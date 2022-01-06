« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread  (Read 25653 times)

I always thought that Arsenals fans are one of the most sensible fans in England, compared to Chelsea, Spurs, City and United like...

There are loads of decent Arsenal fans - most of the ones I know on here and in real life are fine - but I think they have one of the worst fan bases on Social Media.
They overreact to everything, and seem full of a lot of anger and bitterness, even towards their own club.
They generally give the impression of people who shouldnt be allowed on the internet without adult supervision.
There are loads of decent Arsenal fans - most of the ones I know on here and in real life are fine - but I think they have one of the worst fan bases on Social Media.
They overreact to everything, and seem full of a lot of anger and bitterness, even towards their own club.
They generally give the impression of people who shouldnt be allowed on the internet without adult supervision.

Think this is pretty much spot on regarding them.

Worst fanbases on social media from my personal experience.

1) Chelsea
2) Everton
3) Arsenal
4) Man Utd
5) Liverpool/Spurs

I always thought that Arsenals fans are one of the most sensible fans in England, compared to Chelsea, Spurs, City and United like...
Good god, NO!  Worst fans in England in my opinion.  They're the first to boo their own team and the biggest set of gloaters going when they're doing well.  Dreadful fanbase.
I always thought that Arsenals fans are one of the most sensible fans in England, compared to Chelsea, Spurs, City and United like...

Haha they are okay when they're losing. But the worst when they've won a few games.
Think this is pretty much spot on regarding them.

Worst fanbases on social media from my personal experience.

1) Chelsea
2) Everton
3) Arsenal
4) Man Utd
5) Liverpool/Spurs

Our fan base is definitely not so good on social media. You are being too generous. We'd probably be on top of most people's lists because we've attracted the gloryhunting bunch in the past few years and they are absolutely terrible.
Think this is pretty much spot on regarding them.

Worst fanbases on social media from my personal experience.

1) Chelsea
2) Everton
3) Arsenal
4) Man Utd
5) Liverpool/Spurs

I would put Man United fans above Arsenal ones, but other than that I agree. All clubs have their share of idiots and twitter allows them to display that in all it's glory. It's best to ignore that part of social media and use the more positive ones.
Arsenal fans are basically sound irl  on a relative scale I mean, way better than all the other big clubs

Cant comment on social media becuase everyones fans on social media are insufferable
So true. At least we didn't have most of the planet's brains plugged directly into Twitter and Facebook though, and gaining their education from it. Honestly, it's like a Sci-Fi disaster movie these days.

Do androids dream of Twitter and Facebook?

The nearest thing to Twitter was Private Eye and the various left wing pamphlets detailing corruption in places like T Dan Smith's Newcastle.

The info sphere would have been seen as a mind warp operation in 2000AD.
Good god, NO!  Worst fans in England in my opinion.  They're the first to boo their own team and the biggest set of gloaters going when they're doing well.  Dreadful fanbase.

A blatant lie.!!!

Typical Redshite trying to take one of Everton's many well deserved firsts away from them.
 ;D
A blatant lie.!!!

Typical Redshite trying to take one of Everton's many well deserved firsts away from them.
Hahhahahahaha!!!  ;D  ;D You are killing me.
Our fan base is definitely not so good on social media. You are being too generous. We'd probably be on top of most people's lists because we've attracted the gloryhunting bunch in the past few years and they are absolutely terrible.

I wouldn't use that as a gauge. It's the in thing to hate Liverpool on Twitter. You tweet anything negative on there about LFC and it's bound to get you countless likes, retweets and new followers. But I do agree our fan base isn't great on there.
Just fuck Twitter off. It isn't hard
I used to have a work colleague who was married to an Arsenal fan. My wife & I went over to their's for dinner one day. It was about 2 months after we won the 2005 European Cup. Arsenal were still a very good side then, had just won the FA Cup, the league the previous season & it was only a few years on from their 'invincible' season. Anyway, he was a smug git at the best of times but especially about football. Rafa had been in the job 1 season & this guy said to me, "So, is this Rafa bloke the real deal or another chancer?" I said, "Well, things are looking up..." To which he said something like, "Are they really?" To which I said "Well... you could be right... imagine winning only your 5th European Cup..." There was deathly silence
Cant comment on social media because everyones fans on social media are insufferable

This sums it up.

There's not even a 'huge outcry' over this postponement at all, you'll just see more of that traffic online if you're on social media sites because it's related to Liverpool.  I post on another, non-footy, forum and in their football thread there's around 30 regulars, a mix of Liverpool, Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Newcastle and a couple of other clubs and not one person has mentioned this at all, other than me and the other Liverpool fans discussing it.  It's a non-issue for most fans, even those of rival teams.  Just the loudest dickheads on Twitter or whatever screaming about it.
Even Aston Villas accounts admin getting involved and having little digs. Absolutely ridiculous this. 30k + likes as well. ::)

https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1478680506011168770
Just fuck Twitter off. It isn't hard

Thing is though, its inescapable now. Its defined and shaped what fan culture is in the modern era. Until about 5 years ago I used to think, well that shite behaviour is not in the stadiums during the games and the couple of match reports that I read in the Guardian, I can dodge it. But it is now. Twitter is the central hub that everything feeds into and feeds out of. I dont look at it, but I cant not be affected by it. Had absolutely no idea there was controversy surrounding this game until I looked in here.
Thing is though, its inescapable now. Its defined and shaped what fan culture is in the modern era. Until about 5 years ago I used to think, well that shite behaviour is not in the stadiums during the games and the couple of match reports that I read in the Guardian, I can dodge it. But it is now. Twitter is the central hub that everything feeds into and feeds out of. I dont look at it, but I cant not be affected by it. Had absolutely no idea there was controversy surrounding this game until I looked in here.

I think you're giving it far too much credence and significance....it's still relatively easy to avoid if you choose to.....unfortunately far too many choose not to

Arsenal supporting brother in law texted me last night:

Please dont tell me theres no bias to Livershyte, Chelsea have more players out than your lot, and Mane the dirty twat got away at murder again

Ive given up replying. Its not even an irritation now.
