Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 7, 2022, 07:21:16 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on March  7, 2022, 06:41:57 pm
Just booked a week skiing in Les Deux Alpes at the end of this month.

Have been pestering my gf/friends to go for ages with no luck so bought her some lessons at ChillFactor for her bday. We did it today and she loved it, so capitalised on that and booked for us both to go away  ;D

Nice one.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 7, 2022, 09:05:17 pm
I was in Istanbul most of last week and I just have to say I have NEVER hated Manc airport as much as I have in the last few months and Ive disliked it for years with the amount of flying I do.

Absolute cesspit, Ive no idea how it can be so badly managed. Just seen this today too. Needs more publicity. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/manchester-airport-explain-shambolic-delays-23309957
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 7, 2022, 09:21:55 pm
Quote from: Livbes on March  7, 2022, 09:05:17 pm
I was in Istanbul most of last week and I just have to say I have NEVER hated Manc airport as much as I have in the last few months and Ive disliked it for years with the amount of flying I do.

Absolute cesspit, Ive no idea how it can be so badly managed. Just seen this today too. Needs more publicity. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/manchester-airport-explain-shambolic-delays-23309957

How the fuck do they have "a greater number of passengers than expected"? They know how many flights are due in and out and what size each aircraft is, so assume every one is full.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 7, 2022, 10:13:49 pm
To be fair, passport control is out of their hands, it's Border Force who need to pull their fingers out. The airport seem to be doing a big recruitment drive for security personnel, clearly they're struggling with staffing levels. I'm flying out of T1 in May and September, absolutely dreading it. T1 itself is a pre-historic shithole but the queues make it much worse.

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 7, 2022, 10:35:51 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March  7, 2022, 10:13:49 pm
To be fair, passport control is out of their hands, it's Border Force who need to pull their fingers out. The airport seem to be doing a big recruitment drive for security personnel, clearly they're struggling with staffing levels. I'm flying out of T1 in May and September, absolutely dreading it. T1 itself is a pre-historic shithole but the queues make it much worse.



Yeah I keep seeing the adverts and hearing MAG blame border force. We fly out May and October holidays, hope to fuck its sorted by then.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 7, 2022, 10:40:33 pm
Touched down in Mexico a few days back, enjoying it so far but I must say the 5 star hotel were in feels a bit 3.5 to me, with the food pretty so so. We went the steakhouse restaurant last night and it was shite,
So going to head into the resort for food the next few nights.

Staff are great though, drinks are free, its 30 degrees and Ive two weeks away from work. Shouldnt really complain.

On the Manchester situation, it was dreadful this weekend gone. Security took so long (despite us getting there over 3 hours before the flight and checking in as soon as able) that we had to go straight to board the plane - then once boarded we sat on the runway for two hours before we went anywhere. Was a bit annoyed when I shut my eyes and woke up expecting to be a ways into the flight!
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 9, 2022, 08:11:42 pm
Can anyone confirm what kind of test is needed before travel to USA?

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/testing-international-air-travelers.html#anchor_1635127081

Will a negative result from one of these free lateral flow tests do? Or does it need to be a PCR?
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 9, 2022, 08:16:39 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on March  9, 2022, 08:11:42 pm
Can anyone confirm what kind of test is needed before travel to USA?

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/testing-international-air-travelers.html#anchor_1635127081

Will a negative result from one of these free lateral flow tests do? Or does it need to be a PCR?

This gives a lot of info... https://www.theregenerativeclinic.co.uk/travelling-to-the-us/

From there you can use a Lat Flow but it must have EUA from the US and a telehealth audio/visual element...apparently. So guessing no it can't be a free lat flow.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 9, 2022, 08:38:09 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on March  9, 2022, 08:11:42 pm
Can anyone confirm what kind of test is needed before travel to USA?

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/testing-international-air-travelers.html#anchor_1635127081

Will a negative result from one of these free lateral flow tests do? Or does it need to be a PCR?

I think it was Rhi from here who went to the states recently, she's worth an ask.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 9, 2022, 08:45:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March  9, 2022, 08:38:09 pm
I think it was Rhi from here who went to the states recently, she's worth an ask.

Just PMed her, ta!
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 15, 2022, 04:26:14 pm
Last day in Mexico. Enjoyed it a lot, its a beautiful country and some of the day trips weve done will live long in the memory. Wont soon forget getting blessed by a Mayan Shaman and his mix of burning herbs making me feel like Id smoked a parsnip-sized Jay. The beaches and coastline of Riviera Maya are beautiful and despite our early misgivings based on some of the incidents in the area, its always felt safe and been a good trip. I wouldnt rush back because theres so much of the world to see, but if you want a beach/relaxation holiday where theres still trips to do and sites to see, Mexicos Yucatan peninsula is a good shout. Good lovely night life in Playa Del Carmen without being too over the top, hot without being unbearable and the sea is great. We did a class boat trip to Cozumel, have seen Chichen Itza, been on a jungle trail, swam with wild turtles and snorkelled amongst the reefs. Loads to do. Would recommend 10 days +.

One thing I will say, our 5 star hotel is more like a very good three star or lower end 4. A la cartel restaurants routinely poor and the main buffet whilst decent enough, is still nothing special. We paid about £3k so cant expect the world but the rooms and stuff were a lot more dated than advertised. Stayed at a 3 star in Cyprus in 2019 that was far more plush and high-end feeling than here. Otherwise fine, a minor gripe, staff have been excellent and welcoming.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 16, 2022, 07:00:25 pm
Off to Madrid tomorrow after a really hard year.

