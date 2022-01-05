« previous next »
Author Topic: Ted Lasso  (Read 610 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

Ted Lasso
« on: January 5, 2022, 10:54:56 am »
FOOTBALL IS LIFE!

Great show. Thought it would be a bit cringe as a football fan but it's enjoyable and very funny. If you buy an Apple device you get 3 months free Apple TV or I believe there's a free month when you signup anyway.

Highly recommend.
Offline Damo58

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #1 on: January 5, 2022, 11:09:48 am »
Really don't know what to make of this show. On the one hand the actually football content, the fans and the American in London stuff makes me cringe but on the other I binged it all within a few days and I found it to be such a comforting show. When it did venture towards any serious issue, I loved it.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #2 on: January 5, 2022, 11:32:15 am »
A bit too sweet at times but it is wholesome and enjoyable. The owner of the club is fit.
Offline RedGuy

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #3 on: January 5, 2022, 11:36:13 am »
I was very wary about this as it's supposedly an American show about football, but once I started watching I couldn't stop. Great show.
Online Riquende

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #4 on: January 5, 2022, 12:13:18 pm »
I spent the first few episodes wondering who the show was really for, as it's a very American style of comedy, but you do have to understand a little bit about football (which isn't a knock on all Americans, but you have to admit it's not a target market most companies would pay big bucks to chase). There's also a lot of cliche in some of the characters (players, fans, etc).

It is pretty engrossing though, and I did end up watching both seasons through pretty quickly. I found the last episode of S2 a bloody difficult thing to watch however from a personal perpective. In a sort of good way, though.
Offline a little break

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #5 on: January 5, 2022, 03:42:00 pm »
I actually auditioned to play Roy Kent in this show, I clearly didn't get it haha.

Yeah, like others I enjoyed it when I watched it but, It's a little too sweet at times which I wasn't expecting at all. Especially being a fan of when he originally played the character in the Fox Soccer Channel sketches back when I was in college in the States in 2009.  Totally different vibe.

I must check out the second season as I've only seen the first.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #6 on: January 6, 2022, 07:55:40 pm »
Quote from: a little break on January  5, 2022, 03:42:00 pm
I actually auditioned to play Roy Kent in this show, I clearly didn't get it haha.

even being considered is really cool mate, hopefully something better in the pipeline  :)
Offline a little break

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #7 on: January 7, 2022, 05:53:16 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January  6, 2022, 07:55:40 pm
even being considered is really cool mate, hopefully something better in the pipeline  :)

Cheers, mate.
Online CraigDS

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #8 on: January 7, 2022, 06:48:31 pm »
Bugs me a bit that they are meant to be a PL side but basically play and train in a tin pot stadium. Other than that, it's an easy watch show with some laughs.
Offline keano7

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #9 on: January 7, 2022, 06:52:25 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on January  7, 2022, 06:48:31 pm
Bugs me a bit that they are meant to be a PL side but basically play and train in a tin pot stadium. Other than that, it's an easy watch show with some laughs.
Its more about the realationships between the management staff, players, the owner and the every day life experiences they experience which makes the show as great as it is. The football element is of less importance and has to be taken with a pinch of salt.
Offline John_P

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #10 on: January 7, 2022, 07:09:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on January  7, 2022, 06:48:31 pm
Bugs me a bit that they are meant to be a PL side but basically play and train in a tin pot stadium. Other than that, it's an easy watch show with some laughs.

Selhurst Park isn't that bad
Offline Rhi

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #11 on: January 7, 2022, 09:44:16 pm »
Its a lovely, feel-good show. Like many others, I thought Id hate it and it would be crap. I binged two season in just a few weeks. Brilliant stuff. Cant wait for season 3.

Keeleys character is fantastic.
Offline Snail

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #12 on: January 7, 2022, 09:46:39 pm »
I really liked the first season but I thought the second was a bit shite.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #13 on: January 7, 2022, 10:16:18 pm »
I really enjoyed it, preferred the first series to the second but there was plenty to enjoy in both. The performances by the cast are excellent too.

Spoiler
I wasn't really sure about the Nate arc in series 2. I can understand that he felt marginalised and they laid a few breadcrumbs (the suit, when Roy came back etc) but in the first series he was presented as this shy, nervous kitman who was given the opportunity of a lifetime by a really decent person, to the extent he becomes a first team coach and eventually receives credit on tv/social media for his work. He goes from being the target of abuse from the players to someone they respect/like and really he owes it all to Ted. I know they hinted at it a bit when he told off the new kitman, but by the end of the series he's become this really bitter, unpleasant twat and it seemed very jarring.

