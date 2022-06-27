I hear where you're coming from Rob.



We kind of think. Oh just do Sgt Peppers, I Feel Fine, Back in the USSR and so on. Trouble is, I expect there's one hell of a lot of arrangement that goes into the set list they perform live.



Not like Paul has the other 3 Beatles or Wings behind him and they can simply rattle his whole back catalogue off with ease.



On the other hand, they must have known for a hell of along time they were doing Glastonbury and could have prepared the ultimate "sing-a-long" set.



The upshot is, McCartney is pretty much musical royalty, has absolutely nothing to prove and can do what the fuck he likes.



As you say though, no big deal.