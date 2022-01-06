« previous next »
Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread

Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Arsenal vs Liverpool, League Cup Semi-Final, Thursday 6 January, 7.45pm


Now were officially out of the title race, we can hypothetically make a real effort in the cups, a bit like the moment the person you really fancy leaves the club with someone else and you turn your attention to the slightly less attractive person whos been giving you the eye all night.

This is the first season in five years weve reached the semi-finals of the League Cup, a position weve almost qualified for by mistake.
That year was the one we went out to Southampton and thought: I like the look of that centre back, but an in-form Arsenal will be an even stiffer test, a team that won five games by an aggregate 19-2 score before arguably outplaying Man City last weekend. Much like us, theyre playing a lower league team in the FA Cup over the weekend and so will likely play full strength for this one.

Due to AFCON (which is still taking place as of this post), this will be the first of a series of games where well be without Salah, who already looks nailed on for every player of the season award; Mane, whos been iffier but who had his best game for ages yesterday; and Keita, who has been hit and miss but who for me more often than or not improves us when hes on the pitch.

The front three will be without Firmino too, a casualty of Covid-19 along with Alisson and Matip, all of which will more likely play against Shrewsbury as they look to get their fitness back. Thiago and Elliott remain out while Origi is a serious doubt, still struggling with a knee injury picked up in training. On the other side, Curtis Jones is back from injury and Robbo from suspension. Oh, and did I mention Klopp will still be isolating?

So how are we likely to line up?

Kelleher is a dead cert in goal, Trent and Robbo likely to start on the flanks and perhaps this might be the game to reunite Gomez and Van Dijk in the centre of defence. It gets much more sparse further up the field. Unless we suddenly decide on a back five, Morton looks likely to start in midfield along with Curtis Jones and Fabinho, with Minamino and Jota in attack alongside one of Neco or Ox (probably Ox). The kids  Gordon, Beck, Koumetio, etc.  will be saved for Shrewsbury. Something like this:



As for Arsenal, Aubameyang, Partey, Elneny and Pepe have jetted off to AFCON but as Partey is really the only automatic first teamer right now, it feels like less of a loss. Their last few games have involved Lacazette holding the ball up in front of a three of Saka, Martinelli and Ødegaard, with Xhaka playing next to Partey  wholl probably be replaced by Lokonga or Maitland-Niles (unless Arsenal are looking to sell him this month). Arsenal have done well using fringe players like Nketiah, Balogun and Torres in the League Cup but I expect theyll be kept for the FA Cup game. Gabriel was sent off against City and so is suspended, but will likely be replaced by Holding.




All in all, were going to this game as underdogs, possibly for the first time this season, but its also a chance for us to show our mettle. If we can take a draw back to Anfield for the return, I think all of us will fancy it.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
This is going to be a very tough game. Arsenal are slowly turning into a good team and will be hard to beat. They really should have beaten City but their discipline let them down.

Thomas Partey will be a big loss for them but Salah, Keita and Mane will be a much larger loss.

Our defence should be strong enough to deal with their forwards but Im concerned about our attack and midfield. A draw may be a decent result and then back to Anfield.

Saka has been playing well for them so well need to keep him quiet.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
I'd take a draw in this one, losing most of our attack and our defence looking shakey a draw would be a decent result
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Some of the players might make a step without the presence of Salah and Mane. Would be happy with a draw and get them back to anfield
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:01:04 pm »
Very tricky to pick a team for this.

Goalkeeper and defence - no problem.

Midfield - not too bad, can wing it with a couple of decent youngsters.

Attack - no one except Jota
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Away goals do not count in this right?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:07:45 pm »
Get a draw at their place then do them in at Anfield
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Jones needs the game, so does Fabinho .

Alisson could be back, but a bit soon for Bobby to have any fitness I reckon
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:10:09 pm
Jones needs the game, so does Fabinho .

Alisson could be back, but a bit soon for Bobby to have any fitness I reckon

Jones could be in the front three.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:10:09 pm
Jones needs the game, so does Fabinho .

Alisson could be back, but a bit soon for Bobby to have any fitness I reckon

Dont think Ali or Firmino can be back can they? Theyll still be in covid isolation. Same for Matip.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Two legged tie so we don't need to take major risks and play a wide open game. Keep it tighter, make it hard for them to get in behind and manage the game properly. Especially as they can take more risks knowing we don't have Salah and Mane on the break.

We can bring Robbo back in who'll be chomping at the bit, although Tsimikas has played well (possibly play Tsimikas in Mane's position given lack of options).

Ox and Jones will come in with maybe one in for Milner in midfield and one in the front three.

Neco or Gomez right back with Trent in midfield another option.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:21:49 pm
Two legged tie so we don't need to take major risks and play a wide open game. Keep it tighter, make it hard for them to get in behind and manage the game properly. Especially as they can take more risks knowing we don't have Salah and Mane on the break.

We can bring Robbo back in who'll chomping at the bit, although Tsimikas has played well (possibly play Tsimikas in Mane's position given lack of options).

Ox and Jones will come in with maybe one in for Milner in midfield and one in the front three.

