PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #760 on: Today at 08:52:06 am
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:43:58 am
This makes no sense to me. We have no back ups for Mane or Salah. We expect them to play every single game and expect them to be at their best every single game. I don't think that is possible. I think a decent back up would get game time. Jota does. Tsimikas does. We can rotate our defenders currently bar Trent. 

Exactly this. We also let Shaq go and said Elliot was his replacement. You have people arguing that Thiago, who is available for maybe 20 games a season, was the Gini replacement even though he was here at the same time as Gini. It's just excusing piss poor planning after the fact. We had a golden period of recruitment and organization from 17-19[ish]. We've looked undercooked in several windows since.

I think the worrying thing for me is despite it being painfully obvious we are short a) in midfield and b) in the forward lines given AFCON, Covid and injuries I've not so much as seen a transfer rumour since August. It's like last January all over again, and we'll probably pick up a couple of lower league binmen on the 31st or something.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #761 on: Today at 08:53:36 am
Considering we were on the brink of half time, and had just conceded a goal that had given Chelsea a bit of momentum, our positioning for the second was criminal. We should have taken the sting out and got to half time. Theres no way a Chelsea player should be clean through because Salah lost a dual. Somehow we ended up with a gaping hole in our defence. For some reason, and I keep watching it because its baffling me, Virgil makes no attempt to close the space. If he gets across, theres no way Pulisic manages that finish.

This all comes back to game management.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #762 on: Today at 08:59:45 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:05:09 am
Not sure if we watched the same game but for me, apart from that stupid ultimately costly challenge on Pulisic, Millie was otherwise outstanding in that first half defending heroically against their incessant midfield onslaught. Opinions huh.  :)

This. Can't believe people watched that first half and came away thinking he was a liability. And as for pass completion stats, no one on the pitch would've had a good one in that first half - it was too intense for anyone to play calmly and accurately. The best you can ask for in that situation is someone who'll make tackles and be first to loose balls and I thought he did that better than anyone, at least in the first 40 minutes.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #763 on: Today at 09:01:58 am
The game management from us was quite frankly shocking really; to essentially give away not 1 but 2 goals in such a short space of time is pretty poor and not really going to help in terms of us trying to keep up with Man City in the title race.

I thought big Virg had quite a poor game in the end really, some of his passing was really erratic at times and wasnt the man who was firming up the defence really; but probably a bit too harsh to blame it solely on him on that front as the midfield in front of him wasnt set up right.

I do sort of worry about how we go into Jan and Feb time now though and I think yes whilst we are not Man City and have bucket loads to spend, its clear that we do need some reinforcements in to help. Why we started James Milner ahead of Naby is a bit beyond me really, and now there seems to be a genuine lack of options up top now with Mane & Mo off to AFCON.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #764 on: Today at 09:02:03 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm
Youve come across as a prick here. :wave

Ill post reasonably as I can muster, thanks. This is the best side weve ever had. The pandemic and various other things have prevented them extending past 15 months of a clean sweep (or however long it was). Thats something people feel mournful about so you know what? They can harp on all they like. Whats wrong is people being sanctimonious pricks about it.

Sorry, who's being a sanctimonious prick here? It was actually a compliment but you chose to view it differently. Being 'mournful' is not the same as being a cryarsing, repetitive gobshite, don't you agree?
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #765 on: Today at 09:13:26 am
Always thought Kovacic was class and it showed yesterday alongside Kante. Was a fluke goal though that let them back in. Draw an OK result bearing everything in mond even though it leaves City free to plough on - hope they hit the skids some tome soon.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #766 on: Today at 09:18:25 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:18:51 am
It's not about numbers so much in midfield. It's about not having the right balance of midfielders and type to play the way we want. Added to the terrible fitness record of several. Even though he was poor last season and getting in in years Wijnaldum was able to play how we want and stayed fit.

Are you being difficult for the sake of it? Did you read my full post/at least the part you have quoted here? I'm not arguing against a midfield signing now/summer. In fact, I said we could do with a couple of a midfielders.

What I'm saying is that, at the start of the season, with Elliot and Jones in the First Team and with all midfielders available (including the combination of Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago), Klopp expecting the two youngsters to play a big part, the numbers and the balance we had was good enough. It was only when we lost those two to a substantial period of time that we had to use Ox, Keita and Milner more than we should be having to do, that has exposed the midfield balance issue. Even then, we were still doing well overall until the last three PL games, Keita was doing fine when he was playing, even if Ox was a bit up and down. COVID absences did put a dent to the season, whether you acknowledge that or not. I'm all up for freshening up the midfield in the summer, but it's plain wrong to pin it all on the midfield options/signings for not being able to catch up with a Billion Pound team.

And regarding Wijnaldum, you'd take poor performances from him just because he was available, but you won't take uneven performances from some of our current midfielders, that's a very strange take from a Liverpool supporter, preferring a PSG player's poor performances to that of Liverpool's own.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #767 on: Today at 09:24:22 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 08:52:06 am
Exactly this. We also let Shaq go and said Elliot was his replacement. You have people arguing that Thiago, who is available for maybe 20 games a season, was the Gini replacement even though he was here at the same time as Gini. It's just excusing piss poor planning after the fact. We had a golden period of recruitment and organization from 17-19[ish]. We've looked undercooked in several windows since.

