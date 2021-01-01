Poll

So.. this is a generic for 'any club' in the EFL that have been decimated by the above..

Cobble together a team (Even with no keepers) and give it jolly bally well go! Tally ho!
Play the under 23s and tell them to enjoy themselves
Play the under 18s and tell them to enjoy themselves
Pick a load of random lads from an ale house team, register them and tell them to enjoy their day
Foreit the game and the competition
What to do if your club is decimated by Covid, injuries and unavailability - EFL
For me, in the context of Liverpool:

Personally I'd like to see us take our academy lads down there and tell them to enjoy the experience

In the press conference say that we're treating it as a friendly and will field the same team in the reverse fixture and for future entries into the competition.

Gives the young players a good chance to shine and compete at a good level while keeping the first team squad fit.


While there is a chance that they could nick a point, it's more than likely that young lads would run out of steam and wouldn't be handle the physicality of the game over 90 minutes - but you never know


In such circumstances, would be good to see them given a go in competition and if we lost 30 or 40-0 then it wouldn't really make any odds in the grand scheme of things if they then got to play at Anfield as well. I think if they got stuffed at that shithole in that shithouse City then they'd get tons of backing off the Anfield faithful - win, lose or draw.
Random lads as long as you're in nets Andy and we have Big Dick as our 4-2-2-2 Bellend Striker