Neco or Gomez right back with Trent in midfield another option.

I think Id play Tsimikas again actually, and give Robbo the minutes against Shrewsbury.

Just a question of which big guns who have missed the previous rounds miss this one as well, or will we go fairly strong. No league game for a while, probably more scope to rotate at the weekend, I hope we go fairly strong at the back and midfield (at least on if Hendo or Fab and minutes for Naby/Ox). Up front might have to be Jota, hopefully Minamino plus one other.

Wouldnt want to have too much inexperience in there. Weve come this far and we dont have to fret about a big game at the weekend so lets go out to win it from here.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
These are shit but I hope we go there and play the best 11 we can. The would be starters can sit out against Shrewsbury where we should have enough with a rotated/younger side. Would prefer home then away here because it gives these a chance of making things difficult for us at the Emirates but even with loads of big players missing we should have enough to see this through over the two legs. These still haven't beaten anyone good this season, but they were really unlucky at the weekend. Arteta will have eyes on getting in the Champions League but this is a really good chance of silverware.

Kelleher
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robertson
Fabinho   Milner   Jones
Chamberlain   Jota   Minamino

Mane and Salah may not have even played here but to lose Bobby on top of it at this stage is shite. Probably without Divock too which is a massive shame given his ability to turn up in big games. Maybe for Anfield next week. It's hardly an ideal forward line but if those behind it can do their jobs I'd fancy it. Massive chance of winning silverware this and I think we have to take it. Shrewsbury also represents a great chance of progressing in the FA Cup too, we can absolutely win silver this season if we play our cards right in the knockout competitions.

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Best team possible please.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Cheers for the op. With Salah gone I wonder if we persist with the fluid triangle on our right. Maybe Trent sticks to his flank and we try to keep that side tight as they will target it. Would like to see us take our time and keep the ball, a draw is good enough, we dont need to go all out for the win, we will play for the win of course, but I hope we stay solid and pick them off when we can, they will go for it so we will get chances.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Not a chance Trent, Virgil or Fab will play in this game, be looking at pretty much the same staring line up we did against Leicester before Rodgers pulled his shithouse move with his strongest side, only exception will be Robbo who needs the minutes and Naby will start. If Mini isnt ready then Ox will probably be out wide.

Kelleher
Bradley
Gomez
Koumetio
Robertson
Morton
Hendo
Keita
Williams
Jota
Ox
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
I actually forgot we played and lost to Southampton 5years ago in the semi final. Wow. Be nice to see us win a domestic cup now were this close. But it aint going to be easy with the winner facing one of either spuds or Chelsea.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Kelleher
Neco Gomez Konate Robertson
Hendo Morton Milner
Ox Jota Jones

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Kelleher
Neco Gomez Konate Robertson
Hendo Morton Milner
Ox Jota Jones
Kelleher
Neco Gomez Konate Robertson
Hendo Morton Milner
Ox Jota Jones

Close to what I think......

Kelleher
Neco Gomez Konate Robertson
Ox Hendo Milner
Minamino Jota Jones
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:35:24 pm
Close to what I think......

Kelleher
Neco Gomez Konate Robertson
Ox Hendo Milner
Minamino Jota Jones

Is Taki back in training? thought him and Div were still out..not sure
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Dont forget its only 7 days isolation from a positive test and news broke of the three Covid cases a few days before the Chelsea game. They could all be back.

I think we may go full strength as we get a full weeks rest afterwards. If we rest Virg, Trent and others they will be on 11 days rest before the second leg and we all saw how crap we were on 9 days rest for Leicester.

Losing to Arsenal with a weak side would be a terrible blow for morale. If we were within 3 points of City then sure, we could prioritise the league. Of course if anyone is in the red zone health wise we should rotate but weve not actually played that much.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:20:30 pm
Dont think Ali or Firmino can be back can they? Theyll still be in covid isolation. Same for Matip.


Only 7 days hopefully. But the lack of training will be an issue.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Is Taki back in training? thought him and Div were still out..not sure
Is Taki back in training? thought him and Div were still out..not sure

No idea......I thought he was available but you could be right.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Could Gordon play in the front line for this?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Only 7 days hopefully. But the lack of training will be an issue.
Only 7 days hopefully. But the lack of training will be an issue.

Less so for Alisson, although guess he wasnt in line to play anyway.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Naby will start.
Betcha he doesn't.    ;D

Naby will start.
Betcha he doesn't.    ;D
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
I think we go really strong for this game - think Virgil, Trent, Robbo, Jota, Hendo, Fabinho all start if fit and so will Bobby and Ali if they are back from covid. Suspect Jones and Williams may be part of the front 3 is Minamino is not available.

Then for the FA cup game I suspect Gomez, Milner, Morton are way more likely to play that one.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Big challenge because i expect Arsenal at full strength, they've had plenty of rest this season without European competitions.

Excited to see how this one turns out. It's a semi final and cup football is inherently entertaining.

Kelleher; Trent, Gomez, Konaté, Robbo; Hendo, Morton, Ox; Jones, Jota, Neco Williams