I think the worrying thing for me is despite it being painfully obvious we are short a) in midfield and b) in the forward lines given AFCON, Covid and injuries I've not so much as seen a transfer rumour since August. It's like last January all over again, and we'll probably pick up a couple of lower league binmen on the 31st or something.

Although we did a fantastic job the first team building till 2018 was a bit easier in the sense that we were looking for 24-27 year old players with experience who could, almost, just slot straight into the team. We were also at the start of a project and had more money and less wages. Succession planning is a fair bit harder I would say because you're looking for a slightly younger age bracket but players who have played enough that you can be confident in their ability, won't be dismayed at starting on the bench but can also make an early impact. Jota and Konate are perfect examples of that. He's much younger but it looks line the club see Elliot in the same light and probably Jones too. So we've got some progress in the squad building front since we 'finished' this squad in 2018 but for right now we look one reliable (injury and form wise) regular in midfield short and we've tried to mitigate for that with numbers. It's a shame Naby has not worked out the way we hoped
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #768 on: Today at 09:26:09 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:23:01 am
Yeah but how many will we win after he goes? He's our best chance.

So, you're already looking towards when he goes? Not a fan of the journey, eh? Just worrying about results?

There's still a lot to play for this season, and then there are two more seasons till his current contract ends, and even then, there's still a chance that he might extend it. Why are you are you worrying about what may or may not happen after 2 and a half years?

And if he leaves, are you sure that we'll replace him with a mug? If there's a chance that we can replace him with someone good, do you have to be so defeatist already?
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #769 on: Today at 09:27:31 am
We've lost the midfield battle a few times now this season. What I'd give for an 18/19 Wijnaldum to come in to help out.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #770 on: Today at 09:27:57 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:05:09 am
Not sure if we watched the same game but for me, apart from that stupid ultimately costly challenge on Pulisic, Millie was otherwise outstanding in that first half defending heroically against their incessant midfield onslaught. Opinions huh.  :)

Exactly how I saw it too. If feels like Milner was the ready-made scapegoat for anything other than a win yesterday.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #771 on: Today at 09:33:01 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm
Youve come across as a prick here. :wave

Ill post reasonably as I can muster, thanks. This is the best side weve ever had. The pandemic and various other things have prevented them extending past 15 months of a clean sweep (or however long it was). Thats something people feel mournful about so you know what? They can harp on all they like. Whats wrong is people being sanctimonious pricks about it.

The thing is Roy I totally understand disappointment for this season and I absolutely agree we have one of the best teams we've had but considering what we are up against is it enough? We have to be realistic, City have two set of teams, who could beat the majority of the teams in the league. Klopp has done miracles to get us this far, but do we maybe expect too much in the circumstances? And this is before we get onto the thorny subject of how referees do our games, the unending injuries and covid, blah, blah, blah.  ;D
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #772 on: Today at 09:35:55 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:33:01 am
The thing is Roy I totally understand disappointment for this season and I absolutely agree we have one of the best teams we've had but considering what we are up against is it enough? We have to be realistic, City have two set of teams, who could beat the majority of the teams in the league. Klopp has done miracles to get us this far, but do we maybe expect too much in the circumstances? And this is before we get onto the thorny subject of how referees do our games, the unending injuries and covid, blah, blah, blah.  ;D

Man City being so far ahead is providing a ready made excuse for our own failures. Do I expect us to be on 50 odd points after 20 games? No, because I don't think we're that good anymore but at the current points per game ratio we're running we wouldn't even get to 80. That's not going to win any Premier Leagues, regardless of what Man City are doing. We're not good enough, that's the harsh reality and instead of trying to deflect it onto Man City having 2 teams is totally the wrong thing to do. Clearly some changes need to be made and it takes introspection to make them. Let's start with ourselves and if we build another 90 odd point team that doesn't win the league, direct the anger elsewhere then.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #773 on: Today at 09:38:22 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:27:57 am
Exactly how I saw it too. If feels like Milner was the ready-made scapegoat for anything other than a win yesterday.
Same, I thought he was a pressing and tackling monster, but the dye had been cast before the start of the match.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #774 on: Today at 09:40:37 am
Many would have taken a draw before the start. Taking an early 2-0 lead and not being able to hold was tougher to take. Had it been the other way round, Chelsea had the lead and we came roaring back ... we would have been more upbeat with the results

All 3 points at Stamford Bridge would have been nice but a draw is not too shabby. We never learn don't we. One game at a time. All to play for. Around February last year, we thought we would not make Top 4 but we did. Plenty of games still to play for ... the league and the cups

Supporting a team like Liverpool is to enjoy and to cherish mostly the ecstasy of triumphs. Sometimes you have to endure the disappointments. Being constantly anxious, fretting over injuries, line ups, draw and defeats - that should not be part of the deal

