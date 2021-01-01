Personally, I dont care overmuch how this pans out. Do I value domestic cup success? Nowhere near as much as previously - notwithstanding how some others of my elderly vintage view this particular trophy differently - I know Im in a minority in that regard.



With the concertina effect of a truncated season becoming ever more onerous, I think its prudent to prioritise. Its evident that Juergen and the staff will continue to attempt to amass Premiership points, to either make the title still just feasible or at least ensure a top four finish. Of equal priority is C.L - for prestige, for next season and earnings.



And a long FA cup run could easily derail those priorities. Klopps M.O since his arrival suggests this competition is now, given our Carabou semifinal, fourth in our priorities. And rightly so. That in no way suggests we wave a white flag - its not Klopps way. But its not a priority.