Author Topic: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?  (Read 9969 times)

Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #240 on: March 29, 2022, 04:18:25 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 29, 2022, 10:46:12 am

One chav moron in front of me at the security gate was shocked when they couldn't get a full 500ml bottle of lighter fluid through.

I remember a few years ago some fella, think he was Italian, kicking off because they wouldn't let him takes his tools in hand luggage. It was screwdrivers and chisels ffs.

I also remember in the mid 90s when a few lads from the gun club went to Canada to go hunting and they had their guns, hand and rifles, in their hold luggage. They were allowed to do this, but rather than check them in a private area the check-in staff made them get their weapons out in front of all the other passengers checking in , they said loads looked terrified.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #241 on: April 5, 2022, 05:17:33 pm »
ended up booking madeira for the 30th may (maybe a detour to Paris the weekend before). I couldn't be arsed organizing the amalfi coast this year. Anyone been to maderia? any must do's?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #242 on: April 5, 2022, 05:21:49 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April  5, 2022, 05:17:33 pm
ended up booking madeira for the 30th may (maybe a detour to Paris the weekend before). I couldn't be arsed organizing the amalfi coast this year. Anyone been to maderia? any must do's?

Cross your fingers on the approach to the runway is the main one I believe.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #243 on: April 5, 2022, 05:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  5, 2022, 05:21:49 pm
Cross your fingers on the approach to the runway is the main one I believe.
ah yes the runway is on stilts kinda. Also get a photo with the shite ronaldo statue  ;)
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #244 on: April 5, 2022, 05:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  5, 2022, 05:21:49 pm
Cross your fingers on the approach to the runway is the main one I believe.

;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mzXaTT8DWkc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mzXaTT8DWkc</a>
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #245 on: April 10, 2022, 10:01:37 am »
Crazy delays at most airports the past week or two and the news here are going on how poor the planning is from the airport authority as they laid off lots of staff during the covid. Shock and horror to find out a company reduced their workforce when traveling was 95% below normal levels. Staffing levels will get to normal numbers by the summer and until then better check into the airport 3 or 4 hours prior to your flight if you want to guarantee your holiday goes ahead as planned.
Offline Livbes

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #246 on: April 10, 2022, 10:34:17 am »
The farce at Manc has pushed me to drive down to Heathrow instead later on this week. Its also direct from there, Ive missed enough connections recently, but Im telling myself its because Manc is such a fucking hellhole.  :P
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #247 on: April 10, 2022, 10:42:50 am »
I'm hoping for it being back to normal by the time we fly out there in June. Probably going to spring for the security fast pass and getting there 4-5 hours before just to be safe.

I've only ever flown out of there early morning and this one is in the evening so I can't gauge how busy the place will be
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #248 on: April 10, 2022, 01:52:26 pm »
I fly out of Manchester (to Majorca) at 17:15 on the 14th of May, 15 minutes before kick off in the FA Cup final. Unless the captain spills the beans I won't know the outcome until my phone picks up signal as we land.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #249 on: April 10, 2022, 02:04:57 pm »
I was in Barca then Mallorca and I had free, perfect 4G roaming with EE
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #250 on: April 10, 2022, 02:18:08 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on April 10, 2022, 01:52:26 pm
I fly out of Manchester (to Majorca) at 17:15 on the 14th of May, 15 minutes before kick off in the FA Cup final. Unless the captain spills the beans I won't know the outcome until my phone picks up signal as we land.

We had that when her lot where in the Europa League final, we were flying to Florida and she couldn't find out the result until we landed. Shame they won.

Quote from: gazzalfc on April 10, 2022, 10:42:50 am
I'm hoping for it being back to normal by the time we fly out there in June. Probably going to spring for the security fast pass and getting there 4-5 hours before just to be safe.

