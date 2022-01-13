Article in the Athletic noting that several clubs have asked the EFL to investigate our string of false positives citing the fact that a false positive being unlikely due to a positive LFT being 99.97% accurate, a string of false positives therefore very unlikely.I must admit that I did think it odd when Klopp said it as I knew the chances of a false positive are very slim, perhaps we got a dodgy batch of tests?
Given Arsenal now have home advantage 2nd leg i'd rather not give reason to fire their team and the crowd up more (they were unhinged enough as it was at the game being called off). We should keep our counsel more. In this day and age anything you say, particularly with us, is only going to be held against you and spun against you.I know The Emirates isn't Anfield but don't fire up your opponent.
Pre Klopp and in his early days the response was mockery. We had "you nearly won the league", the slip etc. Early Klopp we had the "no better than Rogers" shouts. Then when we were clearly making progress, it moved onto Klopp's record in finals, Loserpool etc. We won the European Cup and the focus switched to the league, the was much mirth about getting 97 points and not winning, so we then had the "bet you'd rather win the league than the EC" and "you still haven't won the league"We then start to have the season of our lives and we all know what happened there, the usual suspects willingly conducted by Sky, Nevile etc. had their fun with null and void but we'd won it by March anyway as it turned out.So we had a resurgent Liverpool, growing off the pitch and winning all the big trophies off it. An extra European Cup, breaking a 30 year wait for the league and with it removing the easiest stick that was used to beat us with, so what do they have left?In the absence of the usual on pitch mockery, it's all gone a bit darker, a but more sinister.The Hillsborough verdicts? Fuck that, ignore what was said, lets just double down on the lies.Poverty across the nation? Let's kick down to make ourselves feel better.That's just the fans, but the pundits know they can't be seen to be going there, so they just judge us and our players in the most hypocritical way. Salah dives but Kane is clever. Ignore the other clubs in the Super League, but focus on Liverpool's part. Gloss over Utd fans rioting and getting a game called off, but still go on about a fucking cider bottle 4 years after it happened. Blow smoke up City and Chelseas arses for spending, but criticise a club that is sustainable for not spending. Talk about homophobic chants, but gloss over the weekly vitriol that we have to put up with. Performing gymnastics to justify decisions against us, and then scrutinising every one that goes our way whilst applying different standards to the same incidents involving other teams.Despite all this, I'm not sure there's any concerted co ordinated media campaign against us. I think it's more down to how, when our name is linked to a story the numbers go up and the money flows from there. Media is at an inflection point and it's between subscriptions and click driven ad revenue, and one of the issues is that fan media is hoovering some of the subscription market.Broadcast media has it's own issues with new entrants and technology which enables streaming.I've said it before and I'll say it again, but the club needs to be seen to be taking a lead in this.Start by threatening to ban fans that sing about Hillsborough. Start with anfield but engage the clubs to ban them from home grounds too. If the price to be paid is that some of our own dickheads end up being banned for their own actions then so be it, but the behaviour of some of our own cannot be an excuse for inaction on this.Then start by chipping away at journalists publications and pundits that overstep the mark and don't leave it to Klopp to bollock the likes of the Athletic in press conferences. Crooks calls Salah a diver - make him prove it and make him justify why he picks on Salah and not other players that are known to "win" penalties.Until as a club we decide enough is enough, it will continue. The so called Liverpool friendly journo's that have built very nice careers on the back of the club need to have a look at themselves too and ask whether they can be doing more too.
The EFL is satisfied that Liverpool had legitimate grounds for a delay at the time of their appeal and provided all the necessary evidence, so will resist any calls to examine the circumstances of the outbreak.[@standardsport]
The Athletic stirring up shite again?
yeah what's this weird thing about the Athletic of late where it seems to be taking shots at the Club?
Their commitment to thoughtful, non-sensationalist, non-clickbaity journalism lasted till the first bills started arriving
yep.A so called Liverpool writer on the Athletic too.Pathetic.All the libeolous shite thats been spewed about LFC and Klopp over this farcical situation, and you have that Simon Hughes shitstirring.
What's he said? i've always found his stuff so much better than Pearce's. That said I'm fed up with all of them that have made a career from the club, but will either go missing in action when we need a friendly voice, or won't hesitate to use the club's profile if they are in need of a story.Maybe they're still smarting from the dressing down Klopp gave them after the win against the Mancs.
It was him that wrote a story stating the EFL might investigate liverpool on the back of clubs complaining.Its utter nonsense, there is nothing to investigate. What a Liverpool journo should have been doing is pointing out that Liverpool had sod all to benefit from getting a league cup game postponed. Yet no one seemed to bother, just happy to let the lies multiply.
But the EFL did get requests to investigate, and they did consider the requests (and decide not to), so Simon Hughes did kind of report the situation didn't he? The Athletic isn't for me, but it's a bit harsh for me, what you're saying.
