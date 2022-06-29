« previous next »
Author Topic: MAGA World - 2022 video archive  (Read 3758 times)

Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #40 on: June 29, 2022, 10:03:53 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/WGNVG5XS4-U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/WGNVG5XS4-U</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #41 on: June 30, 2022, 06:58:41 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/irXvjn-ehHE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/irXvjn-ehHE</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #42 on: July 7, 2022, 01:43:45 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HCjRCQ73h3U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HCjRCQ73h3U</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #43 on: July 9, 2022, 07:50:58 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/q196gHAHrBo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/q196gHAHrBo</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #44 on: July 11, 2022, 03:58:27 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dDdVRzI6K-U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dDdVRzI6K-U</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #45 on: July 17, 2022, 09:11:04 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TFlOt5L1ZHc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TFlOt5L1ZHc</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #46 on: July 18, 2022, 08:23:39 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/hnKF78Ax0AQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/hnKF78Ax0AQ</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #47 on: July 19, 2022, 10:21:28 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/_7caqTRUJno" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/_7caqTRUJno</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #48 on: July 21, 2022, 03:38:45 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k80Qkb3LFL8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k80Qkb3LFL8</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #49 on: July 22, 2022, 04:37:41 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HpNN2KCZ3Mw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HpNN2KCZ3Mw</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #50 on: July 22, 2022, 05:34:11 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LeCiuU1EkXU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LeCiuU1EkXU</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #51 on: July 23, 2022, 07:41:29 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/7xIesoDzL3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/7xIesoDzL3c</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #52 on: July 29, 2022, 05:51:54 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RwvP3ib4gsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RwvP3ib4gsQ</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #53 on: August 2, 2022, 10:23:46 am »
If you are tempted to go to 7.45 to see the candid shot of Trump without makeup - don't.

don't don't don't don't don't.

Please.

I'm begging you.

Just... don't.

I saw it, and I lost something I fear I will never get back.  Feels like I now only have seven days to live.

Be warned.  Heed my lesson.

Don't look at it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G-p-_hhOx1U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G-p-_hhOx1U</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #54 on: August 4, 2022, 08:03:20 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/jCy-3WwoJws" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/jCy-3WwoJws</a>

This also has that Trump image in it, but I can't remember the timestamp. You have been warned!
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #55 on: August 5, 2022, 09:52:17 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/o8WCb_eOtio" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/o8WCb_eOtio</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #56 on: August 7, 2022, 12:53:11 pm »
Something a bit positive to dwell on.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-3EeNEJCCGM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-3EeNEJCCGM</a>

Interesting that Kirschner uses the T-word. Before now, most people would say Trump's actions, no matter how abhorrent, fall outside the US definition of treason, which is typically applied only in wartime. But perhaps the Jan 6th public hearings, and how it's come out that Trump wanted his people to retain their weapons, has got people thinking in broader terms on what constitutes betraying one's country. Certainly it can be said Trump violated his oath of office.

The timing on bringing charges could be problematic though. Charge him before the midterms and it might generate sympathy in the run up to November, just when things are starting to look up for the Democrats. On the flip side, Republicans are privately begging Trump not to declare his candidacy before the midterms, in case it damages their chances even more. But we also know Trump will declare himself for 2024 the moment he gets charged with anything.

The DoJ is supposed to be apolitical, so in such a situation would Garland stick or twist? I'm guessing the DoJ will wait. There's still another round of public hearings in September, so the question is will any further revelations force the DoJ's hand?
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #57 on: August 9, 2022, 04:31:32 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J7l6RDk-3_4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J7l6RDk-3_4</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #58 on: August 10, 2022, 11:10:03 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ej2cilt1_rg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ej2cilt1_rg</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #59 on: August 11, 2022, 07:26:46 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n66bJ7Ug08M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n66bJ7Ug08M</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #60 on: August 13, 2022, 04:29:33 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jBZs0fmTHo8&amp;t=208s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jBZs0fmTHo8&amp;t=208s</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #61 on: August 13, 2022, 05:33:33 pm »
Just dropped.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8fQigJmIcOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8fQigJmIcOk</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #62 on: August 14, 2022, 01:41:40 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/siCn1obtzw4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/siCn1obtzw4</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 01:16:18 pm »
So John Bolton - the National Security Adviser - said nothing when he saw Trump hanging onto various scraps of highly classified information. I'm shocked I tell you, shocked. ::)

Makes you wonder what others saw.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7OFLPjFBeCA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7OFLPjFBeCA</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 08:10:30 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uWQ7OUfOQIA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uWQ7OUfOQIA</a>
Re: MAGA World - 2022 video archive
« Reply #65 on: Today at 06:45:31 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J5pmVbszkmo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J5pmVbszkmo</a>

"That's a real nice USA you've got there. Would be a shame if something... happened to it."
