We spent a day in Malta on a cruise, and loved Valletta. We're thinking of a long weekend in the Sliema area - has anyone been there and tell me what it's like? Family of 4 (2 adults; 18 and 14 y/o daughters)



Malta's so small that you can base yourself pretty much anywhere and be within an easy shoot of the sites, it also has pretty good public transport links. Sliema is nice and is accessible by ferry or 20 minute car journey to Valletta. Gozo is worth the trip over too I'd say.