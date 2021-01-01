« previous next »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:59:51 am
Im half his age and cant go two hours without a piss.

Maybe Tena men are sponsoring him?
Golden Slumbers now. Stop it.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:03:13 am
Maybe Tena men are sponsoring him?
;D
God almighty this has been sensational.
Yeah this has been incredible.
How long has he played for here?

2.5hours?
If I have his energy when I'm 80 then I'll be very happy
Will he stop after In the End or will we get a little bit of Her Majesty?
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 01:07:08 am
How long has he played for here?

2.5hours?

More. Started on TV at 10.30.

Ive got to be up at 7 tomorrow. Selfish old prick.
Incredible if you were at glastonbury but amazing to watch.
Bruce and Dave Grohl on stage with them now again. Brilliant.
He was ready to start another then  ;D
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:09:56 am
Bruce and Dave Grohl on stage with them now again. Brilliant.
Going to need one of your highlights packages to relive it mate.
Well that was fucking spectacular.
That was amazing and nostalgic and kind of sad in a way because well probably never get to see something on that scale again.
Just pure class from the man.
And....finishes with a full beard.

Band look knackered though.
 :o
Amazing set that,  paced to perfection! Love Golden Slumbers, Macca got most of that from a 400 year old poem by Thomas Dekker!
Well.... That was fucking brilliant, Amazing ;D
Being alive the same time as Paul McCartney is pretty great really.
 
Must be how people of Austria felt in the late 1700s when they were around for Mozart symphonies.
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 01:14:02 am
Amazing set that,  paced to perfection! Love Golden Slumbers, Macca got most of that from a 400 year old poem by Thomas Dekker!

Mary and Desmonds Dad?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:15:25 am
Mary and Desmonds Dad?

;D very good. A it mek me laugh
Finishing off with the last three songs from Abbey Road, speechless. Just unbelievably epic the whole night.
What a show that was.

I reckon once hes gone those of us who couldve seen him who didnt will long regret it. As cultural figures go hes up there with Shakespeare and Origi.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:44:13 am
Written for Julian Lennon this I think?
Original title Hey Jules.

Paul plays it to John: I'm not sure about this lyric 'Hey Jude, the movement you need is on your shoulder '
John ' But that's the greatest thing you've ever written'.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:20:29 am
What a show that was.

I reckon once hes gone those of us who couldve seen him who didnt will long regret it. As cultural figures go hes up there with Shakespeare and Origi.

;D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:35:20 pm
This must take you back to seeing them first time round in The Cavern, John C?
1979 ish at the Empire mate. The back story to my mates queuing up all night while I was at my sister 21st is a gem Nick.







Quote from: Snail on Today at 12:58:49 am
Hes never 80 ffs.
He is for the next 51 weeks or so anyway
A 37 song set - at 2 hours and 45 minutes. And it was brilliant:-

www.setlist.fm/setlist/paul-mccartney/2022/worthy-farm-pilton-england-3bb59c84.html


Full set video : www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0cdxykt/glastonbury-glastonbury-channel-saturday (and then forward to the 22.30 mark)












Best flag I've seen so far...





Best crowd singing...

https://twitter.com/billybragg/status/1540457477543706624 (with 30 second video)



Sam Fender set: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0c817cv/glastonbury-sam-fender

IDLES set: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0c7jy70/glastonbury-idles

Girl In Red set: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0c80m0l/glastonbury-girl-in-red

First Aid Kit set: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0c7zw34/glastonbury-first-aid-kit

Still miffed the BBC didn't cover Paul Heaton's set - he has put 3 videos his wife recorded of it up here: www.youtube.com/channel/UCc93t6cyMsRAq5esQ5VyY5w/videos

God Jase, you never let us down, will re-live that tomorrow.  :wave
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:45:58 am
God Jase, you never let us down, will re-live that tomorrow.  :wave

Ha ;D I'll have to re-watch a lot of that McCartney set again - and looking forward to seeing the Sam Fender set too.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:30:58 am
He is for the next 51 weeks or so anyway

26 weeks, surely? Closer to 81 after that...
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:31:47 am
26 weeks, surely? Closer to 81 after that...
Still technically and legally 80 I'm afraid.
This is the first Glastonbury that I have not been to in seven years and Ive not been able to watch it. A lot of people say this and it sounds like hyperbole, but for me there is truly no greater place on earth. We had a get-together tonight for those of us who hadnt went and watched McCartney - just incredible. Thoroughly enjoyed my evening but a big part of me feels so empty that I was not there to experience it (and this is after being fortunate to see him perform live twice already, at Anfield in 2008 and in Birmingham in 2015). So proud to be from this city when I see one of our own at that age putting on a show like that. Incredible.
