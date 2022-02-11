« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?  (Read 4202 times)

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #120 on: February 11, 2022, 02:44:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 11, 2022, 10:30:17 am
We cancelled our hols and booked Crete for early June.

Missus only gets 10 days holiday in her new job, so she's already gone over that with the holidays we have booked.

This seems a mess.

I thought Spain required anti gen tests for adults still
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #121 on: February 11, 2022, 02:50:58 pm »
Cruise in July from Stockholm via St Petersburg, Tallinn and Helsinki.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #122 on: February 11, 2022, 03:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 11, 2022, 02:44:10 pm
This seems a mess.

I thought Spain required anti gen tests for adults still

Up until now, unless fully jabbed, ie 2 or 3 doses depending on date of 2nd jab, it was no entry. Now, from Monday, 12 to 15 yr olds just need to present a negative test taken 72 hrs before departure. Its like they suddenly realised its half term.

Quote from: reddebs on February 11, 2022, 01:18:06 pm
10 days!! 

Didn't think that was allowed these days, I thought everyone got a minimum of 15 plus bank hols?

Pro rata, she does 30 hrs now. She is entitled to 18 days, but B/H's can be included. I've told her in 12 months she can jack the job and we'll get by.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #123 on: February 11, 2022, 03:06:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 11, 2022, 03:01:03 pm
Up until now, unless fully jabbed, ie 2 or 3 doses depending on date of 2nd jab, it was no entry. Now, from Monday, 12 to 15 yr olds just need to present a negative test taken 72 hrs before departure. Its like they suddenly realised its half term.

Pro rata, she does 30 hrs now. She is entitled to 18 days, but B/H's can be included. I've told her in 12 months she can jack the job and we'll get by.

And adults can enter without antigen tests now (this was different three days ago)
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #124 on: February 11, 2022, 04:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 11, 2022, 03:06:55 pm
And adults can enter without antigen tests now (this was different three days ago)

Talk about leaving it to the last minute. If they had announced this mid January, or at least we are aiming for this date and will confirm by 7th Feb, we wouldn't have cancelled and neither would thousands of others. We'd got to the stage where a final balance was due and as it stood we were 100% not going, so cancelled before we handed over £2k and were then locked into EasyJet for a holiday.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #125 on: February 11, 2022, 06:00:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 11, 2022, 03:01:03 pm
Up until now, unless fully jabbed, ie 2 or 3 doses depending on date of 2nd jab, it was no entry. Now, from Monday, 12 to 15 yr olds just need to present a negative test taken 72 hrs before departure. Its like they suddenly realised its half term.

Pro rata, she does 30 hrs now. She is entitled to 18 days, but B/H's can be included. I've told her in 12 months she can jack the job and we'll get by.

Ah ok that makes sense now.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #126 on: February 11, 2022, 07:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2022, 09:29:43 am
It's the same it's been for donkey's years. Needs an update badly. I always think that Manchester airport, for it's size, seems oddly parochial and small all things considered.
Great stuff, enjoy it. Might be worth dropping 24/7 a message to see if he can recommend places, he lives there. I went just before the pandemic and it's may favourite city break I've ever been on. Try and go for a meal in Rataskaevu 16 if you get a chance, and Vegan Restoran V (next door to each other on Rataskaevu off the main square) as they're both quality and have the loveliest staff. Rataskaevu is high end quality for cheaper than you'd pay for a chain restaurant meal in the UK.

We also got the ferry across to Helsinki one day, which was cool, saw Suomenlinna the sea fortress. Telliskivi (sp?) is also worth a wander round. It's just a class city and manageable in terms of size.


Yes mate , after you sent us a pm a while back we booked Rataskaevu 16 and vegan Restoran v for tomorrow & Sunday night. We went to a place called Porgu tonight which is quite close to Rataskaevu 16 and had a really nice meal and some very interesting Ales. Doing a 3 hour food tour tomorrow afternoon will try and leave some space for dinner.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #127 on: February 12, 2022, 01:48:10 pm »
Taking the Mrs to Porto at the beginning of April, could anybody recommend things to do, places to eat etc?

Then we've got 10 days in Podgora, Croatia in August which I can't wait for.  10 days of sitting by the pool and eating an drinking, bliss!

Finally, we've just booked a long weekend in Malta in October. It's for some dance festival that we're going to for a friends 40th, I'm going to hate but hopefully the weather should be decent and it's 4 days away from the kids and dog so I'm not complaining :-)
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #128 on: February 15, 2022, 12:29:09 pm »
Looking to book Antalya in July, anyone been before? Any advice will be greatly appreciated :)
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #129 on: February 15, 2022, 12:42:29 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on February 15, 2022, 12:29:09 pm
Looking to book Antalya in July, anyone been before? Any advice will be greatly appreciated :)

I went to a wedding there about 12 years ago. In fact it was about an hour outside of Antalya I think, but thats where we flew to. Wedding was in May, I imagine its roasting in July and August.

