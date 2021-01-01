Who's on the drums for Sir Paul ?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Paul McCartney wrote the Postcode Lottery song? Mind blown.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Slightly strange choice of songs so far, obviously it's not going to be all Beatles songs but some of these are pretty obscure for the audience he's playing to. He could just do hit after hit after hit.
Abe Laboriel Jr.Been playing with him for a while now. He really hits those drums. Plays bass and keyboards on occasion too.
When your Paul McCartney you get the pick of the best session musicians on the planet. And it shows.
yep news to me too
Unless hes just a really big fan of Jeff Brazier and just wanted to pay tribute in some way I guess?
Is that Johnny Depp? What the hell?
McCartney plays in front of footage of Johnny DeppHes just played My Valentine, a love song for his wife Nancy, and as he has been doing for a number of years, plays it against a backdrop of its music video. This video features Natalie Portman and Johnny Depp, and Macca has some would say unethically still been using this footage during his recent tour, while Depps defamation trial against Amber Heard has been going on. It was seen by many as a show of support for Depp in recent weeks, and it certainly will be again here. I cant help but feel the tactful and respectful thing, given the ugliness of the defamation trial, would have been to retire this footage from the tour quite apart from the eventual result in Depps favour.
