51 pm »
That his missus.
Online newterp

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #211 on: Today at 06:42:02 pm »
Yeah - Gordon is in need of a beat down.
Online Sarge

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #212 on: Today at 06:42:08 pm »
Ref letting a lot go here.
Online Sarge

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #213 on: Today at 06:44:06 pm »
5-0 to the underdogs
Online Lee0-3Liv

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #214 on: Today at 06:47:58 pm »
Did someone just throw a stick of celery at Gray?
Online Jwils21

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #215 on: Today at 06:49:58 pm »
Tom Huddlestone coming on, straight out of 2015
Online Medellin

Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #216 on: Today at 06:51:46 pm »
Was Mykolenko signed from Dynamo Kingston Rovers?
