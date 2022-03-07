Last day in Mexico. Enjoyed it a lot, its a beautiful country and some of the day trips weve done will live long in the memory. Wont soon forget getting blessed by a Mayan Shaman and his mix of burning herbs making me feel like Id smoked a parsnip-sized Jay. The beaches and coastline of Riviera Maya are beautiful and despite our early misgivings based on some of the incidents in the area, its always felt safe and been a good trip. I wouldnt rush back because theres so much of the world to see, but if you want a beach/relaxation holiday where theres still trips to do and sites to see, Mexicos Yucatan peninsula is a good shout. Good lovely night life in Playa Del Carmen without being too over the top, hot without being unbearable and the sea is great. We did a class boat trip to Cozumel, have seen Chichen Itza, been on a jungle trail, swam with wild turtles and snorkelled amongst the reefs. Loads to do. Would recommend 10 days +.
One thing I will say, our 5 star hotel is more like a very good three star or lower end 4. A la cartel restaurants routinely poor and the main buffet whilst decent enough, is still nothing special. We paid about £3k so cant expect the world but the rooms and stuff were a lot more dated than advertised. Stayed at a 3 star in Cyprus in 2019 that was far more plush and high-end feeling than here. Otherwise fine, a minor gripe, staff have been excellent and welcoming.