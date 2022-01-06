« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread  (Read 21160 times)

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #480 on: Today at 06:22:47 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 06:03:35 pm
Glad we didn't have to  forfeit the first leg 3-0
No way we could come back from that at anfield.
especially if Salah isn't playing...
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #481 on: Today at 06:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:21:16 pm
Also, can you imagine if the semi was between us and a much smaller club, say from a lower division. Imagine they had Covid in their camp and asked for a postponement.

Virtually every football fan in the country would be crying out for it to be postponed. The narrative would be all about how that club were being robbed of their big day by Covid and how Liverpool should bend over backwards and agree to postponement. If, for whatever reason, it wasn't postponed, Liverpool would be pilloried for it and blamed for it.

Edit: Also, as you say, even the kids have got it in the ranks too. Mind you, if the tea lady is fit then I assume opposition whingers would expect her to be lining up in defence.

Like I said mate, just breathing is enough for them to hate us.

The world has become a very ugly place, it's getting quite overwhelming lately.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #482 on: Today at 06:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:21:16 pm
Also, can you imagine if the semi was between us and a much smaller club, say from a lower division. Imagine they had Covid in their camp and asked for a postponement.

Virtually every football fan in the country would be crying out for it to be postponed. The narrative would be all about how that club were being robbed of their big day by Covid and how Liverpool should bend over backwards and agree to postponement. If, for whatever reason, it wasn't postponed, Liverpool would be pilloried for it and blamed for it.

Edit: Also, as you say, even the kids have got it in the ranks too. Mind you, if the tea lady is fit then I assume opposition whingers would expect her to be lining up in defence.

Get a grip son, pay attention.  Everybody who knows their onions knows that the tea lady plays up front and it's only Bobby keeping her out of the starting 11.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #483 on: Today at 06:38:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:29:47 pm
Like I said mate, just breathing is enough for them to hate us.

The world has become a very ugly place, it's getting quite overwhelming lately.
It has. That's why I'm very selective with who I have in my life and who and what I'm willing to engage with.

Being a football fan means that I can't filter all the shite out, but I still try.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #484 on: Today at 06:40:07 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 04:00:46 pm
The pure madness of this is mind blowing. There has been games getting cancelled for a month now with this omicron spread but this is being treated like we're the first club in history to do so.

Did anyone comment on the Red Mancs getting nearly 3 weeks rest leading up to Christmas? Did anyone comment on Leeds sending their reserves out to get hammered off City and then not play us?

Did anyone comment on City pulling one over on everyone at Xmas 2020 by getitng their game with Everton called off, thus getting the extra game of Christmas off and resuming training the very next day?

MENTAL.
yes, there were plenty of people commenting on these very pages about all of that
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #485 on: Today at 06:40:15 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 06:32:19 pm
Get a grip son, pay attention.  Everybody who knows their onions knows that the tea lady plays up front and it's only Bobby keeping her out of the starting 11.
My apologies. I've clearly done the tea lady a real disservice there. Mind you, I'm a coffee person, so I may be biased.  :)
