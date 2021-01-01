Did I cry poverty?
Do you suggest its perfectly normal to behave how city do?
They have two teams. Pay colossal wages. Breach ffp. Investigated by UEFA and still refuse to turn over docs.
There's a chasm between City's spending and ours. It's mind blowing just how small our net transfer spend is. I know the owners bought in thinking FFP was going to be a thing, but it's pretty much dead, unfortunately. They have to accept that significant investment in the squad might be needed fairly regularly. I know money is finite for us, but that's the long and short of it. If we can't afford to improve the squad at the same time as increasing wages, then we can't expect to be competing for the league again soon. This squad is not as good as it was two years ago, it's only going to slide further.
The stars aligned somewhat for us with the Coutinho money, a purple patch in recruitment, and our best players staying fit for a long period of time. We can't sustain this lack of investment much longer and expect to be competitive at the top end.