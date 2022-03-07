Last day in Mexico. Enjoyed it a lot, its a beautiful country and some of the day trips weve done will live long in the memory. Wont soon forget getting blessed by a Mayan Shaman and his mix of burning herbs making me feel like Id smoked a parsnip-sized Jay. The beaches and coastline of Riviera Maya are beautiful and despite our early misgivings based on some of the incidents in the area, its always felt safe and been a good trip. I wouldnt rush back because theres so much of the world to see, but if you want a beach/relaxation holiday where theres still trips to do and sites to see, Mexicos Yucatan peninsula is a good shout. Good lovely night life in Playa Del Carmen without being too over the top, hot without being unbearable and the sea is great. We did a class boat trip to Cozumel, have seen Chichen Itza, been on a jungle trail, swam with wild turtles and snorkelled amongst the reefs. Loads to do. Would recommend 10 days +.



One thing I will say, our 5 star hotel is more like a very good three star or lower end 4. A la cartel restaurants routinely poor and the main buffet whilst decent enough, is still nothing special. We paid about £3k so cant expect the world but the rooms and stuff were a lot more dated than advertised. Stayed at a 3 star in Cyprus in 2019 that was far more plush and high-end feeling than here. Otherwise fine, a minor gripe, staff have been excellent and welcoming.