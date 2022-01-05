I spent the first few episodes wondering who the show was really for, as it's a very American style of comedy, but you do have to understand a little bit about football (which isn't a knock on all Americans, but you have to admit it's not a target market most companies would pay big bucks to chase). There's also a lot of cliche in some of the characters (players, fans, etc).
It is pretty engrossing though, and I did end up watching both seasons through pretty quickly. I found the last episode of S2 a bloody difficult thing to watch however from a personal perpective. In a sort of good way, though.