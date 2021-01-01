Personally, I dont care overmuch how this pans out. Do I value domestic cup success? Nowhere near as much as previously - notwithstanding how some others of my elderly vintage view this particular trophy differently - I know Im in a minority in that regard.
With the concertina effect of a truncated season becoming ever more onerous, I think its prudent to prioritise. Its evident that Juergen and the staff will continue to attempt to amass Premiership points, to either make the title still just feasible or at least ensure a top four finish. Of equal priority is C.L - for prestige, for next season and earnings.
And a long FA cup run could easily derail those priorities. Klopps M.O since his arrival suggests this competition is now, given our Carabou semifinal, fourth in our priorities. And rightly so. That in no way suggests we wave a white flag - its not Klopps way. But its not a priority.