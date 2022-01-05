Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Manchester
Topic: Manchester (Read 142 times)
Black Bull Nova
emo
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,493
The cheesy side of town
Manchester
«
on:
January 5, 2022, 12:22:11 am
I know we have a love hate relationship with our neighbours at the end of the east lancs road but nevertheless the last 40 years have produced some great music over there. Here is the space the share the best from those who built the canal to get round Liverpool.
From Your Favourite Sky-I Am Kloot
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vUMvjs0e6Ic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vUMvjs0e6Ic</a>
True Faith-New Order
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mfI1S0PKJR8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mfI1S0PKJR8</a>
Vivid-Electronic
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g9dXWgYKutY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g9dXWgYKutY</a>
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Black Bull Nova
emo
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,493
The cheesy side of town
Re: Manchester
Today
at 12:37:29 am
Same Deep Water As Me-I Am Kloot
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PJkO5DbGqG0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PJkO5DbGqG0</a>
Never Know-The Durutti Column
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c2GFGsFdURU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c2GFGsFdURU</a>
Driving Away From Home (Jim's Tune)-It's Immaterial
(yes I know, but John Campbell is from Manchester)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6jehlXSr-x8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6jehlXSr-x8</a>
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Manchester
