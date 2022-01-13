Youre surprisingly late to the party. Its not being investigated?



Or are you worried what other fans will think?



Given Arsenal now have home advantage 2nd leg i'd rather not give reason to fire their team and the crowd up more (they were unhinged enough as it was at the game being called off).We should keep our counsel more. In this day and age anything you say, particularly with us, is only going to be held against you and spun against you.I know The Emirates isn't Anfield but don't fire up your opponent.