I used to have a work colleague who was married to an Arsenal fan. My wife & I went over to their's for dinner one day. It was about 2 months after we won the 2005 European Cup. Arsenal were still a very good side then, had just won the FA Cup, the league the previous season & it was only a few years on from their 'invincible' season. Anyway, he was a smug git at the best of times but especially about football. Rafa had been in the job 1 season & this guy said to me, "So, is this Rafa bloke the real deal or another chancer?" I said, "Well, things are looking up..." To which he said something like, "Are they really?" To which I said "Well... you could be right... imagine winning only your 5th European Cup..." There was deathly silence