League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?

League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Today at 10:31:42 am
Liverpool has 43 points (decent) and yet we need a miracle now to overtake City and it's only January. What is your take on needing to be almost perfect to challenge for the title?
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:40:51 am
We dont need to be almost perfect, we need to be on course for 90 points. Which is doable. Weve only got ourselves to blame for not being this season. Twice weve allowed teams to come back from 2-0 down and weve lost leads numerous other times. If wed played the game state as well as we should be doing, wed be well in this title race still.

That said, City are ruining the league by making very good use of their limitless resources.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:42:33 am
numb
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:45:12 am
Kind of expected to not win the league, it was always going to be a tough ask against a City team who can just drop £100m on a player they didn't even really need.  Always felt like the CL was our best bet and that we'd fairly comfortably secure top 4.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:59:36 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:42:33 am
numb

Same. numb.

Until there is a level playing field, there isn't so much of a competition. FFP as we all know is a toothless rule.

So, we can hope that we can sell another of our player for £140m or FSG really need dig deep to find out that money to invest in players. We are 2-3 years behind because we have allowed the situation to snowball. Now 4 key players (Hendo, Milner, Mane, Firmino) are sunsetting at the same time and Salah's contract situation is not getting clearer.

I don't want to wait another 30 years for our next title.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #5 on: Today at 11:03:57 am
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #6 on: Today at 11:04:19 am
If Chelsea can beat them in their next game and we win our game in hand then we're potentially only 5 points behind (Assuming neither team drops points in that time). Beat them when we play them in April and that gap theoretically reduces to 2 points. Of course that all assumes we match each others results and Chelsea drop off a bit too. A few big IFS and BUTS in those assumptions but I really don't think we're as far off them as it appears. Focus on ourselves and putting a run of results together and we could be well back in this race in a few months.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #7 on: Today at 11:05:36 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:31:42 am
Liverpool has 43 points (decent) and yet we need a miracle now to overtake City and it's only January. What is your take on needing to be almost perfect to challenge for the title?

Man. It makes me feel like a woman!


What do you mean 'how does it make you feel' ?

It makes me feel like I'll go to Anfield and enjoy watching one of the best teams I've seen and enjoy the experience and being with my mates as we play in the league and in the cups.

It makes me feel like football is great and all, but there are so many things going on in the world - this is just a subset of peoples lives.

It makes me feel like just enjoy the moment. We as fans can't change anything. All we can do is support the club and the lads and put a little hope in that things might go our way eventually. We've had so many shite calls against us from inept fat referees and we've been fucked by injury and covid, Manchester City have got away with it so far - gifted game after game when they are average by inept fat officials and haven't been affected by covid. Maybe that'll change. Maybe it wont'.


If you're moaning about our club or our manager or our team, might be worth reviewing our signature song that is sung around the ground and in aways.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #8 on: Today at 11:07:47 am
It's far from dead, and I don't really understand people saying they're feeling "numb", bit of an overaction really.

City are very good and we've had pretty shitty luck so far this year, but we've still had some great days/nights already. Get our shit together and put a run together and everything is still possible.

Keep the pace, win our game hand and beat them at their gaff and their heads will wobble, no doubt.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:15:29 am
Nowhere near dead, Chelsea are wobbling, Coty dont have the depth to compete on 4 fronts. We win or be close to winning come May.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:17:05 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:40:51 am
We dont need to be almost perfect, we need to be on course for 90 points. Which is doable. Weve only got ourselves to blame for not being this season. Twice weve allowed teams to come back from 2-0 down and weve lost leads numerous other times. If wed played the game state as well as we should be doing, wed be well in this title race still.

That said, City are ruining the league by making very good use of their limitless resources.

But the problem is that 90 points should be seen as an elite season, not the bare minimum for a title challenge.

Prior to Klopp joining, no Liverpool side in history had managed the equivalent to 90 points over a 38 game season (converting to 3 points for a win and then using PPG for 42 game seasons), and only 5 teams in history had managed it (and four of those only managed 90 or 91 points).

Every great Liverpool side dropped points against teams that they 'should have beaten' and drew games when they had the lead, and that was the same for Ferguson's United teams and Wenger's Arsenal teams as well.  City under Guardiola have altered the mindset of fans and pundits to suddenly see things as 'normal' which were previously unheard of, and suddenly the pressure to not drop points is at levels never seen previously.

If City had done this using fair methods then that would be one thing, but it's more equivalent to criticising Usain Bolt for only running 9.6 seconds when someone drugged up to the eyeballs comes along and starts running 9.3 seconds.

Looking at strength of schedule rather than simple PPG we are still on course for a very good points total (high 80's or possibly 90) and our underlying stats for the season looking at XG+ and XG- are fantastic, so I refuse to look at this season and this team as being in any way a disappointment so far.

