  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #720 on: Today at 01:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:33:14 pm
Article in the Athletic noting that several clubs have asked the EFL to investigate our string of false positives citing the fact that a false positive being unlikely due to a positive LFT being 99.97% accurate, a string of false positives therefore very unlikely.

I must admit that I did think it odd when Klopp said it as I knew the chances of a false positive are very slim, perhaps we got a dodgy batch of tests?

We don't half know how to shoot ourselves in the foot.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #721 on: Today at 01:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:47:55 pm
We don't half know how to shoot ourselves in the foot.

Youre surprisingly late to the party. Its not being investigated?

Or are you worried what other fans will think?
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #722 on: Today at 01:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:49:23 pm
Youre surprisingly late to the party. Its not being investigated?

Or are you worried what other fans will think?

Given Arsenal now have home advantage 2nd leg i'd rather not give reason to fire their team and the crowd up more (they were unhinged enough as it was at the game being called off).

We should keep our counsel more. In this day and age anything you say, particularly with us, is only going to be held against you and spun against you.

I know The Emirates isn't Anfield but don't fire up your opponent.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #723 on: Today at 02:00:26 pm »
Speaking of getting fired up, hope it's a big atmosphere on Thursday.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #724 on: Today at 02:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:55:43 pm
Given Arsenal now have home advantage 2nd leg i'd rather not give reason to fire their team and the crowd up more (they were unhinged enough as it was at the game being called off).

We should keep our counsel more. In this day and age anything you say, particularly with us, is only going to be held against you and spun against you.

I know The Emirates isn't Anfield but don't fire up your opponent.

Would you say you're a glass half-empty, or glass half-full kind of guy?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,403
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #725 on: Today at 02:12:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:11:46 pm
Would you say you're a glass half-empty, or glass half-full kind of guy?

Half?? This is fromola we are talking about. The glass has a leak.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #726 on: Today at 02:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:55:43 pm
Given Arsenal now have home advantage 2nd leg i'd rather not give reason to fire their team and the crowd up more (they were unhinged enough as it was at the game being called off).

We should keep our counsel more. In this day and age anything you say, particularly with us, is only going to be held against you and spun against you.

I know The Emirates isn't Anfield but don't fire up your opponent.


Nothing motivates a crowd like some 10 day old vague comments on medical test results that could be interpreted as alluding to statistically improbable outcomes.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #727 on: Today at 02:22:01 pm »
In my opinion it should be our team fired up, after this pathetic attempt to undermine our team, and unfounded accusations of them being dishonest..
It should be used as a motivation to pound them into dust, and shove it up the saps that are looking desperately for anything to lessen our club...
Nothing better



Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:55:43 pm
Given Arsenal now have home advantage 2nd leg i'd rather not give reason to fire their team and the crowd up more (they were unhinged enough as it was at the game being called off).

We should keep our counsel more. In this day and age anything you say, particularly with us, is only going to be held against you and spun against you.

I know The Emirates isn't Anfield but don't fire up your opponent.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #728 on: Today at 02:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:58:22 am
Pre Klopp and in his early days the response was mockery. We had "you nearly won the league", the slip etc. Early Klopp we had the "no better than Rogers" shouts. Then when we were clearly making progress, it moved onto Klopp's record in finals, Loserpool etc. We won the European Cup and the focus switched to the league, the was much mirth about getting 97 points and not winning, so we then had the "bet you'd rather win the league than the EC" and "you still haven't won the league"

We then start to have the season of our lives and we all know what happened there, the usual suspects willingly conducted by Sky, Nevile etc. had their fun with null and void but we'd won it by March anyway as it turned out.

So we had a resurgent Liverpool, growing off the pitch and winning all the big trophies off it. An extra European Cup, breaking a 30 year wait for the league and with it removing the easiest stick that was used to beat us with, so what do they have left?

In the absence of the usual on pitch mockery, it's all gone a bit darker, a but more sinister.

The Hillsborough verdicts? Fuck that, ignore what was said, lets just double down on the lies.
Poverty across the nation? Let's kick down to make ourselves feel better.

That's just the fans, but the pundits know they can't be seen to be going there, so they just judge us and our players in the most hypocritical way. Salah dives but Kane is clever. Ignore the other clubs in the Super League, but focus on Liverpool's part. Gloss over Utd fans rioting and getting a game called off, but still go on about a fucking cider bottle 4 years after it happened. Blow smoke up City and Chelseas arses for spending, but criticise a club that is sustainable for not spending. Talk about homophobic chants, but gloss over the weekly vitriol that we have to put up with. Performing gymnastics to justify decisions against us, and then scrutinising every one that goes our way whilst applying different standards to the same incidents involving other teams.

Despite all this, I'm not sure there's any concerted co ordinated media campaign against us. I think it's more down to how, when our name is linked to a story the numbers go up and the money flows from there. Media is at an inflection point and it's between subscriptions and click driven ad revenue, and one of the issues is that fan media is hoovering some of the subscription market.
Broadcast media has it's own issues with new entrants and technology which enables streaming.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, but the club needs to be seen to be taking a lead in this.
Start by threatening to ban fans that sing about Hillsborough. Start with anfield but engage the clubs to ban them from home grounds too. If the price to be paid is that some of our own dickheads end up being banned for their own actions then so be it, but the behaviour of some of our own cannot be an excuse for inaction on this.
Then start by chipping away at journalists publications and pundits that overstep the mark and don't leave it to Klopp to bollock the likes of the Athletic in press conferences.
Crooks calls Salah a diver - make him prove it and make him justify why he picks on Salah and not other players that are known to "win" penalties.

