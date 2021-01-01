« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45

Online Al 666

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:20:35 pm
No hell just have been stopped by financial doping, which is angering more than sad to me

97pts with a real team against 98pts v a money machine with two prem winning teams they can field

Its still a hard one to let go that season.

When your owners use the increased value in our club to go out and spend £600m on another franchise I am not sure you can cry poverty. The money was there to strengthen our squad, they chose to go and pick up a penguin.
Offline Robinred

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #721 on: Today at 12:08:40 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:48:35 pm
What about the January window before when we had to bring Phillips back from loan for one game against Everton because we were down to the barebones. It hasn't just been one window, we have passed up chance after chance to strengthen the squad.

The squad isnt in need of strengthening imho. Its in need of some better luck as regards injury and Covid. We are unfortunate that two of our almost ever present and world class front three are African. But what are we to do? Sign top class forwards on big wages to sit on the bench other than for the handful of games Mo and Sadio are missing?

We are not City. We are not Chelsea. Thankfully.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #722 on: Today at 12:20:30 am »
Only was able to see the first half so not much really to say since fucking Peacock won't have a replay available until tomorrow and I don't want to download it off some crap site. What I will say is it seems to me there were 5 minutes in the ManC-Arsenal game and 2 minutes in ours today vs. Chelsea that probably decided the title.  Our play on the Pulisic goal was just not good enough, simple as.

Everybody here blaming a lack of investment is just ignoring the fact that we just haven't played consistently well to, at least currently, be a league winner.  Maybe that changes in the 2nd half of the season.  Only one way to find out.
Online Coolie High

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #723 on: Today at 12:32:52 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:08:40 am
The squad isnt in need of strengthening imho. Its in need of some better luck as regards injury and Covid. We are unfortunate that two of our almost ever present and world class front three are African. But what are we to do? Sign top class forwards on big wages to sit on the bench other than for the handful of games Mo and Sadio are missing?

We are not City. We are not Chelsea. Thankfully.

A top class forward on big wages might not sit on the bench, Jota isnt, Mane has been good this season but only Salah is truly indispensable.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #724 on: Today at 12:37:17 am »
Anyway, good to see Jones back. He has the self confidence and unpredictability that we will need with Mane and Salah absent.

So please we have Kelleher as back up, exudes so much confidence and steadiness for a young goalkeeper
Online Al 666

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #725 on: Today at 12:41:40 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:20:30 am
Only was able to see the first half so not much really to say since fucking Peacock won't have a replay available until tomorrow and I don't want to download it off some crap site. What I will say is it seems to me there were 5 minutes in the ManC-Arsenal game and 2 minutes in ours today vs. Chelsea that probably decided the title.  Our play on the Pulisic goal was just not good enough, simple as.

Everybody here blaming a lack of investment is just ignoring the fact that we just haven't played consistently well to, at least currently, be a league winner.  Maybe that changes in the 2nd half of the season.  Only one way to find out.

For the Pulisic goal we were wide open in the centre of the pitch. Are you really suggesting that has nothing to do with our lack of viable options in central midfield. Hendo shouldn't be forced to repeat games and Milly simply shouldn't be starting games against teams like Chelsea.

That is down to a lack of investment. We allowed an ever present cog in our midfield machine to leave and didn't replace him. Our transfer spend went on replacing Lovren who left the year before. It is reactive and embarrassing.

Will we sign a solution to our current problem in this window or shall we leave it two or three windows.
Online Al 666

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #726 on: Today at 12:43:53 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:32:52 am
A top class forward on big wages might not sit on the bench, Jota isnt, Mane has been good this season but only Salah is truly indispensable.

Even if he initially does sit on the bench he will still put pressure on the players who do make the first 11.
Online Al 666

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #727 on: Today at 12:46:39 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:37:17 am
Anyway, good to see Jones back. He has the self confidence and unpredictability that we will need with Mane and Salah absent.

So please we have Kelleher as back up, exudes so much confidence and steadiness for a young goalkeeper

Touch wood I think he is the calmest keeper on the ball I have ever seen.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #728 on: Today at 12:53:47 am »
Whilst we might comment on our own midfield, Kante is brilliant and when on form difficult to play against
Online Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #729 on: Today at 12:58:03 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:41:40 am
For the Pulisic goal we were wide open in the centre of the pitch. Are you really suggesting that has nothing to do with our lack of viable options in central midfield. Hendo shouldn't be forced to repeat games and Milly simply shouldn't be starting games against teams like Chelsea.

That is down to a lack of investment. We allowed an ever present cog in our midfield machine to leave and didn't replace him. Our transfer spend went on replacing Lovren who left the year before. It is reactive and embarrassing.

