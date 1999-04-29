« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?  (Read 3120 times)

Offline ScottScott

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #80 on: January 26, 2022, 11:12:34 am »
Got a stag in Ibiza at the end of April/early May, 4 days in Magaluf for a wedding in June, 2 weeks in Boston for a family wedding in July. Another stag due at some point in the year as well

Had my honeymoon cancelled back in March 2020 so I'm glad to be able to do something nice. Be nice to take my little girl to Boston to meet the extended family as well
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #81 on: January 26, 2022, 12:01:45 pm »
Haven't left the country since Atletico away before lockdown. Thinking I might go somewhere this weekend. Don't really want to travel too far (3 hours or so is fine) and ideally want to avoid anywhere too busy with omicron surges. Any suggestions?

I'm not really a beach/sun type of guy but a bit of warmth would be nice but seems at most I'd get 15 degrees in like the south of France lol. Just somewhere nice to walk around, scenic and good for photos would be nice, with some good (vegan-friendly) food. Usually like a bit of shopping too but not too fussed.
Offline .adam

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #82 on: January 26, 2022, 12:04:27 pm »
Booked a flight to Italy for a long birthday weekend in Feb.

Flying into Rome but given we've been there before, elected to hire a car and spend the time in Perugia/Umbria.

Perugia, Assisi, Gubbio and Spello on the list of places to visit. Hope we strike lucky with the weather.
Offline pazcom

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #83 on: January 26, 2022, 12:44:39 pm »
staying in the UK and heading back to Dorset again.
Offline Smudge

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #84 on: January 26, 2022, 12:48:51 pm »
Cavtat, Croatia in Sept for 7 days. Vegas in Oct for 4 nights.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #85 on: January 26, 2022, 01:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on January 26, 2022, 12:48:51 pm
Cavtat, Croatia in Sept for 7 days. Vegas in Oct for 4 nights.

if you happen to be going to Vegas to party and plan to book tables etc, feel free to DM. Know someone that should be able to be significantly cheaper than other promoters if you need. We'd been burnt quite a few times until we met him.
Offline Smudge

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #86 on: January 26, 2022, 02:53:37 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 26, 2022, 01:32:30 pm
if you happen to be going to Vegas to party and plan to book tables etc, feel free to DM. Know someone that should be able to be significantly cheaper than other promoters if you need. We'd been burnt quite a few times until we met him.
Thanks mate, will do.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #87 on: January 30, 2022, 11:37:29 am »
Offline keano7

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #88 on: January 30, 2022, 12:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 30, 2022, 11:37:29 am
https://spanishnewstoday.com/all_inclusive-spanish-island-resorts-limit-brits-to-6-drinks_1725928-a.html

Arf
Thats absolutely ridiculous. Hotels are going to go under. What about food? Only two chicken wings and a handful of potatoes at meal times?!
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #89 on: January 30, 2022, 12:43:51 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #90 on: January 30, 2022, 03:25:06 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on January 30, 2022, 12:43:51 pm
Not an alcohol drinker but that is outrageous. Way to kill off your tourism industry.

It's only in specific areas, like San Antonio on Ibiza and El Arenal and Magaluf on Mallorca and its only because they are sick to death of pissed up Brits causing chaos in those places. It's things like the party boats, 2 for 1 drinks and happy hours.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #91 on: February 1, 2022, 12:24:24 pm »
It's my birthday this weekend and my partner asked me a while back to book the Friday and Monday off work. I thought we'd probably be going to a nice hotel in London or maybe Edinburgh at a stretch. She sat me down last night and says we're going to Rome! Really nice surprise and she's arranged a few cool things, really kind of her, I was quite touched she's made such a fuss.

We're flying out on Friday, hopefully it will be as hassle free as possible. I've been Rome before about 7 years ago but it will be a different experience with her. Also attending Roma v Genoa on the Saturday.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #92 on: February 1, 2022, 12:42:24 pm »
We spent a day in Malta on a cruise, and loved Valletta. We're thinking of a long weekend in the Sliema area - has anyone been there and tell me what it's like? Family of 4 (2 adults; 18 and 14 y/o daughters)
Offline rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #93 on: February 1, 2022, 12:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February  1, 2022, 12:24:24 pm
It's my birthday this weekend and my partner asked me a while back to book the Friday and Monday off work. I thought we'd probably be going to a nice hotel in London or maybe Edinburgh at a stretch. She sat me down last night and says we're going to Rome! Really nice surprise and she's arranged a few cool things, really kind of her, I was quite touched she's made such a fuss.

We're flying out on Friday, hopefully it will be as hassle free as possible. I've been Rome before about 7 years ago but it will be a different experience with her. Also attending Roma v Genoa on the Saturday.

Excellent, have a great time.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #94 on: February 8, 2022, 11:46:53 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  1, 2022, 12:42:24 pm
We spent a day in Malta on a cruise, and loved Valletta. We're thinking of a long weekend in the Sliema area - has anyone been there and tell me what it's like? Family of 4 (2 adults; 18 and 14 y/o daughters)
Malta's so small that you can base yourself pretty much anywhere and be within an easy shoot of the sites, it also has pretty good public transport links. Sliema is nice and is accessible by ferry or 20 minute car journey to Valletta. Gozo is worth the trip over too I'd say.

