Glastonbury Festival 2022

ToneLa

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #440 on: Today at 10:12:16 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 09:55:22 am
Not sure if this is something that has gone over my head but the shout was Bruuuuce! wasnt it?

I was saying boooo-ruce

Hazell

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #441 on: Today at 10:15:52 am
Seebab

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #442 on: Today at 10:16:10 am
It has been a common error now since the 80s that people think they are booing Bruce when they are just singing Bruuucee.
Nick110581

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #443 on: Today at 10:17:07 am
Incredible setlist.

His voice sounded amazing throughout but was quiet at times but that was probably the TV mix.
John C

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #444 on: Today at 10:17:33 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 09:55:22 am
Not sure if this is something that has gone over my head but the shout was Bruuuuce! wasnt it?
Ah, that's the answer then  ;D
gazzam1963

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #445 on: Today at 10:20:12 am
Seen him twice in Liverpool both at the kings dock the last time with same band, I wonder if he has one final retirement gig in him in his hometown at you know where
HarryLabrador

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #446 on: Today at 10:29:45 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:03:39 am
Golden Slumbers now. Stop it.
Had me in tears. Absolutely adore that song.

What a concert. I really didn't think Paul would perform so well as a couple of years ago his voice was just not there. Thank you Paul McCartney. You were absolutely sublime!
John C

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #447 on: Today at 10:38:06 am
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 10:29:45 am
Had me in tears. Absolutely adore that song.

What a concert. I really didn't think Paul would perform so well as a couple of years ago his voice was just not there. Thank you Paul McCartney. You were absolutely sublime!
Yeah, there was moments when I welled up a bit. I was fully appreciative about what was happening in front of me. An absolute legend performing to such a level at such a late stage of his life. We're all blessed he's still capable.
I've seen him 4 times, so for the kids to be able to see him perform on such a stage is beyond words.

It was a remarkable event.
a little break

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #448 on: Today at 11:14:02 am
Im on my first holiday with my new girlfriend and we both watched Paul in awe last night, I was hiding eyes full of tears all night as well, the whole thing was so emotional. We all truly witnessed greatness last night and the sad thing about it is we will likely never see anything like that ever again. It just doesnt exist. Ive never seen him live and it kills me, I hope that once in a life time performance spurs him on to do one last tour just selfishly so I can finally see him in the flesh. I dont know if legend is enough for him. Incredible, incredible performance at any age, but at 80?!
The G in Gerrard

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #449 on: Today at 11:38:14 am
Guilty pleasure was seeing Blossoms and Mel C ;D
disgraced cake

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #450 on: Today at 11:58:07 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:12:16 am
I was saying boooo-ruce



 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Hope McCartney told him to play at Anfield next summer ffs
jackh

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #451 on: Today at 12:01:17 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:58:07 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Hope McCartney told him to play at Anfield next summer ffs

My understanding is that this was booked but never announced back in 2020 or 2021, and is very much a possibility for next year.
mbyx6cg2

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #452 on: Today at 12:03:19 pm
Is it just me or is McCartney's set not on iPlayer yet?
duvva

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #453 on: Today at 12:08:56 pm
Quote from: mbyx6cg2 on Today at 12:03:19 pm
Is it just me or is McCartney's set not on iPlayer yet?
Nope I was just looking for it as well. Jason posted a link to it on page 11 but that doesnt work either
mbyx6cg2

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #454 on: Today at 12:14:02 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:08:56 pm
Nope I was just looking for it as well. Jason posted a link to it on page 11 but that doesnt work either
Seems odd. Headliners from other stages last night have theirs up. Still haven't seen the last hour or so!
Rob Dylan

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #455 on: Today at 12:22:55 pm
Quote from: mbyx6cg2 on Today at 12:03:19 pm
Is it just me or is McCartney's set not on iPlayer yet?

My recording stopped with about an hour left, was hoping to catch the rest on iPlayer. Still not there.
disgraced cake

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #456 on: Today at 12:31:36 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:01:17 pm
My understanding is that this was booked but never announced back in 2020 or 2021, and is very much a possibility for next year.

Oh mate, please!

By that, do you mean it was booked in advance ahead of summer 2023 or was he supposed to be playing there if Covid had not happened?
Crosby Nick

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #457 on: Today at 12:39:06 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:22:55 pm
My recording stopped with about an hour left, was hoping to catch the rest on iPlayer. Still not there.

Did you set the time on your VHS wrong?
jackh

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #458 on: Today at 12:39:49 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:31:36 pm
Oh mate, please!

By that, do you mean it was booked in advance ahead of summer 2023 or was he supposed to be playing there if Covid had not happened?

This, I believe. I asked the question to someone I thought would know a few weeks ago - they weren't sure at the time, but came back to me a week or two later after it had come up on conversation.

Crossing my fingers it turns out to be good info!
Rob Dylan

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #459 on: Today at 02:03:04 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:39:06 pm
Did you set the time on your VHS wrong?

 :)

No the programme was only two hours long, ending at 12:30, I went to bed about midnight. Don't know whether they just extended it after that but the original programme was only supposed to be two hours long, my Freesat box stopped recording at 12:30. Heard a few other people had this problem as well.
duvva

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #460 on: Today at 02:06:32 pm
What are people looking forward to today? Charli XCX and Elbow for me
AndyMuller

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #461 on: Today at 02:19:10 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:06:32 pm
What are people looking forward to today? Charli XCX and Elbow for me

Charli XCX eh you dirty dog.
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #462 on: Today at 02:20:50 pm
Warmduscher now on Park Stage, absolute nutters
mbyx6cg2

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #463 on: Today at 02:34:08 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:06:32 pm
What are people looking forward to today? Charli XCX and Elbow for me
Kendrick and Fontaines DC
