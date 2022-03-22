« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?  (Read 6312 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • Posts: 31,814
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #200 on: March 22, 2022, 10:18:21 am »
Quote from: pw1008 on March 22, 2022, 10:11:45 am
Has anyone had the  pleasure of going through Manchester airport recently? Flying out next week just trying to work out how soon before flight to get there. Will check in online but still need to do the document checks in airport. Flying with Emirates - does anyone know how many hours before flight time the desks open?

Also do the fast track tickets work - or if its chocker does it not matter and you all get bailed into one queue?

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  7, 2022, 10:40:33 pm

On the Manchester situation, it was dreadful this weekend gone. Security took so long (despite us getting there over 3 hours before the flight and checking in as soon as able) that we had to go straight to board the plane - then once boarded we sat on the runway for two hours before we went anywhere. Was a bit annoyed when I shut my eyes and woke up expecting to be a ways into the flight!

We are flying out end of May and I'm dreading it.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline pw1008

  • Posts: 818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #201 on: March 22, 2022, 10:50:02 am »
Thanks - I was hoping for a more positive review and that was a one off.  Dont want to get there too early if you cant even get checked in either. Trying to get info off airline isnt easy either hopefully they open 4 hours before flight
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Posts: 6,465
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 03:32:40 pm »
Quote from: pw1008 on March 22, 2022, 10:11:45 am
Has anyone had the  pleasure of going through Manchester airport recently? Flying out next week just trying to work out how soon before flight to get there. Will check in online but still need to do the document checks in airport. Flying with Emirates - does anyone know how many hours before flight time the desks open?

Also do the fast track tickets work - or if its chocker does it not matter and you all get bailed into one queue?


Not dead recent, but went through there in mid-November, and it was fine.

Apart from me accidentally trying to get through using the screengrab of a mate's boarding pass instead of my own
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • Posts: 58,854
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 03:36:24 pm »
Quote from: pw1008 on March 22, 2022, 10:11:45 am
Has anyone had the  pleasure of going through Manchester airport recently? Flying out next week just trying to work out how soon before flight to get there. Will check in online but still need to do the document checks in airport. Flying with Emirates - does anyone know how many hours before flight time the desks open?

Also do the fast track tickets work - or if its chocker does it not matter and you all get bailed into one queue?

I went in Jan and it was fine other than Jet2 not having enough staff on so the queues were pretty big. Didn't take too long though. I always get the fast track for security as often well worth it (occasionally you don't need it because the queues are quite small anyway but I don't risk it).

Flying on Sunday but it's an early flight (8am) so going to get there about 2.5hrs before. Will likely fly through so will just head the bar for a while  ;D
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • Posts: 12,215
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 03:37:52 pm »
Just to add fuel to the Manchester Airport fire, on top of the delay going out (3 hours sat on the plane on the runway due to having no one to load the bags) we then were sat over an hour after landing as they had no one to drive the steps to the plane.

I think over time they'll hopefully correct the staffing imbalance as best they can when the industry returns to previous levels, but we have been twice in a month and had shite experiences both times.

Cancun airport was spot on the other side.

Holidays are addictive - we're having a load of building work done so probably won't be able to afford to go away for a while, but last night we were still looking at trying to get some late summer sun in September/October in the Canaries or the like.

It's definitely good for your well being to have something like a holiday booked and on the horizon to look forward to.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline pw1008

  • Posts: 818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 03:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:32:40 pm

Not dead recent, but went through there in mid-November, and it was fine.

Apart from me accidentally trying to get through using the screengrab of a mate's boarding pass instead of my own

Cheers for reply
Offline pw1008

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 03:44:25 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:36:24 pm
I went in Jan and it was fine other than Jet2 not having enough staff on so the queues were pretty big. Didn't take too long though. I always get the fast track for security as often well worth it (occasionally you don't need it because the queues are quite small anyway but I don't risk it).

Flying on Sunday but it's an early flight (8am) so going to get there about 2.5hrs before. Will likely fly through so will just head the bar for a while  ;D

Cheers - Im gonna get the security queue jump - only used them once at Manc and the 2nd time the queues were just the same as people who hadnt paid cos it was either quiet or too many had bought them.

Airline responded and said they open check in 4 hours before take off so Ill get there 30 mins before that and hopefully be able to get thru security for a few pints before boarding.
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Posts: 3,961
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 08:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:37:52 pm
Holidays are addictive - we're having a load of building work done so probably won't be able to afford to go away for a while, but last night we were still looking at trying to get some late summer sun in September/October in the Canaries or the like.

It's definitely good for your well being to have something like a holiday booked and on the horizon to look forward to.
Definitely, it's great for the mental health. It's good to have a holiday to look forward to, a lot of people I know just don't go anywhere even though they can, it's just work home work home, all year round.

As for Manchester Airport, I'd suggest camping out the night before, that's how bad security lines are.
Offline ShrewKop

  • Posts: 843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #208 on: Today at 03:13:58 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 21, 2022, 12:24:52 pm
Did 1 day in Pisa, 3 in Florence and 1 in Bologna back in November. 3 was prob enough in Florence but could easily have done more, we did 1 in each other the others as that's where we flew in/out of. 1 was enough in Bologna for me, but could have done another in Pisa for sure.

Travelling by train was great in Italy. We used the TrainLine app (a UK app) which let us find and buy all the tickets as we would over here so made it a breeze.

Nice one, I'll get the trainline app downloaded. We were looking between renting a car and train and everything I read said parking in the main cities in Italy is a nightmare, so glad to hear the trains are easy to navigate!
Offline ShrewKop

  • Posts: 843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #209 on: Today at 03:18:53 am »
Quote from: bryanod on March 21, 2022, 01:32:50 pm
We did Rome in like 4 nights - Florence 3 nights (day trip Pisa) - Venice one night was enough its only decent after 5pm to be honest. FYI othe rplaces you mentioned are south of Rome.

If summer if want to go Vatican do Friday night if there as much quieter and less queues, if they still do.


We have to in in Glasgow end of August so think take a few days from there for a holiday, question is if drive and try to get to Islay or just fly/train to either Loch Lomand or Arran.

Appreciate the info! We were looking at one night in Venice so glad to read it was enough time. it looks tiny so explorable in a day was what we were thinking. Craig mentioned Pisa just above too so we may have to do a day trip there if it's close enough to day trip.
