any source (I believe you - just wanted to know if there was an official notification)
Stating the obvious - but the PL are an utter disgrace. Other teams eg. Man Utd, Newcastle etc have had games postponed like at the drop of a hat......we request a game and it's like oooooh, hold on ! Fuckin' shithouses they are.
Different competitions, nothing to do with the PL.
How are you so certain? There is no summer tournament, would it not be sensible to extend the league and/or cup games to Mid June?
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1478438481751949321
The cries are that Liverpool are a disgrace for not wanting to take a bunch of kids down there to get thrashed in a semi final.
Football Twitter are up in arms about Liverpool asking for their game against Arsenal to be postponed - "It's all about the health and well-being of the players and staff...Unless of course, it's Liverpool's players and staff that is"
One of the Arsenal writers making a right fool of himself there
Saw that. That Harry fella. What it all boils down to is, the Arsenal fans on Twitter see an easy passage to the final if we are forced to play and don't like the fact that the opportunity may be taken from them.