Will we sign a solution to our current problem in this window or shall we leave it two or three windows.

Eventually it'll come to me but you're just a caricature of something and whatever that is isn't good.  Also still believe you're a sock puppet account of a mod so wouldn't reply to you seriously anyway.
Offline rushyman

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #730 on: Today at 12:59:25 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm
When your owners use the increased value in our club to go out and spend £600m on another franchise I am not sure you can cry poverty. The money was there to strengthen our squad, they chose to go and pick up a penguin.

Did I cry poverty?

Do you suggest its perfectly normal to behave how city do?

They have two teams. Pay colossal wages. Breach ffp. Investigated by UEFA and still refuse to turn over docs.

I realise you dislike our owners lack of spending amd so do I. But to return that answer in response to what city are is pretty far
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #731 on: Today at 01:01:24 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:08:40 am
The squad isnt in need of strengthening imho. Its in need of some better luck as regards injury and Covid. We are unfortunate that two of our almost ever present and world class front three are African. But what are we to do? Sign top class forwards on big wages to sit on the bench other than for the handful of games Mo and Sadio are missing?

We are not City. We are not Chelsea. Thankfully.

Disagree. We cannot bank on luck in terms of injury when Thiago, Keita, Ox and to a lesser extent Henderson have all had pretty sketchy injury records. Waiting for that to change is a fools errand.

The squad doesnt need more players in terms of numbers. In terms of numbers we probably have too many. But it needs some freshening up in midfield and attack.
Offline rushyman

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #732 on: Today at 01:01:38 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:41:40 am
For the Pulisic goal we were wide open in the centre of the pitch.

Watch again

Trent heads it away, then bizarrely runs after it

Its put over his head and they score. Trent has to start learning danger aswell as attack
Offline jckliew

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #733 on: Today at 01:21:28 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:41:40 am
For the Pulisic goal we were wide open in the centre of the pitch. Are you really suggesting that has nothing to do with our lack of viable options in central midfield. Hendo shouldn't be forced to repeat games and Milly simply shouldn't be starting games against teams like Chelsea.

That is down to a lack of investment. We allowed an ever present cog in our midfield machine to leave and didn't replace him. Our transfer spend went on replacing Lovren who left the year before. It is reactive and embarrassing.

Will we sign a solution to our current problem in this window or shall we leave it two or three windows.
Milly was a total liability ii this game. First goal, he gave away the free kick unnecessarily, leading to the goal.
He was always second to loose balls in midfield. His legs are gone.
Offline kasperoff

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #734 on: Today at 01:23:19 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:59:25 am
Did I cry poverty?

Do you suggest its perfectly normal to behave how city do?

They have two teams. Pay colossal wages. Breach ffp. Investigated by UEFA and still refuse to turn over docs.


There's a chasm between City's spending and ours. It's mind blowing just how small our net transfer spend is. I know the owners bought in thinking FFP was going to be a thing, but it's pretty much dead, unfortunately. They have to accept that significant investment in the squad might be needed fairly regularly. I know money is finite for us, but that's the long and short of it. If we can't afford to improve the squad at the same time as increasing wages, then we can't expect to be competing for the league again soon. This squad is not as good as it was two years ago, it's only going to slide further.

The stars aligned somewhat for us with the Coutinho money, a purple patch in recruitment, and our best players staying fit for a long period of time. We can't sustain this lack of investment much longer and expect to be competitive at the top end.
Online Coolie High

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #735 on: Today at 01:29:54 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:21:28 am
Milly was a total liability ii this game. First goal, he gave away the free kick unnecessarily, leading to the goal.
He was always second to loose balls in midfield. His legs are gone.

I cant believe he started after that performance against Spurs where he put in one of the worst performances I had seen from a midfielder on the ball, as soon as the line up was announced most posters in the thread were less than happy of the pairing of him and Henderson, I imagine it would be even worst reactions on twitter, if casual fans like ourselves can see it I dont see how the coaching staff couldnt. We set up to play rudimentary style football from the start with those two as the base of our midfield, against a Chelsea team who keep the ball better than any side in the league not named City.

Hes been a great player and had a great career but even at his very best, City managers did their best to keep him away from the centre of midfield and as close to the opposition teams goal as possible.
Offline rushyman

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #736 on: Today at 01:51:01 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:21:28 am
Milly was a total liability ii this game. First goal, he gave away the free kick unnecessarily, leading to the goal.
He was always second to loose balls in midfield. His legs are gone.

