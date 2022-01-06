Arsenal vs Liverpool, League Cup Semi-Final, Thursday 6 January, 7.45pm

Now were officially out of the title race, we can hypothetically make a real effort in the cups, a bit like the moment the person you really fancy leaves the club with someone else and you turn your attention to the slightly less attractive person whos been giving you the eye all night.This is the first season in five years weve reached the semi-finals of the League Cup, a position weve almost qualified for by mistake.That year was the one we went out to Southampton and thought: I like the look of that centre back, but an in-form Arsenal will be an even stiffer test, a team that won five games by an aggregate 19-2 score before arguably outplaying Man City last weekend. Much like us, theyre playing a lower league team in the FA Cup over the weekend and so will likely play full strength for this one.Due to AFCON (which is still taking place as of this post), this will be the first of a series of games where well be without Salah, who already looks nailed on for every player of the season award; Mane, whos been iffier but who had his best game for ages yesterday; and Keita, who has been hit and miss but who for me more often than or not improves us when hes on the pitch.The front three will be without Firmino too, a casualty of Covid-19 along with Alisson and Matip, all of which will more likely play against Shrewsbury as they look to get their fitness back. Thiago and Elliott remain out while Origi is a serious doubt, still struggling with a knee injury picked up in training. On the other side, Curtis Jones is back from injury and Robbo from suspension. Oh, and did I mention Klopp will still be isolating?So how are we likely to line up?Kelleher is a dead cert in goal, Trent and Robbo likely to start on the flanks and perhaps this might be the game to reunite Gomez and Van Dijk in the centre of defence. It gets much more sparse further up the field. Unless we suddenly decide on a back five, Morton looks likely to start in midfield along with Curtis Jones and Fabinho, with Minamino and Jota in attack alongside one of Neco or Ox (probably Ox). The kids  Gordon, Beck, Koumetio, etc.  will be saved for Shrewsbury. Something like this:As for Arsenal, Aubameyang, Partey, Elneny and Pepe have jetted off to AFCON but as Partey is really the only automatic first teamer right now, it feels like less of a loss. Their last few games have involved Lacazette holding the ball up in front of a three of Saka, Martinelli and Ødegaard, with Xhaka playing next to Partey  wholl probably be replaced by Lokonga or Maitland-Niles (unless Arsenal are looking to sell him this month). Arsenal have done well using fringe players like Nketiah, Balogun and Torres in the League Cup but I expect theyll be kept for the FA Cup game. Gabriel was sent off against City and so is suspended, but will likely be replaced by Holding.All in all, were going to this game as underdogs, possibly for the first time this season, but its also a chance for us to show our mettle. If we can take a draw back to Anfield for the return, I think all of us will fancy it.