Until as a club we decide enough is enough, it will continue. The so called Liverpool friendly journo's that have built very nice careers on the back of the club need to have a look at themselves too and ask whether they can be doing more too.

re: The Hillsborough chants  look at the effectiveness in highlighting Chelsea Rent Boys since the first game of the season by us. Clearly it's a well orchestrated campaign to drive it out of the terrace culture, because it would have passed practically without comment last season.

Hopefully Shrewsbury making something of it will be the start of it being clubs highlighting their own fans embarrassing themselves.
  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #729 on: Today at 02:42:40 pm »
https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-covid-arsenal-carabao-cup-postponed-false-positives-efl-investigation-b976016.html?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1641897989

Quote
The EFL is satisfied that Liverpool had legitimate grounds for a delay at the time of their appeal and provided all the necessary evidence, so will resist any calls to examine the circumstances of the outbreak.

[@standardsport]
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #730 on: Today at 02:44:18 pm »
The Athletic stirring up shite again?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #731 on: Today at 02:45:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:11:46 pm
Would you say you're a glass half-empty, or glass half-full kind of guy?
He hasn't even got a fucking glass.  8)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #732 on: Today at 02:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:44:18 pm
The Athletic stirring up shite again?

yeah what's this weird thing about the Athletic of late where it seems to be taking shots at the Club?
  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #733 on: Today at 02:53:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:51:19 pm
yeah what's this weird thing about the Athletic of late where it seems to be taking shots at the Club?
Their commitment to thoughtful, non-sensationalist, non-clickbaity journalism lasted till the first bills started arriving
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #734 on: Today at 02:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:53:42 pm
Their commitment to thoughtful, non-sensationalist, non-clickbaity journalism lasted till the first bills started arriving

They've just been takeover by the NYT, so maybe they can go back to somewhat sensible journalism?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #735 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:51:19 pm
yeah what's this weird thing about the Athletic of late where it seems to be taking shots at the Club?

I don't think it's an agenda of any kind, it's more the fact they are happy to report any half-cocked, unverifiable un attributed quote or idea going. Their editorial standards are far, far laxer than any newspaper.
  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #736 on: Today at 03:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:44:18 pm
The Athletic stirring up shite again?

yep.


A so called Liverpool writer on the Athletic too.

Pathetic.

All the libeolous shite thats been spewed about LFC and Klopp over this farcical situation, and you have that Simon Hughes shitstirring.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #737 on: Today at 03:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:16:29 pm
yep.


A so called Liverpool writer on the Athletic too.

Pathetic.

All the libeolous shite thats been spewed about LFC and Klopp over this farcical situation, and you have that Simon Hughes shitstirring.
What's he said? i've always found his stuff so much better than Pearce's. That said I'm fed up with all of them that have made a career from the club, but will either go missing in action when we need a friendly voice, or won't hesitate to use the club's profile if they are in need of a story.
Maybe they're still smarting from the dressing down Klopp gave them after the win against the Mancs.
  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #738 on: Today at 03:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:22:18 pm
What's he said? i've always found his stuff so much better than Pearce's. That said I'm fed up with all of them that have made a career from the club, but will either go missing in action when we need a friendly voice, or won't hesitate to use the club's profile if they are in need of a story.
Maybe they're still smarting from the dressing down Klopp gave them after the win against the Mancs.

It was him that wrote a story stating the EFL might investigate liverpool on the back of clubs complaining.

Its utter nonsense, there is nothing to investigate. What a Liverpool journo should have been doing is pointing out that Liverpool had sod all to benefit from getting a league cup game postponed.  Yet no one seemed to bother, just happy to let the lies multiply.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #739 on: Today at 03:28:43 pm »
But the EFL did get requests to investigate, and they did consider the requests (and decide not to), so Simon Hughes did kind of report the situation didn't he? The Athletic isn't for me, but it's a bit harsh for me, what you're saying.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #740 on: Today at 03:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:24:41 pm
It was him that wrote a story stating the EFL might investigate liverpool on the back of clubs complaining.

Its utter nonsense, there is nothing to investigate. What a Liverpool journo should have been doing is pointing out that Liverpool had sod all to benefit from getting a league cup game postponed.  Yet no one seemed to bother, just happy to let the lies multiply.
And making the point that it may have been other EFL clubs complaining about being denied postponements instead of leaving the impression that it was the other teams in the EFL Cup.

It's sad, but I think any pretence of The Athletic being a bit different has well and truly gone.
  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #741 on: Today at 03:32:58 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:28:43 pm
But the EFL did get requests to investigate, and they did consider the requests (and decide not to), so Simon Hughes did kind of report the situation didn't he? The Athletic isn't for me, but it's a bit harsh for me, what you're saying.

Did they get the request after the article was written though?  Two days before that we'd not heard a word about it.
