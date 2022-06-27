« previous next »
Glastonbury Festival 2022

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 11:49:21 am
Quote from: duvva on June 27, 2022, 11:21:14 am
Amen to that

God I hope its not next year seeing as I'm trying to go.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 12:04:45 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on June 27, 2022, 12:29:55 am
All subjective I suppose, I like a lot of rap and especially early 90's nwa, Cube, Dre, Coolio, etc, they all had a certain uniqueness to their voice, style and melodies, Lamar just seems like droning uber dramatised marketed bullshit to me, horrendous boring monotonous dog shit of the highest order, but all dressed up to the nines with all the fluff, do you really need all that, shouldn't your music do the talking? I am clearly missing something, but like I said, all subjective I suppose.

Biggest load of tripe Ive read on here in a long while.

I forgot the majority of the RAWK collective only listen to what I class as Ye Da music.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 12:06:12 pm
Quote from: rushyman on June 27, 2022, 10:09:53 am
Pretty surprised with McCartneys set

The back catalogue he has he couldve filled it with songs everyone knew and could sing along to. Had them stood there quiet for large periods

Even addressed it at one point and said he didnt care he was going to play them anyway. I think he may have thought that was going to be funnier than it was.

Not really that surprising for me. Was basically the main set he has been touring with in America this year.

Springsteen did the show in New Jersey a week ago. They did the same 2 songs.

I was only surprised that Grohl came, which I thought was great for Macca to get him over after his recent loss.

If you look back over the last few tours he has done, he usually does the same songs, with slight variation.

But as been said he could have done 40 Beatles songs if he wanted to and ignored anything else, his back catalogue is that good.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 12:27:38 pm
Weekend highlights for me...

St Vincent
Confidence Man
Sleaford Mods
Wet Leg
Caribou
Holly Humberstone
Declan McKenna
Pet Shop Boys

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 12:31:13 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on June 27, 2022, 12:27:38 pm
Weekend highlights for me...

St Vincent
Confidence Man
Sleaford Mods
Wet Leg
Caribou
Holly Humberstone
Declan McKenna
Pet Shop Boys

I'm off to see Confidence Man and Wet Leg (supporting Yeah Yeah Yeahs) next so now looking forward to them even more.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 12:38:14 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on June 27, 2022, 12:27:38 pm
Weekend highlights for me...

St Vincent
Confidence Man
Sleaford Mods
Wet Leg
Caribou
Holly Humberstone
Declan McKenna
Pet Shop Boys



Foals
Sam Fender
Supergrass
Elbow
Haim

Probably in that order
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 12:40:02 pm
Bicep and Roisin Murphy on West Holts are very worth your time if you've not seen them boys and girls. Come to the thread late but not seen them mentioned much last couple of pages.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 12:51:14 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 27, 2022, 11:49:21 am
God I hope its not next year seeing as I'm trying to go.
Haha might be joining you in that pursuit. But can see demand for next year being through the roof. I know its usually mad anyway, but off the back of this weekends coverage and the performances I can see plenty whove not been for a while or before fancying it.

Ive not been to a festival since my early 20s about 25 years ago, but have come away from watching this weekend genuinely thinking about it. My better half whos never been to something like a festival decided shed quite fancy it as well after watching the coverage this weekend.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 12:52:17 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 27, 2022, 12:31:13 pm
I'm off to see Confidence Man and Wet Leg (supporting Yeah Yeah Yeahs) next so now looking forward to them even more.

Both boss mate....Confidence Man in particular brimming with energy and bawdy fun, loved their set on Friday
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 01:11:58 pm
Quote from: rushyman on June 27, 2022, 10:09:53 am
Pretty surprised with McCartneys set

The back catalogue he has he couldve filled it with songs everyone knew and could sing along to. Had them stood there quiet for large periods

Even addressed it at one point and said he didnt care he was going to play them anyway. I think he may have thought that was going to be funnier than it was.

