Do we carry out our own LFT tests and, if positive, then and only then use a PCR test?



Yes, we carry out our own LFT and then the PCR is sent to a lab the club contracts with if the LFT is positive. This isn’t through the PL like the other poster said.Bottom line is the reported story, at least medically, makes no sense and I can see why it would raise eyebrows. Just going to leave it at that.