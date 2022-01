From what i'm hearing they may have no Odegaard, Smith Rowe or Tomiyasu



Smith Rowe would be a big miss.I'm fucking excited for this. I personally feel if we go full strength and if the crowd turns up we can take a massive step towards Wembley tonight.Glad to hear it looks like Alisson might be starting. I have nothing against Kelleher, I actually really like him, and even if Klopp is just playing him for 'the minutes' I always want to see us go as strong as we can, especially at this stage of the competition. Experience is everything.