Yeah just put in the 4 or 5 Wings / solo songs everyone knows - Live & Let Die, Band on the Run, Maybe I'm Amazed, Coming Up, etc - and do Beatles songs for the rest. It was amazing that he played for nearly 3 hours, but he could've cut out 7 or 8 songs and made it more focused.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 01:24:10 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on June 27, 2022, 01:11:58 pm
Yeah just put in the 4 or 5 Wings / solo songs everyone knows - Live & Let Die, Band on the Run, Maybe I'm Amazed, Coming Up, etc



Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 01:31:16 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on June 27, 2022, 01:11:58 pm
Yeah just put in the 4 or 5 Wings / solo songs everyone knows - Live & Let Die, Band on the Run, Maybe I'm Amazed, Coming Up, etc - and do Beatles songs for the rest. It was amazing that he played for nearly 3 hours, but he could've cut out 7 or 8 songs and made it more focused.
Why stop there? Might as well make holograms of the rest of the Beatles and project them on stage during the show.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 02:03:19 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June 27, 2022, 01:31:16 pm
Why stop there? Might as well make holograms of the rest of the Beatles and project them on stage during the show.

Sounds good, let's do it!

I know what you're getting at, but realistically this is the last time a mass audience will get to see these songs performed live by a surviving Beatle, they  don't want to hear the likes of Junior's Farm, Letting Go and My Valentine, and it would've been a better set without them.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 02:03:51 pm
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 02:13:41 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on June 27, 2022, 02:03:19 pm
Sounds good, let's do it!

I know what you're getting at, but realistically this is the last time a mass audience will get to see these songs performed live by a surviving Beatle, they  don't want to hear the likes of Junior's Farm, Letting Go and My Valentine, and it would've been a better set without them.

He ain't going to throw in 10 songs they haven't done on the rest of the tour though is he?
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 02:18:08 pm
Quote from: courty61 on June 27, 2022, 02:13:41 pm
He ain't going to throw in 10 songs they haven't done on the rest of the tour though is he?

Wouldn't need to, just a couple more well-known songs and cut out the more obscure stuff. Anyway it's no big deal.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 02:41:48 pm
Quote from: ljycb on June 27, 2022, 09:49:40 am
Have you listened to any of his albums, Andy? I would definitely recommend them if you haven't. "To Pimp a Butterfly" in particular, all subjective like you say but that album  is unlike anything else released before it in hip-hop.

I've listened to some but I will go back and give it another try, just honestly don't get the attraction to his stuff from what I have heard so far. I mean tracks like 'Alright' for example, which is supposed to be one of his best, just seem so incredibly bland, monotonous and dull with nothing special about it and I've give that a good few tries, so that leaves me feeling half of this is about something else I just don't get.

Apart from anything it's made me feel so fucking old and past it  ;D
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 02:43:01 pm
I hear where you're coming from Rob.

We kind of think.  Oh just do Sgt Peppers, I Feel Fine, Back in the USSR and so on.  Trouble is, I expect there's one hell of a lot of arrangement that goes into the set list they perform live.

Not like Paul has the other 3 Beatles or Wings behind him and they can simply rattle his whole back catalogue off with ease. 

On the other hand, they must have known for a hell of along time they were doing Glastonbury and could have prepared the ultimate "sing-a-long" set.

The upshot is, McCartney is pretty much musical royalty, has absolutely nothing to prove and can do what the fuck he likes.

As you say though, no big deal.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 02:43:38 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 27, 2022, 12:04:45 pm
Biggest load of tripe Ive read on here in a long while.

I forgot the majority of the RAWK collective only listen to what I class as Ye Da music.

All subjective like I said, which I think is ok to be honest.

Just got the 'ye da' music  ;D Loads of good new music about, I just happen to think he is one of the most overrated, overhyped artists I've ever come across.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 05:11:52 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on June 27, 2022, 02:43:38 pm
All subjective like I said, which I think is ok to be honest.

Just got the 'ye da' music  ;D Loads of good new music about, I just happen to think he is one of the most overrated, overhyped artists I've ever come across.

Nah
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 05:24:41 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on June 27, 2022, 12:29:55 am
All subjective I suppose, I like a lot of rap and especially early 90's nwa, Cube, Dre, Coolio, etc, they all had a certain uniqueness to their voice, style and melodies, Lamar just seems like droning uber dramatised marketed bullshit to me, horrendous boring monotonous dog shit of the highest order, but all dressed up to the nines with all the fluff, do you really need all that, shouldn't your music do the talking? I am clearly missing something, but like I said, all subjective I suppose.
I really love some of Kendrick Lamar's stuff. He has one of my favourite songs of all time, The Art of Peer Pressure. I urge you to check that one out, so you can at least say you like one thing he's done. The album it's from is generally very strong too.

That being said, I do also agree with you. I think he has plenty of songs that are not just bad, but almost nauseatingly hard to listen to. One of those being Alright, as you mentioned.

