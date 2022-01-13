We are the whipping boy for the English. Can you imagine anybody asking for the mancs to be investigated.

We are one of 2 global power houses whose coat tails the other English clubs ride on but we(as opposed to the other global power) are treated like scum by the EPL, PGMOL, FA and media - and we just sit there and take it.



It's one of the reasons I want a European super league. I would quite happily see most of the Premier league clubs go to the wall now, the clubs and fans act like c*nts towards us, while leeching off us. Take us and the Mancs out of this league and it's no more popular nor worth money than the championship. The PL has done it to themselves, so fuck them all.I want us to kill English football because it deserves nothing more