Can only go off the one hotel I stayed in and barely left but friendly people and great food is about all I can remember!
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #130 on: February 15, 2022, 01:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 15, 2022, 12:42:29 pm
I went to a wedding there about 12 years ago. In fact it was about an hour outside of Antalya I think, but thats where we flew to. Wedding was in May, I imagine its roasting in July and August.

Can only go off the one hotel I stayed in and barely left but friendly people and great food is about all I can remember!
Thanks Nick

The prices for all inclusive resorts are cheaper on Stayforlong, anyone have experience of dealing with these? A real mixbag of reviews is putting me off but hotels that were out of my budget are suddenly within range.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #131 on: February 15, 2022, 01:34:13 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on February 15, 2022, 01:02:04 pm
Thanks Nick

The prices for all inclusive resorts are cheaper on Stayforlong, anyone have experience of dealing with these? A real mixbag of reviews is putting me off but hotels that were out of my budget are suddenly within range.


We've been to the Lara Beach resort 3 times, which is about 30 mins east of Antalya.

I loved it, but it's a case of mostly staying in your hotel complex because there was little around the area apart from a couple of new [overpriced] shopping malls. The resort is purpose-built and we were last there about 6/7 years ago. The hotels (mostly 5* - although that's Turkish 5*) straddle a main road, and you're way better off with one that is on the beach side as they usually have their own section of the beach with a pier to sunbath on (some have a pier bar; others a bar on the beach - included in the AI) and watersports. The food was so varied that I could always find plenty of options I liked, but Mrs R is a picky twat (you wouldn't think so, looking at her) and wasn't that keen. When we first went, it was about 25% British, 25% Russian, 40% German, 10% other European. But that unfortunately changed by the last time we went because British tour operators had started going big on the place, so it was about 50% British, 20% Russian, 25% German, 5% other. And the atmosphere had changed to more chavvy & loud.

We stayed in the Royal Wings and Delphin Diva and I'd recommend both, but most on Lara Beach are of a good standard (just check Trip Advisor for up to date reports)

Went in May & early June and the temps were between 26c and 31c.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #132 on: February 15, 2022, 02:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 15, 2022, 01:34:13 pm
Thanks for the reply Nobby, very helpful.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #133 on: February 15, 2022, 03:00:10 pm »
Looks like a long weekend trip to Malta is knocked on the head.

Want to go very late June after the eldest's A-Levels. Only want to do 3 nights, taking in a weekend so we don't take the youngest (14) out of school for more than a couple of days, so either Thur-Sun or Fri-Mon.

Only three airlines fly there from Manchester.

Sleazy running a daily service. Already the cheap and moderately-priced flights have gone, so we're looking at over £1,000 to fly when we want.

Ryanair still have some cheap flights, but the outbound flight only gets you in at 00.25 which is useless for a 3 night stay as you lose an afternoon & evening. They only run Mon/Wed/Fri.

Jet2 only do Thur & Sun.

Looked at splitting the flights. Thursday has good outbound options (£83) but both options returning on the Sunday is through the roof (£166 or £228 one-way).

Monday returns are OK (£81), but outbound on a Friday is shite (either the too-late Ryan or £140 for Sleazy)


Both Sleazy and Ryan used to run flights to Malta from Liverpool, but Sleazy have stopped completely and Ryan only have availability to late March. Ryanair couldn't tell me if they'd cancelled the route altogether or were just delaying roll-out until the Covid/demand situation was clearer (they've done the same with Leeds-Bradford) and I can't find anything online about it.


Particularly pissed off because thought I'd found a belting deal with EasyJet Holidays. A Panorama Suite at the Hilton with flights and breakfast for under £1,300 for 4 of us. But when you try to select it, it says no availability. This was a fortnight ago and I rang up, only for them to tell me it wasn't available at that price but I could have it for just over £2.5k. Twats. It's still showing the great deal on their website and still won't let me select it.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #134 on: February 15, 2022, 04:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 15, 2022, 01:34:13 pm

We've been to the Lara Beach resort 3 times, which is about 30 mins east of Antalya.