Got to agree

To see him fuming when he was subbed was also a bit worrying as he doesnt seem aware of it he was

Im not sure hows hes starting that game ahead of Nabi. Can only think of afcon and not wanting him to play 90 mins.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #737 on: Today at 01:56:52 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:51:01 am
Got to agree

To see him fuming when he was subbed was also a bit worrying as he doesnt seem aware of it he was

Im not sure hows hes starting that game ahead of Nabi. Can only think of afcon and not wanting him to play 90 mins.

He's the sort of lad who fumes at his own performance when its over you know
Online Coolie High

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #738 on: Today at 02:04:56 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:57:37 am
Not sure if we watched the same game but for me, apart from that stupid ultimately costly challenge on Pulisic, Millie was outstanding in that first half

Milner had 20 passes and 65% passing accuracy in the whole game before he went off.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #739 on: Today at 02:05:09 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:21:28 am
Milly was a total liability ii this game. First goal, he gave away the free kick unnecessarily, leading to the goal.
He was always second to loose balls in midfield. His legs are gone.

Not sure if we watched the same game but for me, apart from that stupid ultimately costly challenge on Pulisic, Millie was otherwise outstanding in that first half defending heroically against their incessant midfield onslaught. Opinions huh.  :)
Offline rushyman

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #740 on: Today at 02:06:54 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:56:52 am
He's the sort of lad who fumes at his own performance when its over you know

Oh he is

But he was pissed off he was subbed. No two ways

Offline jckliew

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #741 on: Today at 02:09:18 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:05:09 am
Not sure if we watched the same game but for me, apart from that stupid ultimately costly challenge on Pulisic, Millie was otherwise outstanding in that first half defending heroically against their incessant midfield onslaught. Opinions huh.  :)
Maybe in the 1st half when he was still fresh, he had better impact. In the 2nd half, you could see that he so slow to challenges, he was always making desperate lunges. Too slow. 

Even Fab was always in danger of losing the ball. Our midfielders are too slow and lack proper control of the ball.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #742 on: Today at 02:13:39 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:04:56 am
Yeah he did dip noticeably in the second half but first half I thought he was at times heroic in repelling their onslaught.

Second half he did fall away but his energy and challenging in that first half onslaught was heroic I thought. And yeah I agree he was a bit shit in that Spurs
Milner had 20 passes and 65% passing accuracy in the whole game before he went off.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #743 on: Today at 02:16:08 am »
Ha ha. Can't post on this crap phone.  ;D
Online mrantarctica

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #744 on: Today at 02:22:10 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:01:38 am
Watch again

Trent heads it away, then bizarrely runs after it

Its put over his head and they score. Trent has to start learning danger aswell as attack

To be honest, we were very poor as a unit for that goal.

Hendo plays a very speculative lobbed pass to Trent in a very bad position (centre of the pitch, our defensive shape isn't set, numbers aren't behind the ball). This is the first error. Instead he should have played the ball swiftly to Trent's feet. The lobbed pass allows Chelsea time to interrupt our play when we aren't set. Or if he couldn't make that pass then into the space behind Rudiger because we weren't set up to do anything there.

Trent then heads the ball forward and Mo is stuck on his toes and gets beaten to it by Rudiger. Trent wasn't running after the ball, but was staying with Alonso. Rudiger's ball is played over the top to Kante in the space that Trent had vacated to make the header. Konate is far too slow to read the danger. He should have been powering down onto Kante to cut the angle, but instead saunters over so slowly that Kante can actually turn completely, let a bouncing ball come across him and play it with the outside of his right (preferred) foot behind Konate. Hendo signalled to Konate early to go to the ball (as he usually does), but is then far to slow to recover into the central space where Konate is getting pulled from. Perhaps the organisation there could have been better with Hendo going after Kante and Konate picking up one of Pulisic or Mount. Instead Pulisic is played in behind with Mount beside him and Virgil is far from where he needs to be and Hendo is in no position to recover or do anything useful. The finish is a good one for a bouncing ball but we were very passive in our defending and as far as goals come, it was a pretty soft one to conceded at a bad time.
Online Al 666

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #745 on: Today at 02:29:27 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:16:08 am
Ha ha. Can't post on this crap phone.  ;D

Don't say that mate.

The whole of RAWK will be chipping in for a crap phone I can't post on. ;D ;D
Offline rushyman

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #746 on: Today at 02:53:29 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 02:22:10 am
To be honest, we were very poor as a unit for that goal.

Hendo plays a very speculative lobbed pass to Trent in a very bad position (centre of the pitch, our defensive shape isn't set, numbers aren't behind the ball). This is the first error. Instead he should have played the ball swiftly to Trent's feet. The lobbed pass allows Chelsea time to interrupt our play when we aren't set. Or if he couldn't make that pass then into the space behind Rudiger because we weren't set up to do anything there.

