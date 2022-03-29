We went out of Manchester on Friday morning on a 07:20 flight and it wasn't too bad. Paid for the fast track and was through security on 10 minutes or so. I think we would have been through in 30 if we had just gone in the normal line.



However coming back last night was a nightmare. Our flight was late taking off as the plane didn't arrive in Porto until 20 minutes after we were supposed to depart. Then when we landed in Manc there wasn't any ground staff to open the door so had to wait in the plane for another half an hour, and then to top it off we had to wait 3 hours for our bag. Was carnage in the baggage reclaim. Suitcases everywhere that people had just left over the past week. Some flights being off loaded straight away which land after ours and then some, like ours, taking hours. A couple of staff walked through so they got collared and asked what was going on and it was just "sorry, not my issue, can't help you I'm afraid", we even got told to "fuck off" by one lad as he got approached by a few of us.



Was speaking to a few families on the bus back to the car park as they all had some sort of issues with bags after landing.

