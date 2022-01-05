Spoiler

with Nate even in season one, there's bits were he's downright nasty, when he lays into the team at Everton, which is seen as a win for him at the time. And in the final episode when he sees the new kit man, thinking he's been sacked he's about to unload a tirade at Rebecca until he realises he's been promoted.



Clearly prior to Ted under the previous owner and manager the club ran on a culture of bullying and belittling of staff such as Nate, so now Nate thinks that's how he needs to act to further his career.



Season 2, now sees him getting away with bullying the new kit man, despite knowing what issues caused him previously.



We see his relationship with his father, always looking for validation that isn't coming, and how Ted had become a surrogate father figure. (the entire series has continuing storylines of father figures and the effect on their 'children')



Whilst Ted didn't realise what was going on due to his own mental anguish, he did of course realise Nates potential and give him the ability to succeed.



The confrontation between them at the end was heartbreaking, 2 beloved characters torn apart. Nate upset his gift wasn't on Ted's desk whilst the viewer knew Ted had moved it to a much more prominent place in his home. And the line about how Ted should go home to his Son, when again the audience is very much aware of Ted's familial issues regarding his son, and his own father.



Anyhow, can't wait for season 3