Any of the older lads recall playing Arsenal in the league cup semi 1978..........interesting night.



Arse turned up early and kicked off around Anfield...twatting anyoneSat in Albert about 5:30 in the Bar..heard bedlam in lounge as Arse waded in....so we heroically leant against door so they couldnt get in..afterwards went into lounge....wrecked...they twatted some old guys...dont think they would have wanted us youngsters involved.Word got round and after game a massive liverpool mob twatted Arsenal fans left right and centre.Watched us legging their escort to Lime street down Everton Valley and Scottie they scattered everywhere.' watched' 😄Book on police in Liverpool at the time ' Spike Island ' recounted hundreds of Arse fans hiding around city during the night...found one group in a skip.Happy Days!