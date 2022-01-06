« previous next »
Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread

Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 09:48:07 pm
Stating the obvious - but the PL are an utter disgrace. Other teams eg. Man Utd, Newcastle etc have had games postponed like at the drop of a hat......we request a game and it's like  oooooh, hold on ! Fuckin' shithouses they are.
Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 09:51:01 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:45:36 pm
any source (I believe you - just wanted to know if there was an official notification)

The Guardy and BBC are only reporting the request, nothing confirmed as far as I see.
67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 954
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:03:46 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 09:48:07 pm
Stating the obvious - but the PL are an utter disgrace. Other teams eg. Man Utd, Newcastle etc have had games postponed like at the drop of a hat......we request a game and it's like  oooooh, hold on ! Fuckin' shithouses they are.
Different competitions, nothing to do with the PL.
Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 10:18:42 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:03:46 pm
Different competitions, nothing to do with the PL.
Yeah, sorry you're right mate......but EFL, PL etc all piss in the same pot.
SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:33:08 pm
Quote from: flyingcod on Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm
How are you so certain?  There is no summer tournament, would it not be sensible to extend the league and/or cup games to Mid June?
Nations League starts in June.  do you think there's a hope in hell UEFA will move it?
Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 941
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 11:18:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:05:01 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1478438481751949321

Jurgen plays the kids in the domestic cups and its  Klopp disrespects cup competitions

Liverpool then finally ask for a game to be cancelled and its make them play the kids
Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,665
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 11:24:58 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm
The cries are that Liverpool are a disgrace for not wanting to take a bunch of kids down there to get thrashed in a semi final.
This is the mentality of these people! Of course what we wanted was to play against our title rivals with players missing and then try to postpone a poxy league cup match!
Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:25:08 pm
Football Twitter are up in arms about Liverpool asking for their game against Arsenal to be postponed - "It's all about the health and well-being of the players and staff...Unless of course, it's Liverpool's players and staff that is"
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,216
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 11:31:32 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:25:08 pm
Football Twitter are up in arms about Liverpool asking for their game against Arsenal to be postponed - "It's all about the health and well-being of the players and staff...Unless of course, it's Liverpool's players and staff that is"

One of the Arsenal writers making a right fool of himself there  ;D
Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:31:32 pm
One of the Arsenal writers making a right fool of himself there  ;D

Saw that. That Harry fella. ;D

What it all boils down to is, the Arsenal fans on Twitter see an easy passage to the final if we are forced to play and don't like the fact that the opportunity may be taken from them.
Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,367
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #210 on: Today at 12:06:41 am
We should take our under 15s down and when it's time for us to kick off, refuse.

And that's it.

The ref presumably would be forced to red card player after player until the rules stated that the game must be abandoned.

Would make me laugh :)
iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,677
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #211 on: Today at 12:07:17 am
Arse and City fans comparing this to the Villa match that clashed with the ALREADY SCHEDULED Club Word Cup that we were FORCED to play the kids in is still giving me all kinds of headaches.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,216
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #212 on: Today at 12:15:36 am
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:38:48 pm
Saw that. That Harry fella. ;D

What it all boils down to is, the Arsenal fans on Twitter see an easy passage to the final if we are forced to play and don't like the fact that the opportunity may be taken from them.

Yep  ;D And he is STILL going, digging further!
