Any guesses on our starting 11 thursday?



Should all become clearer tomorrow if there's training pictures and a press conference. Right now there's still guesses about Covid and other various injuries.Imagine Kelleher plays. Tsimikas too. Gomez has played in all the LC games so I think he could start with either of the other three senior centre halves. Matip was on the bench on Sunday so possibly him. Right back is interesting, if Trent is back it could/should be him. No idea about Williams's situation, but Bradley has played all the cup games so far, really struggled against Leicester though and this would probably be a really tough match for him. Again in midfield and attack I'd go strong as I don't see why we shouldn't, Fabinho and Henderson I would expect to play, same as Bobby and Jota in attack. The likes of Minamino, Jones, Oxlade etc to fill in the other spots alongside some youngsters I'd imagine, all speculation for the time being though, here's hoping we have a good selection to choose from.Shit time to lose the likes of Salah, Mane and Keita. The former two may not have played anyway, but against a top half side from the Prem in a semi final I'd probably expect to see them play some part. Thiago's injury reduces numbers in the middle and it's a perfect occasion to have Origi which makes his absence even more frustrating.