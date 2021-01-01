Liverpool has 43 points (decent) and yet we need a miracle now to overtake City and it's only January. What is your take on needing to be almost perfect to challenge for the title?
Not arsed. And no, we arent turning it around, it is what it is.
Football is screwed at the moment with covid, the whole thing is a surreal farce, and are more than it was 2 years ago, the league could probably do with being in hibernation for a season.
And the PL is further screwed by their williness to allow owners who buy teams for sportswashing purposes. The league is not in a good place, badly ran, awfully officiated, and not even a great standard of football beyond a few teams.
Love this team, love the club, love the manager and so greaftful for what he has been able to do and is doing. Ill enjoy watching Liverpool's football, I dont watch many other PL games. Ill appreciate what we have and appreciate the fact the club at least does things the right way. I dont support LFC because they where and are a huge succesful club who win things, so not competing for a league in a season like this (same for last season with our ridiculous injury situation) isnt something that will affect me or anger me.
I wish more people would turn any negative energy onto things that do matter regards the premier league, before the league disappears up its own arse.