Im on my first holiday with my new girlfriend and we both watched Paul in awe last night, I was hiding eyes full of tears all night as well, the whole thing was so emotional. We all truly witnessed greatness last night and the sad thing about it is we will likely never see anything like that ever again. It just doesnt exist. Ive never seen him live and it kills me, I hope that once in a life time performance spurs him on to do one last tour just selfishly so I can finally see him in the flesh. I dont know if legend is enough for him. Incredible, incredible performance at any age, but at 80?!