Quote from: rob1966 on February  1, 2022, 12:50:42 pm
Excellent, have a great time.
Cheers Rob, did have a good few days. We did the usual City Break mistake of coming back probably more tired than we went (walked about 20km each day) but my partner's never been to Italy for anything other than skiing so it was good for her to see an Italian city and we enjoyed it. I'd actually say that the Vatican etc was far, far better than last time I went as with the covid restrictions, they had to keep limited numbers in there so you could actually look around, wander and enjoy the place rather than be a herded animal from one room to the next.

Italy is also a lot hotter on covid than anywhere in the UK at most points of the pandemic really, which was fairly reassuring. Every shop, bar and restaurant wanted proof of vaccination and a 'green pass' and even in outdoor public areas you were required to wear a mask (a bit annoying when in situations where absolutely no one was around, I'll admit I demasked in these scenarios). Food was decent, though not a patch on what I've had in the North and in Florence. Just a nice trip all round and gave me more confidence with travelling around covid, given it's 2 years since we'd been anywhere. If you're into your Roman history or have always wanted to visit the Sistine Chapel or the Vatican, I'd advise that now is the best time ever to go, before their restrictions ease at the end of the month.

Tried out some of my very limited Italian, picked up entirely from DuoLingo, and the locals seemed to appreciate the effort but often would then start to speak in full, rapid fire sentences and lose me very quickly. Good experience though.

Airport was a doddle, had a physical copy of each piece of documentation to show. Passport control in Manchester on the return was a shitshow. Over 45 minutes waiting to get through with seemingly about 50% of the gates not scanning people's passports properly and only one person to physically check them.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #95 on: February 8, 2022, 03:31:44 pm »
We're just doing a week AI in Turkey with the daughter, her fella and grandkids.  Hotel with a waterpark and stuff, which looks really good fun.  Not been to Turkey since Istanbul 2005, hope its as good a trip.

To be honest, I just want some lovely SUN, a beer and a lounger!!!  If Leicester could guarantee me 80+ degrees every day and a swimming pool, id even go there! :)
Offline rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #96 on: February 8, 2022, 04:27:39 pm »
I'm starting to feel down as we should have been going to Tenerife on Monday, so instead of packing this weekend, I'm fitting new worktops in the kitchen  :'(
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #97 on: February 8, 2022, 05:52:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  8, 2022, 04:27:39 pm
I'm starting to feel down as we should have been going to Tenerife on Monday, so instead of packing this weekend, I'm fitting new worktops in the kitchen  :'(
That's shit mate. When's the next one? Always one round the corner for you and yours!

I enjoyed Rome and saw the Roma v Genoa game, my partner said she's wanted for years to treat me to a match abroad as a present, in a city that also had enough to do that we could combine it into a City break. As much as I like Rome and enjoyed it, got to say I was a touch disappointed to find out originally she'd managed to get Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig tickets and we were doing a tour of Bavaria - Bayern refunded them last minute due to the capacity restrictions and she felt forced to seek an alternative.

We're looking at maybe trying to fit a Biffy Clyro gig, Bayern match and Oktoberfest into one trip later this year. We'll see whether it's logistically possible and whether the cash is there for it though.
Offline rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #98 on: February 9, 2022, 08:47:11 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February  8, 2022, 05:52:56 pm
That's shit mate. When's the next one? Always one round the corner for you and yours!

I enjoyed Rome and saw the Roma v Genoa game, my partner said she's wanted for years to treat me to a match abroad as a present, in a city that also had enough to do that we could combine it into a City break. As much as I like Rome and enjoyed it, got to say I was a touch disappointed to find out originally she'd managed to get Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig tickets and we were doing a tour of Bavaria - Bayern refunded them last minute due to the capacity restrictions and she felt forced to seek an alternative.

We're looking at maybe trying to fit a Biffy Clyro gig, Bayern match and Oktoberfest into one trip later this year. We'll see whether it's logistically possible and whether the cash is there for it though.

Weekend away at Prestatyn at Easter, I love just chilling out walking on the beach there and then Crete end of May. Not been to Crete before so looking forwards to it. Then got Turkey in October.

Missus is a bit pissed off, she only gets 10 days plus B/Hols in her new job, runs April to April, so she hasn't got enough holidays for Feb 23 , when we go to Tenerife. I'll have finished a loan and paid of my cards by then, so I've told her to just jack in work next Feb if she wants.
Offline Jake

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 02:08:33 pm »
Off to Malta later in February. Not expecting mega weather, somewhere around 15 to 17 degrees. Will be nice to have a potter around though.

We fly from T1 at Manchester. I'm thinking of booking the Escape lounge. 26 quid and apparently its all you can drink booze and all you can eat food. Whilst that would be a lot outdoors, in an airport a pint is at least a fiver isn't it? So 4 pints and a dinner in 3 hours seems about right.

