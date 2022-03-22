« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?  (Read 7235 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,908
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #200 on: March 22, 2022, 10:18:21 am »
Quote from: pw1008 on March 22, 2022, 10:11:45 am
Has anyone had the  pleasure of going through Manchester airport recently? Flying out next week just trying to work out how soon before flight to get there. Will check in online but still need to do the document checks in airport. Flying with Emirates - does anyone know how many hours before flight time the desks open?

Also do the fast track tickets work - or if its chocker does it not matter and you all get bailed into one queue?

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  7, 2022, 10:40:33 pm

On the Manchester situation, it was dreadful this weekend gone. Security took so long (despite us getting there over 3 hours before the flight and checking in as soon as able) that we had to go straight to board the plane - then once boarded we sat on the runway for two hours before we went anywhere. Was a bit annoyed when I shut my eyes and woke up expecting to be a ways into the flight!

We are flying out end of May and I'm dreading it.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline pw1008

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #201 on: March 22, 2022, 10:50:02 am »
Thanks - I was hoping for a more positive review and that was a one off.  Dont want to get there too early if you cant even get checked in either. Trying to get info off airline isnt easy either hopefully they open 4 hours before flight
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,516
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #202 on: March 23, 2022, 03:32:40 pm »
Quote from: pw1008 on March 22, 2022, 10:11:45 am
Has anyone had the  pleasure of going through Manchester airport recently? Flying out next week just trying to work out how soon before flight to get there. Will check in online but still need to do the document checks in airport. Flying with Emirates - does anyone know how many hours before flight time the desks open?

Also do the fast track tickets work - or if its chocker does it not matter and you all get bailed into one queue?


Not dead recent, but went through there in mid-November, and it was fine.

Apart from me accidentally trying to get through using the screengrab of a mate's boarding pass instead of my own
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,890
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #203 on: March 23, 2022, 03:36:24 pm »
Quote from: pw1008 on March 22, 2022, 10:11:45 am
Has anyone had the  pleasure of going through Manchester airport recently? Flying out next week just trying to work out how soon before flight to get there. Will check in online but still need to do the document checks in airport. Flying with Emirates - does anyone know how many hours before flight time the desks open?

Also do the fast track tickets work - or if its chocker does it not matter and you all get bailed into one queue?

I went in Jan and it was fine other than Jet2 not having enough staff on so the queues were pretty big. Didn't take too long though. I always get the fast track for security as often well worth it (occasionally you don't need it because the queues are quite small anyway but I don't risk it).

Flying on Sunday but it's an early flight (8am) so going to get there about 2.5hrs before. Will likely fly through so will just head the bar for a while  ;D
« Last Edit: March 23, 2022, 03:38:26 pm by CraigDS »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,236
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #204 on: March 23, 2022, 03:37:52 pm »
Just to add fuel to the Manchester Airport fire, on top of the delay going out (3 hours sat on the plane on the runway due to having no one to load the bags) we then were sat over an hour after landing as they had no one to drive the steps to the plane.

I think over time they'll hopefully correct the staffing imbalance as best they can when the industry returns to previous levels, but we have been twice in a month and had shite experiences both times.

Cancun airport was spot on the other side.

Holidays are addictive - we're having a load of building work done so probably won't be able to afford to go away for a while, but last night we were still looking at trying to get some late summer sun in September/October in the Canaries or the like.

It's definitely good for your well being to have something like a holiday booked and on the horizon to look forward to.
« Last Edit: March 23, 2022, 03:39:28 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline pw1008

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #205 on: March 23, 2022, 03:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 23, 2022, 03:32:40 pm

Not dead recent, but went through there in mid-November, and it was fine.

Apart from me accidentally trying to get through using the screengrab of a mate's boarding pass instead of my own

Cheers for reply
Logged

Offline pw1008

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #206 on: March 23, 2022, 03:44:25 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 23, 2022, 03:36:24 pm
I went in Jan and it was fine other than Jet2 not having enough staff on so the queues were pretty big. Didn't take too long though. I always get the fast track for security as often well worth it (occasionally you don't need it because the queues are quite small anyway but I don't risk it).

