Author Topic: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?  (Read 1682 times)

Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:24:17 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:18:20 pm
Christ on a bike, nine points behind with a game in hand, and you reckon it's dead?
11
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:24:40 pm »
Just wait till Covid hits their squad, cos it will, it will hit everyone at some point in the next month or two.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:25:08 pm »
We still have a very slim chance but at this stage, let's just focus on ourselves and try to win as many games as possible.

No point thinking too much. If we win our game in hand , we are 8 points behind. If we can reduce that to 4 around March, why not?

Man Utd blew an 8-point lead with 5 games to go in 2012 and City overhauled us after we had a 7-point advantage in 2019. It basically comes down to momentum because if they have a few bad result(which is very possible) and we reduce the gap, they'll be nervously looking over their shoulders.

Let's take it game by game and forgot about the table for a bit.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:25:50 pm »
If we win 10 on the trot from now in the league well be top

Thats how I feel. Lets see if we can do it starting with Origi crew in the first 2
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:26:17 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:24:17 pm
11
Point still stands. We are Liverpool and never do things the easy way.

People gave up on top 4 last season too and the European cup when we were 3-0 down against Barcelona.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:31:26 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:31:42 am
Liverpool has 43 points (decent) and yet we need a miracle now to overtake City and it's only January. What is your take on needing to be almost perfect to challenge for the title?

Not arsed. And no, we arent turning it around, it is what it is.

Football is screwed at the moment with covid, the whole thing is a surreal farce, and are more than it was 2 years ago, the league could probably do with being in hibernation for a season.

And the PL is further screwed by their williness to allow owners who buy teams for sportswashing purposes. The league is not in a good place, badly ran, awfully officiated, and not even a great standard of football beyond a few teams.

Love this team, love the club, love the manager and so greaftful for what he has been able to do and is doing. Ill enjoy watching Liverpool's football, I dont watch many other PL games. Ill appreciate what we have and appreciate the fact the club at least does things the right way. I dont support LFC because they where and are a huge succesful club who win things, so not competing for a league in a season like this (same for last season with our ridiculous injury situation) isnt something that will affect me or anger me.

I wish more people would turn any negative energy onto things that do matter regards the premier league, before the league disappears up its own arse.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:31:55 pm »
Weird thread. Challenge isn't pretty much dead. Win game in hand & at City and we are 5 points behind (in theory). Just got to put a winning run together.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:52:22 pm »
Like a missed opportunity (some through our inaction/mistakes,  some through bad luck in games, some through the quality of the competition)  and that we need to do a lot more work on the squad (outs as well as ins including some tough decisions) to make the most of Klopps last two years with us
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:05:50 pm
No one is asking FSG to match City.

What we are asking is for Klopp not having to go into seasons with his hands tied behind his back. Continually gambling on one or more area of the team. Last season City won the title with 86 points. We were top of the table at Xmas that season but desperately needed a centre back or two. We ended up with Ben Davies who has dropped back into the Championship and Kabak who is struggling for game time at Norwich.

So it isn't as simple as giving up and saying we can't compete with City.

Of course, we can compete, we just need to be the best Liverpool FC we possibly can. It means our owners should be putting every penny they can into player recruitment.

Yet the solution and the reason why we had a great run in was found within the squad. The urge to buy from the outside actually worked against us. Had we trusted our existing squad instead, we may have been a lot closer last season. I am a satisfied that we show patience in buying the right player that fits the team as opposed to rolling the dice in the hope that some of the new purchasers pan out.  ( See Konate, Tzimikas)
Enjoy the team , believe and live with hope in your heart. This isn't over.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:01:21 pm »
The team has regressed and you have to look at why.
Our likely inability to win the league is down to the PL not enforcing the rules

with FFP we would likely be a point behind chelsea with a game in hand or 7 clear of Arsenal.

but there is no FFP. feelings are very mixed

Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:10:32 pm »
Alex Ferguson once said that you couldn't afford to lose more than five games in a season if you were expecting to win the league.  These days you can't afford to draw more than five games, never mind losing them. 

The margin of error, the line between success and failure, has become so wafer thin that elite football is now akin to Formula One, where a couple of tenths of a second can be all the difference between 1st and 3rd.

Teams are not getting at City the same way they did in our title winning season, and City have also been riding their luck a little bit as well. We cannot afford any more mistakes in a season that is only half over; at the same time we need City to start making plenty.