I loved it, but it's a case of mostly staying in your hotel complex because there was little around the area apart from a couple of new [overpriced] shopping malls. The resort is purpose-built and we were last there about 6/7 years ago. The hotels (mostly 5* - although that's Turkish 5*) straddle a main road, and you're way better off with one that is on the beach side as they usually have their own section of the beach with a pier to sunbath on (some have a pier bar; others a bar on the beach - included in the AI) and watersports. The food was so varied that I could always find plenty of options I liked, but Mrs R is a picky twat (you wouldn't think so, looking at her) and wasn't that keen. When we first went, it was about 25% British, 25% Russian, 40% German, 10% other European. But that unfortunately changed by the last time we went because British tour operators had started going big on the place, so it was about 50% British, 20% Russian, 25% German, 5% other. And the atmosphere had changed to more chavvy & loud.

We stayed in the Royal Wings and Delphin Diva and I'd recommend both, but most on Lara Beach are of a good standard (just check Trip Advisor for up to date reports)

Went in May & early June and the temps were between 26c and 31c.
;D ;D ;D
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #135 on: February 15, 2022, 08:59:18 pm »
Booking Agadir in Morocco next pay day. Thinking end of May or June.

Week all inclusive.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #136 on: February 15, 2022, 09:17:18 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on February 15, 2022, 12:29:09 pm
Looking to book Antalya in July, anyone been before? Any advice will be greatly appreciated :)
Went in 2019, stayed at Rixos Downtown which is a stones throw away from Konyaalti Beach. Great hotel and even better location. It's very close to the city so getting a taxi there was a breeze. Tram station was only 2 mins away, took you straight to the old town of Kaleici, very authentic Turkish area.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #137 on: February 16, 2022, 12:07:24 pm »
After the trouble in Tulum, we were tempted to cancel or move our holiday to Mexico. We did speak with Tui about alternatives, but nothing was reasonable value or a good fit. We'd paid for all inclusive at a 5 star hotel in Playa Del Carmen for 12 nights, Tui wanted that same price to swap it for a week in Tenerife or Lanzarote.

Things seem to have quietened down there and the steps taken have made us feel a bit better about it, so we're going ahead with it. Due to go early March. This has actually been booked for quite some time. Booked tours to Chichen Itza, the Cenotes and Valladolid last night.

Not sure how much spending money we'll need given the hotel has like 10 restaurants. We do like to venture out to eat and I hear there's a big tipping culture there and a tourism tax upon leaving.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #138 on: February 16, 2022, 12:32:01 pm »
100% do Coco Bongo is you like a decent night out / bit of a show. One of the best nights out I've had (this was pre-covid though).
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #139 on: February 16, 2022, 02:35:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 16, 2022, 12:32:01 pm
100% do Coco Bongo is you like a decent night out / bit of a show. One of the best nights out I've had (this was pre-covid though).
Was looking at that. taxi to Cancun didn't seem that far and the tickets were like £60 a go. Many have said though that you should get the 'special privileges' tickets for about £40 more, whatever that might be.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #140 on: February 16, 2022, 02:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 16, 2022, 02:35:27 pm
Was looking at that. taxi to Cancun didn't seem that far and the tickets were like £60 a go. Many have said though that you should get the 'special privileges' tickets for about £40 more, whatever that might be.

Yeah def get a ticket closer to the stage where you get your own space and waiter service (drinks inc). We did that and were so glad we did as it was packed in elsewhere, and they literally bring a bottle of decent branded spirit and mixers and they seemingly pop up every 5 mins to make you a new drink! We drank some amount of gin and vodka that night  ;D
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #141 on: February 16, 2022, 02:41:35 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 16, 2022, 02:37:24 pm
Yeah def get a ticket closer to the stage where you get your own space and waiter service (drinks inc). We did that and were so glad we did as it was packed in elsewhere, and they literally bring a bottle of decent branded spirit and mixers and they seemingly pop up every 5 mins to make you a new drink! We drank some amount of gin and vodka that night  ;D
Sounds good! We'll probably slot an evening there into the middle of the holiday, so we have had some relaxation time beforehand and adequate recovery time after  ;D

I know it'll be rather different, but Italy being such a breeze last week has taken away some of the sense of worry about flying to Mexico. Actually really looking forward to it now.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #142 on: February 16, 2022, 02:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 16, 2022, 02:41:35 pm
Sounds good! We'll probably slot an evening there into the middle of the holiday, so we have had some relaxation time beforehand and adequate recovery time after  ;D

I know it'll be rather different, but Italy being such a breeze last week has taken away some of the sense of worry about flying to Mexico. Actually really looking forward to it now.

