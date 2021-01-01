« previous next »
Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?

Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« on: Yesterday at 11:35:18 am »
First of many trips up second half of the season, but anyone heard what the thinking is on this going ahead given tonight being canned and all the other cases were getting?
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:44:52 am »
I think it's leaning towards going ahead. The FA seem to be more forceful in ensuring games go ahead, considering a few teams have been forced (or strongly pushed) to play youth teams in this. I think Klopp and the management team will be more inclined to get this out of the way too if at all possible and avoid a fixture pile up.

Alisson, Matip and Firmino should be back. Presumably Jones, Van Dijk and Fabinho should be alright too since they had covid late December. Under 18s game has been postponed which suggests we will be calling a few up to senior duty from there. I'd bet on it going ahead.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:52:44 am »
what about Kirkby being shut?
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:40:27 pm »
it will go ahead or we will forfeit.

especially since City is going to play Swindon despite having a major outbreak
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:52:44 am
what about Kirkby being shut?

It was only shut for 48hrs wasn't it?

They should be back in from tomorrow if not later today, plenty of time to get some training done unless we're still getting loads of new cases.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 11:35:18 am
First of many trips up second half of the season, but anyone heard what the thinking is on this going ahead given tonight being canned and all the other cases were getting?

Unless there is even more cases, I think it goes ahead.

They postponed an U18 game set for tomorrow, so I presume that a few players from that squad can be drafted in.

Of the cases we had, some players will now be out of isolation.

There will be very little time to prepare for the game at all, but itll go ahead I think.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:59:36 pm »
We could ironically end up with a stronger team that we'd have normally played depending on the players coming back from Covid and those who have it.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:02:18 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:59:36 pm
We could ironically end up with a stronger team that we'd have normally played depending on the players coming back from Covid and those who have it.

No doubt Shrewsbury will moan that they have had their arse kicked by a stronger Liverpool team, which wouldn't have been as strong IF THEY HAD BLOODY PLAYED THE GAME ON THURSDAY AS WAS SUPPOSED TO!!!!!
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:05:02 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:45:29 pm
It was only shut for 48hrs wasn't it?

They should be back in from tomorrow if not later today, plenty of time to get some training done unless we're still getting loads of new cases.

Oh didnt realise that to be honest, is it open now ?
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:05:02 pm
Oh didnt realise that to be honest, is it open now ?

I've not heard mate but there's nothing new up on lfctv.go so maybe it's not opened up again yet.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:12:50 pm »
Was only closed from yesterday I believe, so tomorrow could reopen. Providing the cases are under some semblance of control.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:15:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:08:59 pm
I've not heard mate but there's nothing new up on lfctv.go so maybe it's not opened up again yet.

just looked, no news on it being back open 

Think we will want Shrewsbury to go ahead, as the likelihood of winning whoever is playing is so high, getting the training ground open will be a major factor.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:37:33 pm »
I think this is going ahead come what may even if it is all u-18 and u-23 players who arent considered part of the main squad.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 02:37:33 pm
I think this is going ahead come what may even if it is all u-18 and u-23 players who arent considered part of the main squad.

I can see there being a few seniors due to the need for game time.

Those who are back from isolation plus Robbo at the very least.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:43:25 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 02:12:50 pm
Was only closed from yesterday I believe, so tomorrow could reopen. Providing the cases are under some semblance of control.

I thought it was Tuesday when the postponement request went in?
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:35:07 pm »
If it does go ahead:

Liverpool FC v Shrewsbury Town FC

Referee David Coote
Assistant Referees Nick Hopton & Shaun Hudson
Fourth Official Geoff Eltringham
VAR Andre Marriner
AVAR Sian Massey-Ellis
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm »
Hope this goes ahead and let's see who's available.

A small step towards normality, maybe.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:35:07 pm
If it does go ahead:

Liverpool FC v Shrewsbury Town FC

Referee David Coote
Assistant Referees Nick Hopton & Shaun Hudson
Fourth Official Geoff Eltringham
VAR Andre Marriner
AVAR Sian Massey-Ellis

David Coote and a lower league coming to town. What could go wrong!

