Booked a trip to Amsterdam a couple of months ago, flying out this Thursday with KLM. Received an email from KLM this afternoon saying our outgoing flight has been cancelled, contacted KLM, who said they cant help us rebook, we need to go via the travel agent, which is Lastminute.com. Lastminute.com say they have to arrange a change of flight with KLM which can take up to 7 days, explained to them that Im supposed to fly in only 4 days and there are flights available the same morning still available that I am happy to be moved on to but no, they have to contact KLM first so have now shelled out another £340 on outgoing flights with BA for the three of us. Absolute bunch of wankers the lot of them.