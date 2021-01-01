Im half his age and cant go two hours without a piss.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Maybe Tena men are sponsoring him?
How long has he played for here? 2.5hours?
Bruce and Dave Grohl on stage with them now again. Brilliant.
Just pure class from the man.
Amazing set that, paced to perfection! Love Golden Slumbers, Macca got most of that from a 400 year old poem by Thomas Dekker!
Mary and Desmonds Dad?
Written for Julian Lennon this I think?
What a show that was.I reckon once hes gone those of us who couldve seen him who didnt will long regret it. As cultural figures go hes up there with Shakespeare and Origi.
This must take you back to seeing them first time round in The Cavern, John C?
Hes never 80 ffs.
God Jase, you never let us down, will re-live that tomorrow.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.96]