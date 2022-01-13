« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread  (Read 44536 times)

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #840 on: Today at 12:25:51 pm »
I can't wait for this!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #841 on: Today at 12:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:31:57 am
Its the second leg tonight. So if scores are level we play extra time, and if needed there will be a penalty shoot out. Then next weeks game is the first leg. Any goals scored from tonights extra time will be subtracted before kick off but added on in the event of the tie finishing level on aggregate. Away goals TBC but hopefully we can score a couple tonight just to be safe.

Should be a good match then eh?  ;D
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #842 on: Today at 12:33:24 pm »
Hope Arteta tries to start on Klopp again later. Worked out well last time.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #843 on: Today at 03:09:38 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NIr7rqH8-V4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NIr7rqH8-V4</a>
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #844 on: Today at 03:35:53 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:09:38 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NIr7rqH8-V4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NIr7rqH8-V4</a>

Don't get it. What's in the box? (Without wishing to sound like matey boy from Se7en.)
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #845 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 03:35:53 pm
Don't get it. What's in the box? (Without wishing to sound like matey boy from Se7en.)

Home covid tests.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #846 on: Today at 03:38:02 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:33:24 pm
Hope Arteta tries to start on Klopp again later. Worked out well last time.

Klopp deals with lego heads quite easily.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #847 on: Today at 03:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 03:35:53 pm
What's in the box?

Where have you been for the past two years?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #848 on: Today at 04:01:22 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 03:38:25 pm
Where have you been for the past two years?

At mine.

'Cause I had no clue either. Don't know the reference ( movie or whatever).
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #849 on: Today at 04:41:49 pm »
Getting excited for this, being so close to a final at Wembley is what this club is about. Hope we stuff these.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #850 on: Today at 04:45:15 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 03:38:25 pm
Where have you been for the past two years?

China and Ukraine.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #851 on: Today at 04:46:03 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:01:22 pm
At mine.

'Cause I had no clue either. Don't know the reference ( movie or whatever).

Cheers.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #852 on: Today at 04:58:37 pm »
I think we are going to go pretty strong - we have these two games and the brentford and palace games - then a winter break right?

Maybe some nominal rotation - but this lineup should be close to the lineup for Sunday too.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #853 on: Today at 05:12:59 pm »
Aynnnddd it's orf to the match I gooo :)

Enjoy peeps.

I shall in no way be slightly inebriated when I return :)

Arf
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #854 on: Today at 05:13:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:58:37 pm
then a winter break right?


 :o
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #855 on: Today at 05:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:12:59 pm
Aynnnddd it's orf to the match I gooo :)

Enjoy peeps.

I shall in no way be slightly inebriated when I return :)

Arf


Have a good one And...
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #856 on: Today at 05:18:49 pm »
Any of the older lads recall playing Arsenal in the league cup semi 1978..........interesting night.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #857 on: Today at 05:24:47 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 05:18:49 pm
Any of the older lads recall playing Arsenal in the league cup semi 1978..........interesting night.
No. But i do remember the 1979 FA Cup semis against them. Took 4 games. 3 replays.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #858 on: Today at 05:26:28 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 05:18:49 pm
Any of the older lads recall playing Arsenal in the league cup semi 1978..........interesting night.

Was malcolm MacDonald playing for Arsenal?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #859 on: Today at 05:27:48 pm »
Enjoy Andy!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #860 on: Today at 05:50:51 pm »
LFC twitter account posted this glorious shot.  :)

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #861 on: Today at 05:54:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:58:37 pm
I think we are going to go pretty strong - we have these two games and the brentford and palace games - then a winter break right?

Maybe some nominal rotation - but this lineup should be close to the lineup for Sunday too.

Wait there's still a winter break this season?


:lmao :lmao

Good god the planning in football is disgraceful
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #862 on: Today at 05:55:31 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:54:00 pm
Wait there's still a winter break this season?


:lmao :lmao

Good god the planning in football is disgraceful

Yes right after the palace game until the Shrewsbury game (so its really probably only a week off for the players).

It does help us with the AFCON player missing only 3 league game (maybe 4).
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #863 on: Today at 06:00:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:55:31 pm
Yes right after the palace game until the Shrewsbury game (so its really probably only a week off for the players).

erm ... what?  :)
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #864 on: Today at 06:03:49 pm »
My Jayyyyyysis Mignolet


Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:49:45 am
Between Arsenal VS Liverpool games, this one is one of my favourites.  :D

2016, Liverpool 3 - 3 Arsenal. Remember? Haha. Joe Allen.  8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KzAVX0T_qV8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KzAVX0T_qV8</a>
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #865 on: Today at 06:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:50:51 pm
LFC twitter account posted this glorious shot.  :)



where's that?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #866 on: Today at 06:05:09 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:54:00 pm
Wait there's still a winter break this season?


:lmao :lmao

Good god the planning in football is disgraceful

It's not an actual winter break, it's an international break for South and North America and Asia (surprisingly European teams haven't taken advantage by scheduling some pointless friendlies). So the likes of Fabinho, Alisson and Minamino will play a couple of games, and Salah, Mane and Keita are at AFCON, but at least the rest of our team will get a couple of weeks off.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #867 on: Today at 06:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 06:04:31 pm
where's that?
Everton's new stadium.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #868 on: Today at 06:09:44 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:54:00 pm
Wait there's still a winter break this season?


:lmao :lmao

Good god the planning in football is disgraceful

Its an international break for World Cup
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #869 on: Today at 06:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 06:04:31 pm
where's that?

Could be wrong, but I'm guessing it's Anfield
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #870 on: Today at 06:14:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:06:49 pm
Everton's new stadium.

Could've been if they paid the rent
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #871 on: Today at 06:14:09 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 05:18:49 pm
Any of the older lads recall playing Arsenal in the league cup semi 1978..........interesting night.

Arse turned up early and kicked off around Anfield...twatting anyone

Sat in Albert about 5:30 in the Bar..heard bedlam in lounge as Arse waded in....so we heroically leant against door so they couldnt get in..afterwards went into lounge....wrecked...they twatted some old guys...dont think they would have wanted us youngsters involved.

Word got round and after game a massive liverpool mob  twatted Arsenal fans left right and centre.

Watched us legging their escort to Lime street down Everton Valley and Scottie they scattered everywhere.

' watched' 😄

Book on police in Liverpool at the time ' Spike Island ' recounted hundreds of Arse fans hiding around city during the night...found one group in a skip.

Happy Days!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #872 on: Today at 06:14:37 pm »
Thanks for the OP SM.

Can't wait for this!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #873 on: Today at 06:15:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:06:49 pm
Everton's new stadium.

Thats the nuclear explosion in the background by the docks...