Flying on Sunday but it's an early flight (8am) so going to get there about 2.5hrs before. Will likely fly through so will just head the bar for a while  ;D

Cheers - Im gonna get the security queue jump - only used them once at Manc and the 2nd time the queues were just the same as people who hadnt paid cos it was either quiet or too many had bought them.

Airline responded and said they open check in 4 hours before take off so Ill get there 30 mins before that and hopefully be able to get thru security for a few pints before boarding.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #207 on: March 23, 2022, 08:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 23, 2022, 03:37:52 pm
Holidays are addictive - we're having a load of building work done so probably won't be able to afford to go away for a while, but last night we were still looking at trying to get some late summer sun in September/October in the Canaries or the like.

It's definitely good for your well being to have something like a holiday booked and on the horizon to look forward to.
Definitely, it's great for the mental health. It's good to have a holiday to look forward to, a lot of people I know just don't go anywhere even though they can, it's just work home work home, all year round.

As for Manchester Airport, I'd suggest camping out the night before, that's how bad security lines are.
Logged

Offline ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #208 on: March 24, 2022, 03:13:58 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 21, 2022, 12:24:52 pm
Did 1 day in Pisa, 3 in Florence and 1 in Bologna back in November. 3 was prob enough in Florence but could easily have done more, we did 1 in each other the others as that's where we flew in/out of. 1 was enough in Bologna for me, but could have done another in Pisa for sure.

Travelling by train was great in Italy. We used the TrainLine app (a UK app) which let us find and buy all the tickets as we would over here so made it a breeze.

Nice one, I'll get the trainline app downloaded. We were looking between renting a car and train and everything I read said parking in the main cities in Italy is a nightmare, so glad to hear the trains are easy to navigate!
Logged

Offline ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #209 on: March 24, 2022, 03:18:53 am »
Quote from: bryanod on March 21, 2022, 01:32:50 pm
We did Rome in like 4 nights - Florence 3 nights (day trip Pisa) - Venice one night was enough its only decent after 5pm to be honest. FYI othe rplaces you mentioned are south of Rome.

If summer if want to go Vatican do Friday night if there as much quieter and less queues, if they still do.


We have to in in Glasgow end of August so think take a few days from there for a holiday, question is if drive and try to get to Islay or just fly/train to either Loch Lomand or Arran.

Appreciate the info! We were looking at one night in Venice so glad to read it was enough time. it looks tiny so explorable in a day was what we were thinking. Craig mentioned Pisa just above too so we may have to do a day trip there if it's close enough to day trip.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,516
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #210 on: March 24, 2022, 01:52:43 pm »
Just booked 3 nights in Sliema in Malta. Smallish hotel with free access to the 'beach club' (pool/bar/restaurant) opposite. 4 of us in a family suite (2 rooms plus bathroom) with frontline seaview onto the bay and breakfast.

With Easyjet, but at least it's not Ryanair

(annoying that only Easy, Ryan and Jet2 fly to Malta from Manchester, and none from Liverpool)

We're off to NW Scotland in the summer, so feel we do need some sun and warmth  ;D - and it's a sort of reward for our eldest finishing her A-Levels in late June.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,890
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #211 on: March 24, 2022, 02:03:31 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on March 24, 2022, 03:18:53 am
Appreciate the info! We were looking at one night in Venice so glad to read it was enough time. it looks tiny so explorable in a day was what we were thinking. Craig mentioned Pisa just above too so we may have to do a day trip there if it's close enough to day trip.

The train between Pisa and Florence was about an hour, so you could do a day trip from there quite easy and think the trains run quite regularly between the two.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,739
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #212 on: March 24, 2022, 02:04:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 24, 2022, 02:03:31 pm
The train between Pisa and Florence was about an hour, so you could do a day trip from there quite easy and think the trains run quite regularly between the two.

