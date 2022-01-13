« previous next »
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm
That's pretty much exactly what you're saying about Simon Hughes. Do we want 'Liverpool journalists' to go completely North Korea? I don't.

No, that was not what I was suggesting. And the fact you even think it was says more about you than me to be honest. 

If you think me saying a Liverpool journalist may want to set the record straight after all sorts of bullshit and mad conspiracies is being spouted about this postponment, rather than going for down the trashy tabloid route is a bad thing - thats your issue, not mine.

I wouldnt even know what is on Bluemoon by the way, never go there, unlike you and Mark.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Any guesses on our starting 11 thursday?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:58:40 pm
Any guesses on our starting 11 thursday?

Is the press conference tomorrow?

If so we should get an idea from that and the obligatory absences from the training photos.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:58:40 pm
Any guesses on our starting 11 thursday?

Should all become clearer tomorrow if there's training pictures and a press conference. Right now there's still guesses about Covid and other various injuries.

Imagine Kelleher plays. Tsimikas too. Gomez has played in all the LC games so I think he could start with either of the other three senior centre halves. Matip was on the bench on Sunday so possibly him. Right back is interesting, if Trent is back it could/should be him. No idea about Williams's situation, but Bradley has played all the cup games so far, really struggled against Leicester though and this would probably be a really tough match for him. Again in midfield and attack I'd go strong as I don't see why we shouldn't, Fabinho and Henderson I would expect to play, same as Bobby and Jota in attack. The likes of Minamino, Jones, Oxlade etc to fill in the other spots alongside some youngsters I'd imagine, all speculation for the time being though, here's hoping we have a good selection to choose from.

Shit time to lose the likes of Salah, Mane and Keita. The former two may not have played anyway, but against a top half side from the Prem in a semi final I'd probably expect to see them play some part. Thiago's injury reduces numbers in the middle and it's a perfect occasion to have Origi which makes his absence even more frustrating.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Really looking forward to this, shame it's not the second leg. A final in the next round. Crowd should be up for this.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:52:36 pm
From the article he wrote:

'The Athletic understands that the EFL has received complaints from some of its clubs over the postponement.

Its the usual Athletic way - understands or source close to. 

Today the report from the Evening Standard is EFL have no plans to investigate.

Im not really sure how theyre meant to report something which is not yet in the public domain without it involving a source close to? Clearly they are claiming to have access to information which we do not, therefore its going to involve a source isnt it?





Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:03:59 am
Im not really sure how theyre meant to report something which is not yet in the public domain without it involving a source close to? Clearly they are claiming to have access to information which we do not, therefore its going to involve a source isnt it?


I dunno, maybe ask Jürgen Klopp rather than me,  being as he roasted a certain Athletic journo this season for one of these source close to articles about Liverpool which was totally fabricated.

I do love your trust though  :D
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Imagine the blame we'll get if Arsenal have to postpone this game.

If they do I'd guess it would have to move to the week after as we have a packed February
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:12:01 am


I dunno, maybe ask Jürgen Klopp rather than me,  being as he roasted a certain Athletic journo this season for one of these source close to articles about Liverpool which was totally fabricated.

I do love your trust though  :D

To be clear Im very sceptical on a lot of stuff that gets posted in the Athletic and by the usual group of trusted journos. Its clear that they do sometimes get some good information but often a lot of it is heavily caveated predictions that read like a psychic coming out with Barnum statements, Joyce is probably the best of the group Id say.

That said, if they do have information that has come from a source who is unwilling to reveal their identity (as will usually be the case) then Im not really sure how else they are meant to get that across, if they just ignore the source point all together then people will jump on the fact that it is without quotes.

In this instance there appears little to suggest that their source that several EFL clubs had complained was inaccurate, so if theres to be criticism it would be more apt to focus on the suggestion that Liverpool could face severe punishment which, truth be told, was probably never on the cards.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:55:37 am
Imagine the blame we'll get if Arsenal have to postpone this game.

If they do I'd guess it would have to move to the week after as we have a packed February

Imagine the fume if it goes ahead with Arsenal fielding a severely compromised side and they get battered, I think Danny Mills would spontaneously combust.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:02:20 am
Imagine the fume if it goes ahead with Arsenal fielding a severely compromised side and they get battered, I think Danny Mills would spontaneously combust.


 ;D  that'd all be great!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:00:38 am
To be clear Im very sceptical on a lot of stuff that gets posted in the Athletic and by the usual group of trusted journos. Its clear that they do sometimes get some good information but often a lot of it is heavily caveated predictions that read like a psychic coming out with Barnum statements, Joyce is probably the best of the group Id say.

That said, if they do have information that has come from a source who is unwilling to reveal their identity (as will usually be the case) then Im not really sure how else they are meant to get that across, if they just ignore the source point all together then people will jump on the fact that it is without quotes.

In this instance there appears little to suggest that their source that several EFL clubs had complained was inaccurate, so if theres to be criticism it would be more apt to focus on the suggestion that Liverpool could face severe punishment which, truth be told, was probably never on the cards.

but also nothing to suggest it was accurate as far as I can see - but glad to admit I spent about 2 minutes looking and the source of the story seemed to be the Atheltic article and nothing more and I am sure no Liverpool fan in their right mind trusts them after the post Man Utd game bullshit.

Maybe its just a bit of a cry wolf situation, as I agree with you that clubs can and will have info coming from inside the club that ends up being good at times.  Athletic journos getting called out by the actual team manager of one of these clubs though for making up stories was a bad look, although no surprise to anyone, it hasnt detered them.

As long as they have enough people who will lap up their stories on social media, forums etc, jobs a goodun! Something like this was gold for Hughes, as he likely got more likes, clicks and retweets and attention than hes ever had before.

Anyway, before Mark gets upset again, back to this weeks match  ;D
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
What time is Jurgen's presser today?
