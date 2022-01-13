« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread  (Read 35266 times)

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #720 on: Today at 01:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:33:14 pm
Article in the Athletic noting that several clubs have asked the EFL to investigate our string of false positives citing the fact that a false positive being unlikely due to a positive LFT being 99.97% accurate, a string of false positives therefore very unlikely.

I must admit that I did think it odd when Klopp said it as I knew the chances of a false positive are very slim, perhaps we got a dodgy batch of tests?

We don't half know how to shoot ourselves in the foot.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #721 on: Today at 01:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:47:55 pm
We don't half know how to shoot ourselves in the foot.

Youre surprisingly late to the party. Its not being investigated?

Or are you worried what other fans will think?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #722 on: Today at 01:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:49:23 pm
Youre surprisingly late to the party. Its not being investigated?

Or are you worried what other fans will think?

Given Arsenal now have home advantage 2nd leg i'd rather not give reason to fire their team and the crowd up more (they were unhinged enough as it was at the game being called off).

We should keep our counsel more. In this day and age anything you say, particularly with us, is only going to be held against you and spun against you.

I know The Emirates isn't Anfield but don't fire up your opponent.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #723 on: Today at 02:00:26 pm »
Speaking of getting fired up, hope it's a big atmosphere on Thursday.