Hope it was a Pendolino.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,908
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #213 on: March 24, 2022, 02:31:06 pm »
Missus just said Manchester airport expect the same issues until April but then should be sorted out.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #214 on: March 24, 2022, 09:33:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 24, 2022, 02:31:06 pm
Missus just said Manchester airport expect the same issues until April but then should be sorted out.
Where did she hear that? I'm VERY sceptical about that. Staff are tired and morale is at an all-time low, with quite a lot handing in notices. I don't think it'll be sorted until the Summer, the issue runs deep.
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #215 on: March 24, 2022, 09:37:14 pm »
Went through at Christmas - no buses to rental cars - only when we looked up did we see a sign stating - please ring this number and we'll come pick you up.

All the car rentals had people shipped from Birmingham as all locals had covid

Only good thing about both Heathrow and Manchester was that it took zero time to get through security and customs - no one gave a shit
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,908
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #216 on: March 24, 2022, 09:51:29 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 24, 2022, 09:33:05 pm
Where did she hear that? I'm VERY sceptical about that. Staff are tired and morale is at an all-time low, with quite a lot handing in notices. I don't think it'll be sorted until the Summer, the issue runs deep.

MEN I think she read it on.They have been pushing on all kinds of platforms to recruit, so maybe they have enough staff, we'll find out end of May when we fly to Crete
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #217 on: March 24, 2022, 10:52:09 pm »
Back out of Manc again on Tuesday. Dreading the absolute shitshow.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,890
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #218 on: March 25, 2022, 12:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on March 24, 2022, 10:52:09 pm
Back out of Manc again on Tuesday. Dreading the absolute shitshow.

Yeah there Sunday. Just hoping the early flight (8am) means it's not too busy and have no issues.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #219 on: March 26, 2022, 06:54:15 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  7, 2022, 06:41:57 pm
Just booked a week skiing in Les Deux Alpes at the end of this month.

Have been pestering my gf/friends to go for ages with no luck so bought her some lessons at ChillFactor for her bday. We did it today and she loved it, so capitalised on that and booked for us both to go away  ;D

I went there on a school ski trip about 20 years ago, was absolutely brilliant.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,908
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #220 on: March 26, 2022, 09:46:06 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 25, 2022, 12:28:26 pm
Yeah there Sunday. Just hoping the early flight (8am) means it's not too busy and have no issues.

You're OK from the way you will go, but heads up that the M56 is shut all weekend from just past the Airport to Tatton, diversion from that direction is M62/M60 so you might hit a bit more traffic than normal.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,890
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #221 on: March 26, 2022, 09:49:24 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on March 26, 2022, 06:54:15 am
I went there on a school ski trip about 20 years ago, was absolutely brilliant.

Les Deux Alpes or Chillfaxtor?  ;D

Went to L2A myself on a school trip about 20yrs ago, part the reason Im heading back there (but also as its got a lot of long blue/red runs so will be easier for my gf who has only skid on real snow once (before falling over and injuring herself!)
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,890
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #222 on: March 26, 2022, 09:50:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 26, 2022, 09:46:06 am
You're OK from the way you will go, but heads up that the M56 is shut all weekend from just past the Airport to Tatton, diversion from that direction is M62/M60 so you might hit a bit more traffic than normal.

Yeah cheers mate. Were gonna leave it plenty of time just in case the security (or more likely the Jet2 lines) are stupidly long so should be good from the direction were coming from at around 5am ish.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #223 on: March 26, 2022, 06:12:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 26, 2022, 09:49:24 am
Les Deux Alpes or Chillfaxtor?  ;D

Went to L2A myself on a school trip about 20yrs ago, part the reason Im heading back there (but also as its got a lot of long blue/red runs so will be easier for my gf who has only skid on real snow once (before falling over and injuring herself!)

Les Deux Alpes.

My overriding memory is us buying French bangers at the first opportunity as they were (probably still are) illegal in the U.K. and letting off a massive on in an indoor car park which obviously made a ridiculous amount of noise and getting taken to the teachers by the French bizzies.

Good trip though and a really nice village, Id like to go back to be honest
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,890
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #224 on: March 26, 2022, 08:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on March 26, 2022, 06:12:10 pm
Les Deux Alpes.