I think too much has to go wrong for them, and too much has to go right for us. It's a big swing we're hoping for. I think our best bet this season lies in the cups and the CL. We're just a different beast in Europe.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:15:26 pm »
I don't feel that bad about it,we were always going to need lots of luck against an oil state owned club with unlimited resources.

I'm still warmed by our recent trophy haul,particularly the league title win which i waited for 30 years to witness again.

I think we aren't miles off anyone and with things going our way we can look forward to a challenge every season at least until the saudis get their own sportswashing money machine going.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:24:23 pm »
In two minds. Partially glad that its over for sure since I was ruing the dropped points specifically from Chelsea (H) where we should be beating any team in the world who play a half with 10 men, Brighton (H) which was just an awful performance in general, and Leicester (A) which given the context of Leicester's injuries and the fact they had 4 days less rest than us made this one of the worst results in the Klopp era.

I was also fuming about some referring, specifically the Spurs match, but even that has almost evened itself out with the Mane non-red against Chelsea which would surely have resulted in a drubbing.

But now I'm at peace with it - if we ended up losing the league by 2 points in April due to one of those results it would be sickening, but there have been so many of these bad results we just have to accept this team has peaked and is on its way down but is still one of the best teams in Europe.

At this stage I think we can coast along in the League, almost guaranteed top 4 and with a pretty good chance to finish second, meanwhile mount a serious CL challenge (I genuinely make us the favourites) and hopefully win the League Cup.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:27:32 pm »
Think Guardiola deserves a lot of credit. Even though it's fun to call him a bald fraud.

City were nowhere near this good before him and they won't be as good once he leaves. They'll come back down to 80-85 points and that'll give us a fighting chance without having to be perfect.

Yes, Kloppo will leave around the same time, and we probably won't find anyone as good to replace him but I'd like to think we'll have enough to consistently put up 80-85 points as long as we don't appoint Hodgson again
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:31:47 pm »
By the way, I agree that this race is far from run, I was just addressing the issue of us now being very unlikely to finish on 95 points which City are on course for.  I definitely think that if we put together a really strong run over the next 10 games to close the gap before we play them at the Ethiad then we have a great opportunity to put pressure on them, especially as there is going to be massive pressure for them to win the CL. 

They still have tough games against us, Chelsea, Wolves (away), West Ham (away), and have struggled in recent years against both United and Spurs.  They are also not in the best of form performance wise IMO and were lucky to beat both Wolves and Arsenal, and weren't great against Brentford either.  Them finishing on 90+ points is far from a certainty at this point, so we need to make sure that we stay in touch if they falter.  But the issue with that is can we really compete strongly in the LC, CL, and FAC while going full throttle in the league?
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #55 on: Today at 01:32:20 pm »
It looks a tall order, and I agree unlikely that we will get past Man City, but stranger things have happened. But there is still loads to play for this season. We could quite conceivably win a couple of trophies, including the biggest one of all which would completely piss on Mancunian chips red and blue.
We play superb entertaining football.
Loads to look forward to.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #56 on: Today at 01:36:44 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:27:32 pm
Think Guardiola deserves a lot of credit. Even though it's fun to call him a bald fraud.

City were nowhere near this good before him and they won't be as good once he leaves. They'll come back down to 80-85 points and that'll give us a fighting chance without having to be perfect.

Yes, Kloppo will leave around the same time, and we probably won't find anyone as good to replace him but I'd like to think we'll have enough to consistently put up 80-85 points as long as we don't appoint Hodgson again

Just to add to this, their average points total from 2009/10 to 2015/16 was 76 I think.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:37:14 pm »
What a bizarre thread title.

We've been in far worse positions than this in previous seasons, and its only our recent success that has turned so many into entitled cry arses where every setback is a disaster. In 2011/12 we finished 8th on 52 points, having scored only 47 goals and conceded 40.

Get a grip.

Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:52:25 pm »
Its Jan 6 so unless you win the league after 19 games I still fancy our chances and at the start of the season I knew we might win the league or CL. Right now we are one of the faves for the CL and if we win that then they will be talking about it for decades while if City just win the league it will go down as under performing again. Crazy to say winning the league might be a possible failure but in City's owner eyes it will be. Also what happened to Chelsea been sure ins for the title as only  couple of months ago the league was over? Just shows you dont award the title after 10 games or 20.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:54:40 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 01:52:25 pm
Its Jan 6 so unless you win the league after 19 games I still fancy our chances and at the start of the season I knew we might win the league or CL. Right now we are one of the faves for the CL and if we win that then they will be talking about it for decades while if City just win the league it will go down as under performing again. Crazy to say winning the league might be a possible failure but in City's owner eyes it will be. Also what happened to Chelsea been sure ins for the title as only  couple of months ago the league was over? Just shows you dont award the title after 10 games or 20.

Chelsea have actually been underperforming for a while. For a team that doesn't have to sell to buy, winning 2 league titles in 10 years is pretty shit.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:01:21 pm
The team has regressed and you have to look at why.
Our likely inability to win the league is down to the PL not enforcing the rules

with FFP we would likely be a point behind chelsea with a game in hand or 7 clear of Arsenal.

but there is no FFP. feelings are very mixed




Where I think the FA fucked up is the Covid postponements. All the games should have been called off.
We were forced to play Spurs with all of our first team out.
City played an absolutely decimated Leeds side.
How is that fair?
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:55:48 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:27:32 pm
Think Guardiola deserves a lot of credit. Even though it's fun to call him a bald fraud.
He's spent a £billion already - he shouldn't be given any more.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #62 on: Today at 02:11:33 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:54:40 pm
Chelsea have actually been underperforming for a while. For a team that doesn't have to sell to buy, winning 2 league titles in 10 years is pretty shit.

I am no Chelsea fan thats for sure as before City you had Chelsea but lets be honest while they have spent a bag full of money too they are paupers compared to City. At this stage Chelsea have more in similar with us as their net spend for several years is about 20m per season. Its 3 or 4 times that at City and even Utd, hell even Everton the past few years have twice the net spend v Chelsea. So at least Roman has returned the club's transfer policies to something that is somewhat acceptable as he has created a foundation that will be there when he leaves with decent youth coming through. 4 or 5 major European trophies in the past 10 years is something City would bite your hand off for too so not exactly shit.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:11:45 pm »
comfortably numb.*


*presuming there is anybody out there.

Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:24:07 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 02:11:33 pm
I am no Chelsea fan thats for sure as before City you had Chelsea but lets be honest while they have spent a bag full of money too they are paupers compared to City. At this stage Chelsea have more in similar with us as their net spend for several years is about 20m per season. Its 3 or 4 times that at City and even Utd, hell even Everton the past few years have twice the net spend v Chelsea. So at least Roman has returned the club's transfer policies to something that is somewhat acceptable as he has created a foundation that will be there when he leaves with decent youth coming through. 4 or 5 major European trophies in the past 10 years is something City would bite your hand off for too so not exactly shit.

The point remains. They do not need to sell to buy. Their net spend has been skewed or disguised by the mere fact that they hoarded the best youngsters (ability to throw huge amounts at the best up and coming youngsters) with a view to on-sell regardless of whether such player makes it to the first team squad. They had the money to monopolize with no oversight. Their gross spend (together with Man Utd) has been obscene. and started the rot. Moreover, they have been able to dismiss managers regardless of the cost to the club. They are in the same boat as Man City and ought to treated with the same disdain. For all their resources, they have under achieved in terms of results and style of play.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:29:23 pm »
Quote from: nico 8 on Today at 02:24:07 pm
The point remains. They do not need to sell to buy. Their net spend has been skewed or disguised by the mere fact that they hoarded the best youngsters (ability to throw huge amounts at the best up and coming youngsters) with a view to on-sell regardless of whether such player makes it to the first team squad. They had the money to monopolize with no oversight. Their gross spend (together with Man Utd) has been obscene. and started the rot. Moreover, they have been able to dismiss managers regardless of the cost to the club. They are in the same boat as Man City and ought to treated with the same disdain. For all their resources, they have under achieved in terms of results and style of play.

They also still have loads of players on their books that means they can continue on their cycle of hoarding and selling. Expect Connor Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Adoi, Gilmour and one of Werner, Havertz or Pulisic to be sold next. They would get close to £100m for the first 4.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:34:30 pm »
It's definitely an asterisk season.  That plus the lack of any actual financial oversight is making the league a mockery, without appropriate financial scrutiny Manchester City (and Chelsea) will probably win the league 3 times out of every 5 until it changes.