I've only ever flown out of there early morning and this one is in the evening so I can't gauge how busy the place will be

There are loads of contradictory stories about manchester airport right now, for every horror story, there are loads who say its been an absolute breeze. One thing I did see posted the other day was people getting there dead early are making it worse as they are delaying others. The airport should triage passengers and only allow those on flights in the next 2 hours through to security and make anyone on later flights wait, that would help the flow.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #251 on: April 10, 2022, 06:21:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 10, 2022, 02:18:08 pm
We had that when her lot where in the Europa League final, we were flying to Florida and she couldn't find out the result until we landed. Shame they won.

There are loads of contradictory stories about manchester airport right now, for every horror story, there are loads who say its been an absolute breeze. One thing I did see posted the other day was people getting there dead early are making it worse as they are delaying others. The airport should triage passengers and only allow those on flights in the next 2 hours through to security and make anyone on later flights wait, that would help the flow.
Those that are saying it was a breeze had an early morning flight (pre-6am) so the airport won't really be too busy at that time. It's if you have a flight after 8am that you need to be wary.
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #252 on: April 10, 2022, 06:40:53 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 10, 2022, 06:21:53 pm
Those that are saying it was a breeze had an early morning flight (pre-6am) so the airport won't really be too busy at that time. It's if you have a flight after 8am that you need to be wary.

Neighbours flew out today at 10 am, I'll ask them about it when they get back.

We fly at 8am end of May so hoping that is going to be a breeze.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #253 on: April 11, 2022, 10:31:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 10, 2022, 02:18:08 pm
One thing I did see posted the other day was people getting there dead early are making it worse as they are delaying others. The airport should triage passengers and only allow those on flights in the next 2 hours through to security and make anyone on later flights wait, that would help the flow.

 :thumbup

Was thinking that (the fact our flights are at 5.40am has absolutely no bearing on my thinking  ::))
Offline Thehunter1978

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #254 on: April 12, 2022, 09:06:41 am »
We went out of Manchester on Friday morning on a 07:20 flight and it wasn't too bad. Paid for the fast track and was through security on 10 minutes or so. I think we would have been through in 30 if we had just gone in the normal line.

However coming back last night was a nightmare. Our flight was late taking off as the plane didn't arrive in Porto until 20 minutes after we were supposed to depart. Then when we landed in Manc there wasn't any ground staff to open the door so had to wait in the plane for another half an hour, and then to top it off we had to wait 3 hours for our bag. Was carnage in the baggage reclaim. Suitcases everywhere that people had just left over the past week. Some flights being off loaded straight away which land after ours and then some, like ours, taking hours. A couple of staff walked through so they got collared and asked what was going on and it was just "sorry, not my issue, can't help you I'm afraid", we even got told to "fuck off" by one lad as he got approached by a few of us.

Was speaking to a few families on the bus back to the car park as they all had some sort of issues with bags after landing.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #255 on: April 12, 2022, 02:46:39 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on April  5, 2022, 05:17:33 pm
ended up booking madeira for the 30th may (maybe a detour to Paris the weekend before). I couldn't be arsed organizing the amalfi coast this year. Anyone been to maderia? any must do's?

It's gorgeous but yeah, the runway is horrific! ;D It's built over the airport car park or something I think.

Are you staying in Funchal? There's a gorgeous botanical gardens which you can get a cable car up to, and then you can take the traditional toboggan run down the streets after which is cool.

On the other side of the island, the natural swimming pools at Porto Moniz are great. The scenery all around the island is stunning really. We went on a minibus and walking tour through part of the island which was great, will see if I can find some of the locations we stopped off at.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #256 on: April 13, 2022, 09:23:29 am »
Behind a paywall, but the headline says everything:

Priti Patel was warned about Easter travel chaos a month ago
But Home Secretary sent border staff to tackle Dover migrant crisis instead

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/04/12/priti-patel-warned-airport-chaos-sending-passport-staff-tackle/


In short... to try to address the Dover/port crisis caused by their Brexit bellendery, Ms Himmler moved airport border force staff to ports, which has just created another shitfest.

« Last Edit: April 13, 2022, 09:25:48 am by Nobby Reserve »
Online courty61

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #257 on: April 13, 2022, 05:03:04 pm »
Got holidays to use before I change jobs so going away on Fri 29 Apr from Manchester.