My overriding memory is us buying French bangers at the first opportunity as they were (probably still are) illegal in the U.K. and letting off a massive on in an indoor car park which obviously made a ridiculous amount of noise and getting taken to the teachers by the French bizzies.

Good trip though and a really nice village, Id like to go back to be honest

Yeah we did similar. There was a German school on a trip the hotel opposite ours and remember it first starting as a snowball fight out the windows/balconies, and then us lot throwing bangers in their direction.

Doubt the missus will let me get away with it this time  ;D :(
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,601
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #225 on: March 26, 2022, 08:43:37 pm »
Going back to South Africa for 2 weeks in September, visiting Cape town, George, Joburg and then off to the Kruger Park for 5 days.

Looking forward to it, haven't been back in over 10 years.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,739
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #226 on: March 26, 2022, 08:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March 26, 2022, 08:43:37 pm
Going back to South Africa for 2 weeks in September, visiting Cape town, George, Joburg and then off to the Kruger Park for 5 days.

Looking forward to it, haven't been back in over 10 years.

Awesome!
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,627
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #227 on: March 27, 2022, 05:43:00 am »
Priority boarding is a scam, your seat is reserved
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,890
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #228 on: March 27, 2022, 06:53:43 am »
45 mins to get through security in T2 this morning and it was a relatively quiet time.

They had 2 out of 10 security scanners open, with 1 half empty dedicated to those needing assistance and fast track (which I tried and tried to buy in the last week with no luck).

Sat in the departure lounge now and all the food places have queues at least 20 back waiting for a table, despite the places only being half open.

There is a serious employment problem in the airport - and its fairly obvious where it can be traced back to (thanks you brexit voting c*nts).
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,908
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #229 on: March 27, 2022, 08:00:34 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 27, 2022, 06:53:43 am
45 mins to get through security in T2 this morning and it was a relatively quiet time.

They had 2 out of 10 security scanners open, with 1 half empty dedicated to those needing assistance and fast track (which I tried and tried to buy in the last week with no luck).

Sat in the departure lounge now and all the food places have queues at least 20 back waiting for a table, despite the places only being half open.

There is a serious employment problem in the airport - and its fairly obvious where it can be traced back to (thanks you brexit voting c*nts).

And you know the ones kicking off this summer about delays and no staff will be the same Brexit voting c*nts.

Anyway, Enjoy your holiday  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #230 on: March 27, 2022, 10:27:32 am »
Fucking Brexit, still not had one single positive thing come out of it.

Feel for whoever is flying out of Manchester, especially from T1 in the Summer. Going to be absolutely manic. Leeds Bradford are also having the same problems but you don't really hear much about Heathrow and Gatwick which are way busier.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,516
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #231 on: Yesterday at 10:04:24 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 27, 2022, 10:27:32 am
Fucking Brexit, still not had one single positive thing come out of it.

Feel for whoever is flying out of Manchester, especially from T1 in the Summer. Going to be absolutely manic. Leeds Bradford are also having the same problems but you don't really hear much about Heathrow and Gatwick which are way busier.



>> checks which terminal we're flying from

>> ah, fuck


Only potential positive is the ludicrously early flight (05.40) so we'll be getting there about half-3 in the morning when I hope it'll be quieter
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:28:32 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,348
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #232 on: Today at 04:20:35 am »
Is  the M20 southbound being only 2/1 lane(s) a Brexit or operation stack thing? or are they actually doing work on it?

Because after making way through typical delays on the M25 it was touch and go making the ferry at reasonable time for a weekend in Belgium on Friday due to slow traffic getting through it. 

Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 27, 2022, 10:27:32 am
Fucking Brexit, still not had one single positive thing come out of it.

Took 45mins queuing at UK border control today coming back, yet going through French border control was completely painless both ways. 

Everything so far from that shit show seems to make things more difficult than before.

Driving between France and Belgium is as easy as driving into Wales or Scotland, why would you not want travel to be that easy all the time?!
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 