Any tips of good wine bars / tapas places welcome!
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 16, 2022, 08:14:55 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 16, 2022, 07:00:25 pm
Off to Madrid tomorrow after a really hard year.

Any tips of good wine bars / tapas places welcome!

The market of San Miguel is well worth a visit right next to plaza mayor

https://mercadodesanmiguel.es/

the sky bar at the Rui hotel is great for a couple and great views

https://www.therooftopguide.com/rooftop-bars-in-madrid/360-rooftop-bar-at-riu-plaza-espana.html
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 16, 2022, 09:40:12 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 15, 2022, 04:26:14 pm
One thing I will say, our 5 star hotel is more like a very good three star or lower end 4. A la cartel restaurants routinely poor and the main buffet whilst decent enough, is still nothing special. We paid about £3k so cant expect the world but the rooms and stuff were a lot more dated than advertised. Stayed at a 3 star in Cyprus in 2019 that was far more plush and high-end feeling than here. Otherwise fine, a minor gripe, staff have been excellent and welcoming.
Unintentional pun?
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 16, 2022, 10:03:34 pm
Quote from: Livbes on March  7, 2022, 09:05:17 pm
I was in Istanbul most of last week and I just have to say I have NEVER hated Manc airport as much as I have in the last few months and Ive disliked it for years with the amount of flying I do.

Absolute cesspit, Ive no idea how it can be so badly managed. Just seen this today too. Needs more publicity. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/manchester-airport-explain-shambolic-delays-23309957
Their mismanagement is definitely getting wider coverage now, it's going to put people off from flying there. Check out this tweet, absolutely shocking queues. And they're making the usual excuses of not anticipating that many passengers, etc.

https://twitter.com/AndyMitten/status/1504139016509214723
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 17, 2022, 08:08:04 am
Supposed to be flying to Philadelphia in September, done the same journey in 2019 with American Airlines from Manchester but this time there is no direct flights, everything is from Heathrow.

I don't why they (AA) have pulled the route, probably Covid related. I don't know whether to try from Dublin or take the hit and head down to Heathrow.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 17, 2022, 09:17:22 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 16, 2022, 09:40:12 pm
Unintentional pun?
Unintentional! Touched down this morning, had a good time and would recommend, though not necessarily the Riu hotel chain. I think they tend to get away with advertising their product as being superior to what it actually is.

Chichen Itza was amazing though and we snorkelled out by the reefs with loads of sea turtles and sting rays which was an experience.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 17, 2022, 10:00:40 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 17, 2022, 09:17:22 am
though not necessarily the Riu hotel chain. I think they tend to get away with advertising their product as being superior to what it actually is.

I've stayed in a few Riu - some great, some not so great.

I've always found with Cancun (and the Caribbean in general too) that 5* hotels are def not always what you'd consider 5*. Definitely have to do your homework researching the hotels more than other places.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 17, 2022, 02:56:42 pm
Might do a long weekend this coming week seeing as there's no football to attend. Not planning to go too far (3 hours max really). Asides from Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, Milan, Rome, Naples, Porto, any suggestions on somewhere which might have cheap-ish hotels to stay so I can 'work from home' and do a bit of sightseeing and eating around that?

Considered Berlin but seemed a bit expensive next weekend. Not staying anywhere fancy. mind!
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 17, 2022, 03:55:50 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on March 17, 2022, 10:00:40 am
I've stayed in a few Riu - some great, some not so great.

I've always found with Cancun (and the Caribbean in general too) that 5* hotels are def not always what you'd consider 5*. Definitely have to do your homework researching the hotels more than other places.
Yes its probably fairer to say I wouldnt go with Riu in that part of the world again - though the Riu I stayed at in Fuerteventura was so so as well. Its difficult to designate and decide, the chain themselves has considerably better hotels with the same star rating on the same avenue we stayed on, surely a more honest segregation based on quality would help the customer?

Though then they couldnt get everyone to put the same money down on lesser experiences I suppose.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
March 17, 2022, 06:59:38 pm
Been a month since we got my dementia affected father in a home, who looked after for the last year
I am permanent in work as of April

So I've booked a trip to Barcelona. Been before, was amazing.

Going on my own on short notice cause my birthday is coming up and yknow I need this.

I love that city. I'm going to treat myself. Go on the 25th.

The boys are willing to go later in the year, this is a scouting mission,
Also the bird has never been away!

Best set an example....


They have weed bars 
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
Today at 03:53:26 am
Heading to Italy in June, got flights booked this weekend! I live stateside these days, so it's my first trip back over to Europe in three odd years now and I can't wait. Shame we can't fit a quick trip back over to the UK but we'll get back soon enough.

Question for those who have been, how long would you say you need in Venice and Florence? We have 12 full days excluding flight days and we want to see as much as we can. We're looking at Venice, Florence, Pompeii/ Amalfi, Rome. Flying into Rome then we're gonna head straight to the train station and head north. (It was significantly cheaper to a round trip than fly into Venice and out of Rome).
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
Today at 04:06:08 am
Heading back home to Dublin for the first time in 7 years. Lots of family stuff plus TWOD in Dublin, Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, then London for some food at Social Eating House & Tom Kerridge's Bar & Grill, locked in some theatre to see Straight Line Crazy with Ralph Fiennes capped off with Groove Armada's last ever gig @ Brixton Academy. Then back to Dublin and off to Galway & Doolin.

May God be kind to my liver.
