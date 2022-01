Syria is an interesting shout.

What are your plans while there?





Do we need to give Operation Prevent a tip-off?



Damascus has been on my bucket list for ages but it’s not been possible before now (obviously!). So we will mostly be in Damascus, but also will go to Palmyra (what’s left of it) and Krak de Chevaliers (mostly untouched by the nightmare of the last decade). The routes to these are now stable and as safe as they’ve been in an extremely long time. I know someone who returned recently.Syria used to be a hugely popular tourist destination. It has so much culture and history, despite ISIS doing their best to destroy it.In Lebanon we will likely go to Baalbek and Sidon or Byblos from a base in Beirut. I’ve been to Lebanon before but my Dad will be with me and he’s not been so we will do some of the main touristy bits there too.I suspect “atheist lesbian feminist” are not high on the list of demographics they worry about.