Yeah def give yourself some time afterwards to recover  ;D

I know what you mean. We did Italy in Nov and then Fuerta end of last month into Feb and both were a breeze for the most part other than the slight annoyance of mask wearing for the plane journey (although having a few drinks allowed for a break from then...!)
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #143 on: February 16, 2022, 02:50:20 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 16, 2022, 02:43:49 pm
Yeah def give yourself some time afterwards to recover  ;D

I know what you mean. We did Italy in Nov and then Fuerta end of last month into Feb and both were a breeze for the most part other than the slight annoyance of mask wearing for the plane journey (although having a few drinks allowed for a break from then...!)
My partner is a nurse so brought the full on FFP-3 masks they use in Covid wards in the hospital and they were restrictive to say the least. Not so bad on a flight to Italy that took 2 and a bit hours, won't want that on a 10 hour flight to Mexico if it can be avoided.

It wasn't what I would call specific worry or anxiety, more a feeling that I didn't want the mither and hassle to outweigh the enjoyment of the holiday, or even put a sour note on it, which of course it didn't. I'd snap your hand off for Mexico to be the same. Going from T2 as well which is far better than T1.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #144 on: February 16, 2022, 02:56:15 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on February 15, 2022, 12:29:09 pm
Looking to book Antalya in July, anyone been before? Any advice will be greatly appreciated :)

The lads are really nice looking and they like blonde English girls, that's my abiding memory but it was a few years ago now. Whether that's any help to you though is for you to decide. :P
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 05:20:50 pm »
Me and my wife are looking to go somewhere warm in October for a week, ten days, we are forty years married. Nothing to quiet, we like decent entertainment at night.
                                                                               Any recommendations
                                                                                                                  Thanks..
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 05:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 05:20:50 pm
Me and my wife are looking to go somewhere warm in October for a week, ten days, we are forty years married. Nothing to quiet, we like decent entertainment at night.
                                                                               Any recommendations
                                                                                                                  Thanks..
Protaras on the South/South East coast of Cyprus. Will still be 25 or higher that time of year, theres some  really good hotels and bars and as Ayia Napas season has finished by then, theres less of the raucous stuff, but still plenty of entertainment to keep it lively.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 05:58:44 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 16, 2022, 02:56:15 pm
The lads are really nice looking and they like blonde English girls, that's my abiding memory but it was a few years ago now. Whether that's any help to you though is for you to decide. :P

I remember working with a (non blonde) girl who went on holiday to Turkey. By the time shed returned to the office she had booked to go back again. Dread to think how many her new found beau had worked his way though in one summer. :D
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 05:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 05:20:50 pm
Me and my wife are looking to go somewhere warm in October for a week, ten days, we are forty years married. Nothing to quiet, we like decent entertainment at night.
                                                                               Any recommendations
                                                                                                                  Thanks..

Portugal is nice in October , only two n half hour reasonably priced flights . Quinta or Vale de lobo give you access to beach ,  restaurants and bars .
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 07:01:32 pm »
Thanks  Drinks Sangria,  gazzam1963. Both look great..

                                                                                   Thanks..
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 07:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 05:20:50 pm
Me and my wife are looking to go somewhere warm in October for a week, ten days, we are forty years married. Nothing to quiet, we like decent entertainment at night.
                                                                               Any recommendations
                                                                                                                  Thanks..

Los Cristianos/Las Americas/Fanabe will be busy that time of year too and the weather will still be lovely.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #151 on: Today at 03:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:58:44 pm
I remember working with a (non blonde) girl who went on holiday to Turkey. By the time shed returned to the office she had booked to go back again. Dread to think how many her new found beau had worked his way though in one summer. :D
Nothing has changed then.went with my ex many many years ago.we had to ask the hotel manager to sort a bit of a creep out. He wanted to join us for nights out and all sorts.my missus at the time was actually quite scared .she wouldn't go the pool to sunbathe because of him.we ended up using a different pool and the beach mainly. They are nice people though but love their blondes.
« Reply #152 on: Today at 07:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Roady on Today at 03:46:25 pm
Nothing has changed then.went with my ex many many years ago.we had to ask the hotel manager to sort a bit of a creep out. He wanted to join us for nights out and all sorts.my missus at the time was actually quite scared .she wouldn't go the pool to sunbathe because of him.we ended up using a different pool and the beach mainly. They are nice people though but love their blondes.

My 16 yr old niece is going this summer with her best mate and her mates parents, she'll have just turned 17 when they go. She tall, very pretty, hair dyed blonde and huge boobs - hope the mates Dad is ready to look out for her.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #153 on: Today at 11:31:54 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 16, 2022, 02:56:15 pm
The lads are really nice looking and they like blonde English girls, that's my abiding memory but it was a few years ago now. Whether that's any help to you though is for you to decide. :P

Just ordered a blonde wig off of Amazon. Thanks for the helpful post :)
