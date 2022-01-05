I know we have a love hate relationship with our neighbours at the end of the east lancs road but nevertheless the last 40 years have produced some great music over there. Here is the space the share the best from those who built the canal to get round Liverpool.



From Your Favourite Sky-I Am Kloot



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vUMvjs0e6Ic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vUMvjs0e6Ic</a>





True Faith-New Order



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mfI1S0PKJR8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mfI1S0PKJR8</a>





Vivid-Electronic



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g9dXWgYKutY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g9dXWgYKutY</a>

