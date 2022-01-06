I think you're giving it far too much credence and significance....it's still relatively easy to avoid if you choose to.....unfortunately far too many choose not to



right on. I see the kind of thing people put out on Twitter, and I really couldn't give a flea's fart about it. never use the thing, and am glad I don't. going to Twitter to get informed is like strolling through a mental hospital to listen to the conversations in the hope of coming across something worthwhile. life's WAY too short ffs.