Given how our young side have done in the Papa Johns this could end up being a bit of a slog if it does go ahead.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm »
Sounds like all clubs have been told by the FA that these games are going ahead even if you have to play the U8's.  We should have enough back regardless.  Will be good to see us out on the pitch again.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:16:07 pm »
Personally, I dont care overmuch how this pans out. Do I value domestic cup success? Nowhere near as much as previously - notwithstanding how some others of my elderly vintage view this particular trophy differently - I know Im in a minority in that regard.

With the concertina effect of a truncated season becoming ever more onerous, I think its prudent to prioritise. Its evident that Juergen and the staff will continue to attempt to amass Premiership points, to either make the title still just feasible or at least ensure a top four finish. Of equal priority is C.L - for prestige, for next season and earnings.

And a long FA cup run could easily derail those priorities. Klopps M.O since his arrival suggests this competition is now, given our Carabou semifinal, fourth in our priorities. And rightly so. That in no way suggests we wave a white flag - its not Klopps way. But its not a priority.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm »
Klopp and the players prioritize the next match. That is all.

I remember when a certain ugly sister in January said we should prioritize the League and give up on the CL. We won the CL that season.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:53:07 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
Klopp and the players prioritize the next match. That is all.

I remember when a certain ugly sister in January said we should prioritize the League and give up on the CL. We won the CL that season.

Disagree. They always attempt to win the next match - thats not the same thing as priority at all.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm »
The Musialowski propaganda can finally begin.  8)
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:20:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm
The Musialowski propaganda can finally begin.  8)

If we could spell his name - or pronounce it - I'd agree!!

I tried saying it to my friend and he thought I said "Mo Salah"
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:03:36 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:35:07 pm
If it does go ahead:

Liverpool FC v Shrewsbury Town FC

Referee David Coote
Assistant Referees Nick Hopton & Shaun Hudson
Fourth Official Geoff Eltringham
VAR Andre Marriner
AVAR Sian Massey-Ellis
Postpone it!
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:12:46 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:20:14 am
If we could spell his name - or pronounce it - I'd agree!!

I tried saying it to my friend and he thought I said "Mo Salah"
Mu Sialow, Mu Sialow, Mu Sialow
Running down the łing...
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:30:42 am »
I want the owners to ban David Coote and Paul Tierney from coming within 1 mile of the ground

This will ensure they cant ref the Derby at goodison either

The mile thing may be hard but they can certainly ban them from the stadium. Get it done
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:25:24 am »
It seems that the FA are demanding that all games go ahead this weekend regardless.
Re: Shrewsbury - what's the consensus as to whether it'll go ahead or not?
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:40:52 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:25:24 am
It seems that the FA are demanding that all games go ahead this weekend regardless.

Yep i think their rules are basically that if you have 11 players anywhere within the club who can play then you get out there.

Thats fair enough as everyone is aware of the rules.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:46:42 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:40:52 am
Yep i think their rules are basically that if you have basically 11 players who can play then you get out there.

Thats fair enough as everyone is aware of the rules.

Exactly. Surely Anyone with a vague understanding realises that the EFL need to set out rules for their League and the League Cup. The FA similarly have their set of rules (Aston Villa please take note) and the Premier League make it up as they go along.

Our semi against Arsenal would only be awarded to them if we couldn't re arrange.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:08:33 am »
Coote did the Preston game didn't he?

But still, he can fuck right off!
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:17:04 am »
Is there a press conference today ?
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:17:46 am »
Nothing scheduled on LFCTV.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:19:03 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:12:46 am
Mu Sialow, Mu Sialow, Mu Sialow
Running down the łing...

 :lmao :lmao
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:22:21 am »
How easy is it going to be to find a stream for this?

Quite interested in seeing what mix of available players we have, also a good chance for those who leak the team to prove their credentials.
Re: Shrewsbury - whats the consensus as to whether itll go ahead or not?
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:31:03 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:22:21 am
How easy is it going to be to find a stream for this?

Quite interested in seeing what mix of available players we have, also a good chance for those who leak the team to prove their credentials.

It's being shown on Premier Sports I think so should be streams around.