Flight is not until 5pm but not sure what time will be best to get there, got 2 small kids too
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #258 on: April 13, 2022, 07:38:55 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on April 13, 2022, 05:03:04 pm
Got holidays to use before I change jobs so going away on Fri 29 May from Manchester.

Flight is not until 5pm but not sure what time will be best to get there, got 2 small kids too
That Friday is 27th, make sure you turn up on the right day :P Only noticed as my flight is also on the 27th
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #259 on: April 13, 2022, 11:38:38 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 13, 2022, 07:38:55 pm
That Friday is 27th, make sure you turn up on the right day :P Only noticed as my flight is also on the 27th

Bloody confused me as we fly out on the 29th and that's the Sunday
Online courty61

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #260 on: April 14, 2022, 09:50:22 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 13, 2022, 07:38:55 pm
That Friday is 27th, make sure you turn up on the right day :P Only noticed as my flight is also on the 27th

Haha soz it's April not May! Have changed my original post now
Online spen71

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #261 on: April 14, 2022, 12:28:25 pm »
Anyway ever been to Mexico at Christmas/new year?    Wanted to take my daughters away for my 50th last year.   Due to the covid testing and my parents passing away I never bothered.    Ill be coming into money soon so thinking to take them away for one last time.   They are 16 and 15 so it will be the last time they will come with me.   I know i would not go away with my dad when I was that age!
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #262 on: April 19, 2022, 10:26:27 am »
Holy hell be warned, the organisation for the Eurostar at Gare du Nord is laughable. They say get there an hour before departure but I say get in the queue to go through 2 passport control desks and bag security before that
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #263 on: April 20, 2022, 11:32:52 am »
Quote from: spen71 on April 14, 2022, 12:28:25 pm
Anyway ever been to Mexico at Christmas/new year?    Wanted to take my daughters away for my 50th last year.   Due to the covid testing and my parents passing away I never bothered.    Ill be coming into money soon so thinking to take them away for one last time.   They are 16 and 15 so it will be the last time they will come with me.   I know i would not go away with my dad when I was that age!
Not at that time myself (recently went in March and enjoyed it) but know a couple who go every New Year and love it. Won't likely be scorching hot but will probably be 25 or so.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #264 on: April 20, 2022, 12:09:18 pm »
Anyone been to Florida since Covid kicked off? I'm going in September and wondering what it is like there now.
Offline pw1008

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #265 on: April 21, 2022, 10:26:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2022, 10:18:21 am
We are flying out end of May and I'm dreading it.

Got back from holiday 2 days ago - just in time for the z United game.

Manc airport was fine both ways, bought the security fast track passes both ways which helped.

Biggest queue was to get in the bar/restaurant - only two places open serving food and beer  and one tiny bar in terminal one open. Staff harassed like mad felt sorry for them. The other bars restaurants were closed. There was a Burger King and pret open and one of the Starbucks  but about 4 places closed along with some shops. Felt weird. Coming back - bearing in mind there was about 450-500 on flight too about 35 mins from landing to getting out to the taxi.   
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #266 on: April 21, 2022, 10:30:50 pm »
Quote from: pw1008 on April 21, 2022, 10:26:44 pm
Got back from holiday 2 days ago - just in time for the z United game.

Manc airport was fine both ways, bought the security fast track passes both ways which helped.

Biggest queue was to get in the bar/restaurant - only two places open serving food and beer  and one tiny bar in terminal one open. Staff harassed like mad felt sorry for them. The other bars restaurants were closed. There was a Burger King and pret open and one of the Starbucks  but about 4 places closed along with some shops. Felt weird. Coming back - bearing in mind there was about 450-500 on flight too about 35 mins from landing to getting out to the taxi.   

Cheers. Missus has been keeping an eye on a local FB group and loads are saying its been easy.

I suppose they are struggling to recruit staff again for the restaurants, Brexit and getting jobs elsewhere due to furlough won't be helping.
Online CraigDS

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #267 on: April 21, 2022, 10:32:24 pm »
100% do fast track. It's not expensive and will save you time.

