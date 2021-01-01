For me, in the context of Liverpool:



Personally I'd like to see us take our academy lads down there and tell them to enjoy the experience



In the press conference say that we're treating it as a friendly and will field the same team in the reverse fixture and for future entries into the competition.



Gives the young players a good chance to shine and compete at a good level while keeping the first team squad fit.





While there is a chance that they could nick a point, it's more than likely that young lads would run out of steam and wouldn't be handle the physicality of the game over 90 minutes - but you never know





In such circumstances, would be good to see them given a go in competition and if we lost 30 or 40-0 then it wouldn't really make any odds in the grand scheme of things if they then got to play at Anfield as well. I think if they got stuffed at that shithole in that shithouse City then they'd get tons of backing off the Anfield faithful - win, lose or draw.