Trent then heads the ball forward and Mo is stuck on his toes and gets beaten to it by Rudiger. Trent wasn't running after the ball, but was staying with Alonso. Rudiger's ball is played over the top to Kante in the space that Trent had vacated to make the header. Konate is far too slow to read the danger. He should have been powering down onto Kante to cut the angle, but instead saunters over so slowly that Kante can actually turn completely, let a bouncing ball come across him and play it with the outside of his right (preferred) foot behind Konate. Hendo signalled to Konate early to go to the ball (as he usually does), but is then far to slow to recover into the central space where Konate is getting pulled from. Perhaps the organisation there could have been better with Hendo going after Kante and Konate picking up one of Pulisic or Mount. Instead Pulisic is played in behind with Mount beside him and Virgil is far from where he needs to be and Hendo is in no position to recover or do anything useful. The finish is a good one for a bouncing ball but we were very passive in our defending and as far as goals come, it was a pretty soft one to conceded at a bad time.

I thought for a while wether it was right to stay with alonso and it just wasnt

Head it away and get back in. Its possible he thought mo would get it under so they could break

But were trying to get into ht 1-2 up. The risk v reward thing has served us well but that left side is just barren non stop. We concede so many goals down it. Needs addressing
Online NarutoReds

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #747 on: Today at 03:15:52 am »
Virgil van Dijk: "For the outside world it was quite a good game to watch, but we came here for three points and didn't get them".

Cesar Azpilicueta said Sadio Mane should have been sent off.

Azpilicueta: "A clear red. I don't mind if it is five seconds into the game it is a red. I don't understand, we have had these kind of decisions the other day. It is a clear red card. We are getting these decisions against us and it can change the way of the game."

Fuck off Azpilicueta!!! Just fuck off. Salah's getting a bear hug IN FRONT of the linesman and nobody cares. Watched the replay on the TV and I gave up with the league already.

There is no way we could compete. No way.
Online NarutoReds

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #748 on: Today at 03:19:35 am »
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 08:25:01 pm
Azpilicueta talking absolute bollocks in his post match interview:

"...he doesnt look for the ball, he just wants to hit me with the elbow."

Why does the reporter not say.... well he was looking at the ball all the time and its actually his arm that hits you not his elbow?
Then maybe follow up with, I presume Mount should have been sent off then, as that was an elbow in the eye?
Aahh yup, someone has posted it earlier here.  ::)  ::)
Online Al 666

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #749 on: Today at 03:30:48 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:53:29 am
I thought for a while wether it was right to stay with alonso and it just wasnt

Head it away and get back in. Its possible he thought mo would get it under so they could break

But were trying to get into ht 1-2 up. The risk v reward thing has served us well but that left side is just barren non stop. We concede so many goals down it. Needs addressing

Trent can't get back in though.

He has won a 50-50 from a supposed Hendo pass. Trent has broke our defensive shape to win that 50-50.
Online mrantarctica

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #750 on: Today at 03:31:00 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:53:29 am
I thought for a while wether it was right to stay with alonso and it just wasnt

Head it away and get back in. Its possible he thought mo would get it under so they could break

But were trying to get into ht 1-2 up. The risk v reward thing has served us well but that left side is just barren non stop. We concede so many goals down it. Needs addressing

To be honest I'm not sure it would have mattered what Trent would have done there. The key aspects are 1) the decision by Hendo to play that hospital pass in the first place 2) Salah not making it to that ball before Rudiger even though he's closer to it initially 3) One of Konate and Hendo not closing Kante down quick enough. That he was allowed to turn completely and choose his pass in such a game was a critical error 4) VVD being far too slow to come across and cut out the danger. Once Pulisic was in, he should have come across and pressured the shot. I don't think he would have got there, but the looming shadow of VVD bearing in might have meant that Pulisic hits it a bit close to the keeper or over the bar

In any action, there were still 3 or 4 opportunities to cut out the danger, so I don't think you can blame any one player and this is why defending is a team responsibility and it goes from back to front. All players have their role and it includes our defensive actions even when we have the football as well as actions from the front to keep hold of it or win those 50-50s. We didn't do that very well in that moment and they scored. To be honest, they had a lot of possession and we didn't get carved open that often, and because we were 2-0 up, I guess it makes it all the more disappointing because we could have easily left with 3 points that we really needed.

This is football though. The margins are very small. The important thing is to learn from mistakes and not make the same ones again. We've struggled with our concentration and security at times this season, and I don't feel that we control the game as much as we'd like or have the ability to slow the game right down and take the sting out of the game once we have a goal. Hopefully it's something that will come back because we used to do it pretty well.