Missus has booked to take her Mum to Bali for her 60th in June. Not a holiday for me per se but I do get 24 days at home on my own which is as good as any holiday  ;D ;D
Offline ToneLa

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #268 on: April 21, 2022, 10:37:19 pm »
is Manc airport really that bad? wow

Glad I went away to Barca when I did. Obviously cause Barca is amazing, but going Liverpool  > Barca, then Barca >  Mallorca > Liverpool, I didn't find my travel impeded by anything except the amount I drank  ;D
Offline Rob K

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #269 on: April 22, 2022, 04:47:24 pm »
Anyone flew out from east midlands? and if so how did it go?

We're off for a long weekend in Menorca in a couple weeks and is a 9:30am flight out.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 01:28:34 pm »
When the gov.uk site says to fill in a passenger locator form 24 hours before arrival, does that mean more than 24 hours (ie I can do it now when it's weeks away) or dead on a day before, or within 24 hours of flying?

Sorry if I'm being a bit thick, there's so much to think about with travelling these days!
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 03:23:51 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:28:34 pm
When the gov.uk site says to fill in a passenger locator form 24 hours before arrival, does that mean more than 24 hours (ie I can do it now when it's weeks away) or dead on a day before, or within 24 hours of flying?

Sorry if I'm being a bit thick, there's so much to think about with travelling these days!

You have to do it within the 24 hours before arrival. Fucking stupid if you live in the UK - I'm on holiday so I have to come back and exactly where the fuck do you think I'm going to be living when I get back from holiday?

Do we still need to do the locator forms anymore?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 03:37:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:23:51 pm
Do we still need to do the locator forms anymore?

For coming into the UK you dont need to any more.

Its more for the country you're entering. Each country has their own forms

Tui have got a really good page of the current entry requirements along with links to the required locator forms

https://www.tui.co.uk/holidays/where-can-i-go-on-holiday/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Entry-requirements-for-our-holiday-destinations-220422.pdf
Online CraigDS

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 03:38:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:23:51 pm
Do we still need to do the locator forms anymore?

I don't think so. We didn't fill one out when coming back from skiing earlier this month.
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 05:02:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:38:01 pm
I don't think so. We didn't fill one out when coming back from skiing earlier this month.

I thought not. Had to do one for Cyprus last October, the Cyprus one was easy, done before we left, the UK one was a joke, trying to fill it in on a phone while sat by the pool on the last day :butt

Going to Greece next month, youngest has to have a test as the proof of covid recovery only covers 12-15 yr olds and he's still 11. Eldest is fully jabbed, but we have to get a letter sent by the NHS to prove it.
Online .adam

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #275 on: Today at 03:51:54 pm »
Flight prices for this summer are just ridiculous at the moment. We've been to Mexico in the past and paid about £500 return. It's coming in at £1200 now. This is compounded by the fact that Manchester Airport seems bereft of half decent direct flights these days - I assume they were canned during Covid and haven't restarted yet.

Can't be arsed getting ripped off for flights along with everything else at the moment so think we're going to stay a bit closer to home and visit Northern Spain this summer. Couple of weeks with a car and driving from San Sebastien to Coruna. Looks to be some good stuff to do on the way (nature, coastline and nice towns and cities).
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #276 on: Today at 03:55:13 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 03:51:54 pm
Flight prices for this summer are just ridiculous at the moment. We've been to Mexico in the past and paid about £500 return. It's coming in at £1200 now. This is compounded by the fact that Manchester Airport seems bereft of half decent direct flights these days - I assume they were canned during Covid and haven't restarted yet.

Can't be arsed getting ripped off for flights along with everything else at the moment so think we're going to stay a bit closer to home and visit Northern Spain this summer. Couple of weeks with a car and driving from San Sebastien to Coruna. Looks to be some good stuff to do on the way (nature, coastline and nice towns and cities).

Yeah a lot of flights were stopped, but they have started re-introducing routes again, I think air canada was the latest last week.

That driving holiday sounds ace