Anyone been in the Escape lounge, and is it comfy and is there enough grub and booze to make it worthwhile?
Offline bradders1011

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 02:12:54 pm »
What's Majorca like in April weather-wise? We fancy 3 or 4 nights somewhere warm to lie on a beach doing nothing that isn't a 4 hour flight to the Canaries or the Eastern Med.
Offline rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 02:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 02:08:33 pm
Off to Malta later in February. Not expecting mega weather, somewhere around 15 to 17 degrees. Will be nice to have a potter around though.

We fly from T1 at Manchester. I'm thinking of booking the Escape lounge. 26 quid and apparently its all you can drink booze and all you can eat food. Whilst that would be a lot outdoors, in an airport a pint is at least a fiver isn't it? So 4 pints and a dinner in 3 hours seems about right.

Anyone been in the Escape lounge, and is it comfy and is there enough grub and booze to make it worthwhile?

We used the escape lounge in May 2019 and it was good, did have plenty of food and drink available, but no idea what its like these days, any shortages etc.

Like you say, food and drink is expensive at Manc anyway, I think a breakfast is about £12 iirc, so £26 is a bargain.

Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:12:54 pm
What's Majorca like in April weather-wise? We fancy 3 or 4 nights somewhere warm to lie on a beach doing nothing that isn't a 4 hour flight to the Canaries or the Eastern Med.

Spain can bit hit and miss that early in the year.

April averages about 19c during the day, so you might not enjoy it. We went to Barcelona in late March 2009 and while it was sunny, people were still wearing coats.

You could try around Malaga, Torremolinos or Benalmadena as its further south. We went to Torremolinos in April 2010 for the weekend, its was lovely Friday/Sat/Sun and pissed it down on the Monday. I did get some sunbathing in on the beach that weekend. We also had a week in Benalmadena in May 2011 and it was cloudy all week.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 02:58:57 pm »
Booked a week in a lodge on the West Coast of Scotland near Mallaig in late July. The beaches around there look absolutely stunning (but I'm not expecting to be going swimming in the near-freezing waters!)

Still pondering a long weekend in Malta at the end of June when our eldest finishes her A-Levels.

Then looking at DLP for a couple of nights in December. Been in May and October before, and the Halloween decoration was great, so expect them to do Xmas very OTT. Should be good help boost the festive spirit!
Offline Livbes

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 03:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 02:08:33 pm
Off to Malta later in February. Not expecting mega weather, somewhere around 15 to 17 degrees. Will be nice to have a potter around though.

We fly from T1 at Manchester. I'm thinking of booking the Escape lounge. 26 quid and apparently its all you can drink booze and all you can eat food. Whilst that would be a lot outdoors, in an airport a pint is at least a fiver isn't it? So 4 pints and a dinner in 3 hours seems about right.

Anyone been in the Escape lounge, and is it comfy and is there enough grub and booze to make it worthwhile?

We use them all the time. Its not quite the Emirates lounge if youre lucky enough to be flying business or 1st with them but its an absolute no brainier if youre going to be in there a couple of hours. As you say that money doesnt go far in the terminal and when its rammed its a nightmare at every outlet. The lounges are capped with a comfortable max capacity.

And its closer to £6-6.50 a pint now.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 04:20:47 pm »
Can confirm two pints of Guinness was £12 in Terminal 1 on Friday.
Offline Jake

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 05:32:49 pm »
You've sold me on the lounge. Look forward to getting thrown out after my seventh pint in two hours ;D
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 05:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:58:57 pm
Booked a week in a lodge on the West Coast of Scotland near Mallaig in late July.

Good choice, loads of great rock climbing and mountaineering round there.
Offline rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 06:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 05:32:49 pm
You've sold me on the lounge. Look forward to getting thrown out after my seventh pint in two hours ;D

Then getting refused boarding at the gate ;)
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 07:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 05:32:49 pm
You've sold me on the lounge. Look forward to getting thrown out after my seventh pint in two hours ;D
Pretty much everything at T1 is outdated, unless they've done it up a bit during the pandemic. The lounges in T2 are great though as they're brand new.
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 10:29:51 pm »
Off to Tallinn in the morning for 4 days
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:29:43 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:37:19 pm
Pretty much everything at T1 is outdated, unless they've done it up a bit during the pandemic. The lounges in T2 are great though as they're brand new.
It's the same it's been for donkey's years. Needs an update badly. I always think that Manchester airport, for it's size, seems oddly parochial and small all things considered.

Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 10:29:51 pm
Off to Tallinn in the morning for 4 days
Great stuff, enjoy it. Might be worth dropping 24/7 a message to see if he can recommend places, he lives there. I went just before the pandemic and it's may favourite city break I've ever been on. Try and go for a meal in Rataskaevu 16 if you get a chance, and Vegan Restoran V (next door to each other on Rataskaevu off the main square) as they're both quality and have the loveliest staff. Rataskaevu is high end quality for cheaper than you'd pay for a chain restaurant meal in the UK.

We also got the ferry across to Helsinki one day, which was cool, saw Suomenlinna the sea fortress. Telliskivi (sp?) is also worth a wander round. It's just a class city and manageable in terms of size.