Onwards and upwards. Up the Reds!
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #775 on: Today at 09:43:15 am
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 09:40:37 am
Many would have taken a draw before the start. Taking an early 2-0 lead and not being able to hold was tougher to take. Had it been the other way round, Chelsea had the lead and we came roaring back ... we would have been more upbeat with the results

All 3 points at Stamford Bridge would have been nice but a draw is not too shabby. We never learn don't we. One game at a time. All to play for. Around February last year, we thought we would not make Top 4 but we did. Plenty of games still to play for ... the league and the cups

Supporting a team like Liverpool is to enjoy and to cherish mostly the ecstasy of triumphs. Sometimes you have to endure the disappointments. Being constantly anxious, fretting over injuries, line ups, draw and defeats - that should not be part of the deal

Onwards and upwards. Up the Reds!

You lost me with your first sentence :D
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #776 on: Today at 09:43:28 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:35:55 am
Man City being so far ahead is providing a ready made excuse for our own failures. Do I expect us to be on 50 odd points after 20 games? No, because I don't think we're that good anymore but at the current points per game ratio we're running we wouldn't even get to 80. That's not going to win any Premier Leagues, regardless of what Man City are doing. We're not good enough, that's the harsh reality and instead of trying to deflect it onto Man City having 2 teams is totally the wrong thing to do. Clearly some changes need to be made and it takes introspection to make them. Let's start with ourselves and if we build another 90 odd point team that doesn't win the league, direct the anger elsewhere then.

Even if we build another team there is every chance they will go on and dominate every bloody year. How can you possibly just dismiss it and lay all the blame at our feet? Yes, we've made mistakes, but that's par for the course with most teams. When we have as much disruption as we've had the last two seasons it's not straight-forward as you make out. They can have half their team wiped out and still have better teams to put out than most other clubs. How can you totally dismiss that?
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #777 on: Today at 09:44:50 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:38:22 am
Same, I thought he was a pressing and tackling monster, but the dye had been cast before the start of the match.

He was horrible on the ball, he had 20 passes in 70 minutes, and 65% accuracy anybody who thinks he did well cannot argue against those stats its akin to what we would get from a lower league football player, pure rudimentary football.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #778 on: Today at 09:45:16 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:27:31 am
We've lost the midfield battle a few times now this season. What I'd give for an 18/19 Wijnaldum to come in to help out.

The 18/19 version of our entire midfield. We were well in the game yesterday and with a little bit of luck, left a goal or 2 out there and could have won. But we were a quarter of a yard off their pace and intensity. Battled like fuck, but never really won the arm wrestle. Very perplexing to have Ox and Naby on the bench in a game like that - have injuries just destroyed the 2 of them that they can't be trusted in a game like that? Time is starting to catch up with us a bit, been a deflating few weeks. (With very obvious mitigating circumstances to highlight it)

Just going to enjoy them now. We'll still destroy half the league and europe in the 2nd half of the season. Hopefully it brings us to somewhere beautiful like these lads deserve.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #779 on: Today at 09:45:34 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:43:28 am
Even if we build another team there is every chance they will go on and dominate every bloody year. How can you possibly just dismiss it and lay all the blame at our feet? Yes, we've made mistakes, but that's par for the course with most teams. When we have as much disruption as we've had the last two seasons it's not straight-forward as you make out. They can have half their team wiped out and still have better teams to put out than most other clubs. How can you totally dismiss that?

Because it's almost irrelevant what they're doing this season in respect to ourselves. Our team and points total at this stage wouldn't have been good enough to win Premier Leagues before Man City even became what they are, so once again I say let's look inwards at what we're doing wrong.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #780 on: Today at 09:49:26 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:45:34 am
Because it's almost irrelevant what they're doing this season in respect to ourselves. Our team and points total at this stage wouldn't have been good enough to win Premier Leagues before Man City even became what they are, so once again I say let's look inwards at what we're doing wrong.

I don't doubt that is what we will do, but it still won't make much difference in the grand scheme of things, yet people will still go mad if we don't win things. It's the worst aspect of having sport washing enterprises in football, it's now accepted as the norm when it never should have been.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Reply #781 on: Today at 09:51:47 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 05:20:33 am
Feel like we have played really well this season for 90% of the time but have really not been ruthless and dropped points due to it. Wasted chances and dropping off after being ahead have been too common. Its opposite of our 19-20 season where we grinded out wins in these type of games.

ChelseaX2, City, Brighton, Brentford, Leicester these were all games that were within our grasps and we should have won. 

Don't think its easy to pin point a problem either. In most of those games we have made key defensive mistakes and not managed the game well. Our attack has been fairly consistent I feel (only 1 game out of that list where they have been truly awful). Our possession game is not as strong as it was in 19-20 season when Thiago is absent. Hendo at times I feel like trying to force the issue with many hollywood passes. It works well in open games against teams that can't play through our press but I think better teams have exploited that at times and many of those games have been end to end stuff.
You can add Spurs to that list because we had enough chances to nick it.
