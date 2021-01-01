« previous next »
Author Topic: Glastonbury Festival 2022  (Read 7361 times)

Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #280 on: Today at 11:07:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:58:19 pm
Who's on the drums for Sir Paul ?

Abe Laboriel Jr.

Been playing with him for a while now. He really hits those drums. Plays bass and keyboards on occasion too.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #281 on: Today at 11:07:15 pm »
Paul McCartney wrote the Postcode Lottery song? Mind blown.
« Reply #282 on: Today at 11:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:07:15 pm
Paul McCartney wrote the Postcode Lottery song? Mind blown.

Yeah that came as a shock to me too!
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #283 on: Today at 11:08:59 pm »
When your Paul McCartney you get the pick of the best session musicians on the planet.  And it shows.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #284 on: Today at 11:10:39 pm »
Slightly strange choice of songs so far, obviously it's not going to be all Beatles songs but some of these are pretty obscure for the audience he's playing to. He could just do hit after hit after hit.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #285 on: Today at 11:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 11:10:39 pm
Slightly strange choice of songs so far, obviously it's not going to be all Beatles songs but some of these are pretty obscure for the audience he's playing to. He could just do hit after hit after hit.

I'm guessing he will suddenly do a medley of Beatles stuff and maybe some more Wings stuff as well, they always try and push their new stuff as well.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #286 on: Today at 11:11:46 pm »
So much brilliant stuff available on demand across TV and radio this weekend, and everyone's busy making proclamations about what they don't like  ;D

Find some what you're into and load yourself up with more of it!
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #287 on: Today at 11:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 11:10:39 pm
Slightly strange choice of songs so far, obviously it's not going to be all Beatles songs but some of these are pretty obscure for the audience he's playing to. He could just do hit after hit after hit.
You'd imagine as the set goes on the hits will start to flow
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #288 on: Today at 11:12:25 pm »
Is that Johnny Depp?

What the hell?
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #289 on: Today at 11:12:54 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:07:14 pm
Abe Laboriel Jr.

Been playing with him for a while now. He really hits those drums. Plays bass and keyboards on occasion too.


 :thumbup  Yeah 20+yrs.


Paul is in team Johnny
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #290 on: Today at 11:12:59 pm »
Yeah hes obviously going to finish with all the classics back to back.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #291 on: Today at 11:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 11:10:39 pm
Slightly strange choice of songs so far, obviously it's not going to be all Beatles songs but some of these are pretty obscure for the audience he's playing to. He could just do hit after hit after hit.

Have to have some respect though for an 80 year old saying right from the off that we're gonna play some new songs...
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #292 on: Today at 11:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:07:15 pm
Paul McCartney wrote the Postcode Lottery song? Mind blown.
yep news to me too
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #293 on: Today at 11:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:08:59 pm
When your Paul McCartney you get the pick of the best session musicians on the planet.  And it shows.

I would have picked Toto.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #294 on: Today at 11:14:57 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:13:47 pm
yep news to me too

Unless hes just a really big fan of Jeff Brazier and just wanted to pay tribute in some way I guess?
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #295 on: Today at 11:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:14:57 pm
Unless hes just a really big fan of Jeff Brazier and just wanted to pay tribute in some way I guess?
Thats probably it
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #296 on: Today at 11:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:12:25 pm
Is that Johnny Depp?

What the hell?

Yeah the Guardian have got a bit about that in their live blog.

Quote
McCartney plays in front of footage of Johnny Depp

Hes just played My Valentine, a love song for his wife Nancy, and as he has been doing for a number of years, plays it against a backdrop of its music video. This video features Natalie Portman and Johnny Depp, and Macca has  some would say unethically  still been using this footage during his recent tour, while Depps defamation trial against Amber Heard has been going on. It was seen by many as a show of support for Depp in recent weeks, and it certainly will be again here. I cant help but feel the tactful and respectful thing, given the ugliness of the defamation trial, would have been to retire this footage from the tour  quite apart from the eventual result in Depps favour.
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #297 on: Today at 11:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 11:10:39 pm
Slightly strange choice of songs so far, obviously it's not going to be all Beatles songs but some of these are pretty obscure for the audience he's playing to. He could just do hit after hit after hit.
I guess he can do as he pleases, hes more than want that, but have to agree so far
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
« Reply #298 on: Today at 11:19:59 pm »
The sound is quiet here.

His vocals are loud enough.
