Tons of people on here said other clubs were taking the piss with COVID call-offs, so no surprise to see opposition fans assuming the same. Lack of trust across the league is a huge issue in the current moment, because everyone assumes everyone else is trying to get one over.



Anyway, opposition fans are being completely disingenuous, which is no surprise. Loads of Salah and Mane chat, which is completely irrelevant to everything. I do think they'd have played if they were around for this one, but we're hardly asking for the game to be cancelled because they're away.



Also loads of people bringing up Spurs/Leyton Orient from last season, completely forgetting that that was in an earlier round and the EFL announced new rules from the semi finals onwards - if you remember, the City/United semi was at risk due to COVID and they made a point of saying it would be postponed, not forefited, if City couldn't fulfil the game.



I think it'll be postponed here, which will have really interesting ramifications for the fixture schedule. Presumably the second leg becomes the first one - I think Arsenal would accept being at home for the second leg. We may be able to fulfil the FA Cup game, since Alisson, Matip and Firmino will presumably be back, but if not that throws another issue in. And as flagged on the Anfield Wrap the other day, there's a huge issue brewing there since lower league clubs don't need to test on match day anymore.



Anyway, would assume some rescheduled games will need to fall into the 'winter break', when some of the African lads will still be away and the Brazilians are supposed to be playing in South America.