Ultimately I agree with the numb comments, and if City do go on to put up another mid-90s points total then hopefully we can win the PL or one of the domestic cups to at least give us cause for real celebration at the end of the season.  I also hope that in those circumstances some pundits would actually have the awareness and balls to call out City for what they have done (and what the PL have allowed to be done) to the competitiveness of the league, but instead I assume that they'll just gush over Guardiola and his amazing ability to use a billion pound squad to play without a recognized number 9 (despite having one in Jesus that he refuses to play there).
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #11 on: Today at 11:17:12 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:42:33 am
numb

Is meh the same as numb?😅 Does numb imply being uninterested and meh disinterested?
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #12 on: Today at 11:17:39 am
It's miles away from over, stop being a cry arse.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #13 on: Today at 11:17:42 am
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #14 on: Today at 11:18:35 am
There's still a long way to go yet to be throwing the towel in in January. 

Anything can happen in these unprecedented times so it's still all to play for.

Can we still do the quadruple?  Yes we can 👍
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #15 on: Today at 11:20:02 am
Ultimately, you can't win the league every year. If we finish second and win another Champions League I'll consider that a very successful season.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #16 on: Today at 11:22:59 am
I'm not sure what anyone can say. Abu Dhabi FC have distorted things so much we had to get 99 fucking points to win the league and 97 points only got us second place the year before.

Man City (owned by Abu Dhabi) have just announced a deal with Emirates Palace as their 'Official Luxury Hotel Partner'.  It's corrupt as fuck and people let it go because Man City are 'saving football'.

There's no point expecting FSG or any other sane owner to match the sportswashers because they simply don't give a fuck about money. If we want to 'compete' we'll need to find another human rights abusing nation with enough natural resources to sink into a similar project. Newcastle will take a few years but there's every chance that in ten years or so the top two will be City and Newcastle fighting it out with bloated squads against a backdrop of dubious sponsorship deals and secret pay deals for players.

Football has been fucked for a while, but I honestly thought we'd found a way to fight back. Now I'm not so sure.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #17 on: Today at 11:25:58 am
I keep saying it but were a similar number of points behind City as they were us around this time in 2019. Its also worth nothing that the fantastic City side that people are eager to tell you will never drop points dropped a similar number of points in a similar number of games at a similar time of year in 2018 and went on to win the title.

Its going to be hard from here and we have to cop for the fact that City might not let us back into it, thats totally possible and weve seen them do that to us with a 1 point lead never mind 8, but its far from over as theres still a chance they dont do that again, especially as we still have them to play.

Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #18 on: Today at 11:26:15 am
Makes me feel like the game in this country is fucked whilst one club is allowed to be owned by a sovereign state with unlimited funds and can circumvent any FFP rules they like.
The PLs solution? Allow another club to be owned by a murderous sovereign state
Oh shit, the game is double fucked.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #19 on: Today at 11:27:28 am
There's no way I'm giving up on winning the league yet! If the last few years haven't told us that anything's possible in football and in life then i don't know what has. City will have their dip and are still prone to a shock result. Believe!
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #20 on: Today at 11:29:42 am
Makes me feel very champions leaguey
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #21 on: Today at 11:30:36 am
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #22 on: Today at 11:35:28 am
No idea. I'm a Liverpool fan not a Spurs fan.
Re: League challenge pretty much dead in January. How does that make you feel?
Reply #23 on: Today at 11:35:39 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:05:36 am
It makes me feel like I'll go to Anfield and enjoy watching one of the best teams I've seen and enjoy the experience and being with my mates as we play in the league and in the cups.

It makes me feel like football is great and all, but there are so many things going on in the world - this is just a subset of peoples lives.

It makes me feel like just enjoy the moment. We as fans can't change anything. All we can do is support the club and the lads and put a little hope in that things might go our way eventually.

Amen, brother. We've got a fantastic team right now, performing at insane levels of brilliance most weeks. We have the occasional slip, but so what? I remember back in the 80s when we were winning the league every other year and even then we would have those bizarre results like losing away to West Ham or only scraping a draw at home to Brighton.

Those results are always disappointing, but if we went into every game knowing we were guaranteed to come away with three points, it would soon become boring.

And if people are counting trophies as the only thing that makes football worthwhile, they're watching it for the wrong reasons.

Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:17:05 am
But the problem is that 90 points should be seen as an elite season, not the bare minimum for a title challenge.

Yeah, recent seasons have completely skewed expectations. City had an off season in 19-20 by their recent standards, and we had an almost perfect season (well, almost perfect until the small matter of a sodding global pandemic came along...) and maybe City slipping up again is what it will take for any other team to win the league again in the foreseeable future, so we have to be realistic. It's going to be hard for any other team to sustain that level like they can - we managed it for a couple of seasons but I suspect that's part of the reason some of our players are looking slightly jaded now.

So, yeah, we might not win the league this year - but it's far too early to be throwing in the towel, and we're still very much in the hunt for all the other cups.
