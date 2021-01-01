Ah, didnt realise that this over hyped, white middle class millennial gap year nonsense was back on.



Might have a couple of hours playing spot the non white face in the pyramid stage crowd.



More entertaining than the shite acts that are on.



The lack of diversity in the crowd is fucking weird, given the bargain price of only £300 a ticket.





That's quite an unusual post and I'll say inaccurate in every sense if you don't mind mate.Overhyped? That's usually a term we'd perhaps associate with the organisers or media to generate interest in something that could be perceived as insignificant. It's the people, the crowd and indeed the viewer that have longed for this - for years. It was in my diary many months ago as soon as the announcements were made.In just the first afternoon I saw a lot of diversity and indeed pride celebration yesterday. There was a togetherness of people of all ages and backgrounds and I'd bet if any one from any ethnicity was underrepresented it would not be because they aren't welcome.I'd also add that £300 is a bargain (if that is the price) for a full weekend of entertainment by multiple mega-stars given the facilities and security required to keep people safe and contained. I suspect there'll be extortionate prices for food and beer inside the complex but we experience that on our own doorstep in Sefton Park at any event.