I also find he's one of those artists who people tend to go way overboard with in terms of their praise. I'm thinking mainly in terms of lyrics here.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 05:29:10 pm
Been catching up as I was out all weekend. Really enjoyed Phoebe Bridgers set, that stage and crowd was perfect for her. Wolf Alice also sounded good, though I still haven't checked out their most recent album.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 05:36:15 pm
Quote from: S on June 27, 2022, 05:24:41 pm
I really love some of Kendrick Lamar's stuff. He has one of my favourite songs of all time, The Art of Peer Pressure. I urge you to check that one out, so you can at least say you like one thing he's done. The album it's from is generally very strong too.

That being said, I do also agree with you. I think he has plenty of songs that are not just bad, but almost nauseatingly hard to listen to. One of those being Alright, as you mentioned.

I also find he's one of those artists who people tend to go way overboard with in terms of their praise. I'm thinking mainly in terms of lyrics here.

Nicely set out view there, think it's very fair. I do think he is badly overhyped but I don't hold that against him and still do love a handful of songs. I just can't get past the same issue you bring up. I reckon around 2/3rds of his albums are almost unlistenable to me.

The example song you gave to check out eventually gets really good, but the first minute is plain bad to me. As are the annoying similar sounding talking motifs.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 07:04:43 pm
Have the BBC got a link for the Z.Marley set ?
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 07:46:14 pm
Quote from: Classycara on June 27, 2022, 05:36:15 pm
Nicely set out view there, think it's very fair. I do think he is badly overhyped but I don't hold that against him and still do love a handful of songs. I just can't get past the same issue you bring up. I reckon around 2/3rds of his albums are almost unlistenable to me.

The example song you gave to check out eventually gets really good, but the first minute is plain bad to me. As are the annoying similar sounding talking motifs.

I think the first minute that you're referring to has aged really badly. The sae goes for two of the singles on that album, "Swimming Pools (Drank)" and "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe".
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 09:43:19 pm
Quote from: ljycb on June 27, 2022, 07:46:14 pm
I think the first minute that you're referring to has aged really badly. The sae goes for two of the singles on that album, "Swimming Pools (Drank)" and "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe".
In what way would you say it's aged badly, out of interest? Lyrically?

That album is by far my favourite of his, hit after hit and exceptional lyrically. I felt To Pimp a Butterfly was a less enjoyable listen albeit lyrically it was obviously pretty special. I can take or leave the rest of his stuff but for me the songs from that album were absolutely superb and I wouldn't say they've aged badly at all.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
June 27, 2022, 09:52:50 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on June 27, 2022, 09:43:19 pm
In what way would you say it's aged badly, out of interest? Lyrically?

That album is by far my favourite of his, hit after hit and exceptional lyrically. I felt To Pimp a Butterfly was a less enjoyable listen albeit lyrically it was obviously pretty special. I can take or leave the rest of his stuff but for me the songs from that album were absolutely superb and I wouldn't say they've aged badly at all.

Not lyrically! I have no notes when it comes to Kendricks lyrics - I think he is a genius songwriter. Its just the way the vocals sound, the pitch edit sounds dated to me. I agree with you on that album being fantastic, I just dont think those two singles are as good as the rest of the album.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Today at 08:25:53 am
Just got back. Report later.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Today at 09:49:34 am
Just having a crap. Report later.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Today at 09:53:41 am
I thought Idles were brilliant.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Today at 10:00:21 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 27, 2022, 10:42:57 am
Ill watch the Kendrick Lamarr set at some point but went for PSB last night as I knew Id know all their songs. Im crap for keeping up with newer music.

To contradict that I did watch Fontaines DC yesterday, like wheat Ive heard from the new album although didnt blow me away live as much as I thought they might.

Need to try abs find the whole Jamie T set - only caught him on the highlights show but the crowd looked awesome for it, properly into it.
The Jamie T set was great. Absolutely off his head and the crowd were really into it.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Today at 10:50:42 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:00:21 am
The Jamie T set was great. Absolutely off his head and the crowd were really into it.

Yeah, watched it all on Monday. Loving his paunch and shuffling round on stage like an arthritic old boy (reminded me of Dot Cottons old husband for some reason!). Funny though, and had the crowd in the palm of his hand.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Today at 11:17:13 pm
I expected to like IDLES, Amyl and the Sniffers, Courtney Barnett and Wet Leg. I wasnt disappointed, they were all excellent. The band that blew me away though was Khruangbin.