I appreciate that in the first series there's a "villain" and the story is about how she becomes a "good guy" and so they needed some kind of dramatic story arc for the second series, but it just felt a bit forced. The plot around Ted's mental health felt enough, and much more relevant/significant.

Odds on the third series finishing with an FA Cup final between Richmond and West Ham...?
[close]
« Last Edit: January 7, 2022, 10:18:02 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #14 on: January 7, 2022, 10:37:05 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on January  7, 2022, 10:16:18 pm
I really enjoyed it, preferred the first series to the second but there was plenty to enjoy in both. The performances by the cast are excellent too.

Spoiler
I wasn't really sure about the Nate arc in series 2. I can understand that he felt marginalised and they laid a few breadcrumbs (the suit, when Roy came back etc) but in the first series he was presented as this shy, nervous kitman who was given the opportunity of a lifetime by a really decent person, to the extent he becomes a first team coach and eventually receives credit on tv/social media for his work. He goes from being the target of abuse from the players to someone they respect/like and really he owes it all to Ted. I know they hinted at it a bit when he told off the new kitman, but by the end of the series he's become this really bitter, unpleasant twat and it seemed very jarring.

I appreciate that in the first series there's a "villain" and the story is about how she becomes a "good guy" and so they needed some kind of dramatic story arc for the second series, but it just felt a bit forced. The plot around Ted's mental health felt enough, and much more relevant/significant.

Odds on the third series finishing with an FA Cup final between Richmond and West Ham...?
[close]

Spoiler
I'd be surprised if they don't bring Nate's change to be the 'villain' back to him being bullied at some stage.
[close]
Offline John_P

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #15 on: January 7, 2022, 11:50:01 pm »
Spoiler
with Nate even in season one, there's bits were he's downright nasty, when he lays into the team at Everton, which is seen as a win for him at the time. And in the final episode when he sees the new kit man, thinking he's been sacked he's about to unload a tirade at Rebecca until he realises he's been promoted.

Clearly prior to Ted under the previous owner and manager the club ran on a culture of bullying and belittling of staff such as Nate, so now Nate thinks that's how he needs to act to further his career.

Season 2, now sees him getting away with bullying the new kit man, despite knowing what issues caused him previously.

We see his relationship with his father, always looking for validation that isn't coming, and how Ted had become a surrogate father figure. (the entire series has continuing storylines of father figures and the effect on their 'children')

Whilst Ted didn't realise what was going on due to his own mental anguish, he did of course realise Nates potential and give him the ability to succeed.

The confrontation between them at the end was heartbreaking, 2 beloved characters torn apart. Nate upset his gift wasn't on Ted's desk whilst the viewer knew Ted had moved it to a much more prominent place in his home. And the line about how Ted should go home to his Son, when again the audience is very much aware of Ted's familial issues regarding his son, and his own father.

Anyhow, can't wait for season 3
[close]
Offline Fortneef

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:14:29 pm »
Its about football the way Parks and Recreation is about local politics and outdoor facilities management.

And Roy Kent is genius. 
Online Bullan

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:55:27 am »
I had to stop watching after the sportswashers were all over this show.
Had great potential but bought and paid for by those Abu Dhabi twats.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:58:09 am »
Quote from: Bullan on Today at 07:55:27 am
I had to stop watching after the sportswashers were all over this show.
Had great potential but bought and paid for by those Abu Dhabi twats.

If you're talking about the Dubai Air story line I think you may have quit a bit too early.
Online Bullan

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:04:48 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:58:09 am
If you're talking about the Dubai Air story line I think you may have quit a bit too early.

No the Man City shit that's all over it.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:24:00 am »
Quote from: Bullan on Today at 09:04:48 am
No the Man City shit that's all over it.

It's a minor talking point in a fantastic TV show. It's a bit like writing off Sylvester Stallone's Cobra because its got Pepsi in in.
Online Bullan

Re: Ted Lasso
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:50:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:24:00 am
It's a minor talking point in a fantastic TV show. It's a bit like writing off Sylvester Stallone's Cobra because its got Pepsi in in.

Not sure I get that reference but it turned me off the show.
