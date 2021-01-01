In two minds. Partially glad that its over for sure since I was ruing the dropped points specifically from Chelsea (H) where we should be beating any team in the world who play a half with 10 men, Brighton (H) which was just an awful performance in general, and Leicester (A) which given the context of Leicester's injuries and the fact they had 4 days less rest than us made this one of the worst results in the Klopp era.



I was also fuming about some referring, specifically the Spurs match, but even that has almost evened itself out with the Mane non-red against Chelsea which would surely have resulted in a drubbing.



But now I'm at peace with it - if we ended up losing the league by 2 points in April due to one of those results it would be sickening, but there have been so many of these bad results we just have to accept this team has peaked and is on its way down but is still one of the best teams in Europe.



At this stage I think we can coast along in the League, almost guaranteed top 4 and with a pretty good chance to finish second, meanwhile mount a serious CL challenge (I genuinely make us the favourites) and hopefully win the League Cup.