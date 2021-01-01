« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45  (Read 14556 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,217
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:20:35 pm
No hell just have been stopped by financial doping, which is angering more than sad to me

97pts with a real team against 98pts v a money machine with two prem winning teams they can field

Its still a hard one to let go that season.

When your owners use the increased value in our club to go out and spend £600m on another franchise I am not sure you can cry poverty. The money was there to strengthen our squad, they chose to go and pick up a penguin.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,227
  • Red since '64
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #721 on: Today at 12:08:40 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:48:35 pm
What about the January window before when we had to bring Phillips back from loan for one game against Everton because we were down to the barebones. It hasn't just been one window, we have passed up chance after chance to strengthen the squad.

The squad isnt in need of strengthening imho. Its in need of some better luck as regards injury and Covid. We are unfortunate that two of our almost ever present and world class front three are African. But what are we to do? Sign top class forwards on big wages to sit on the bench other than for the handful of games Mo and Sadio are missing?

We are not City. We are not Chelsea. Thankfully.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,005
  • 11,053ft up
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #722 on: Today at 12:20:30 am »
Only was able to see the first half so not much really to say since fucking Peacock won't have a replay available until tomorrow and I don't want to download it off some crap site. What I will say is it seems to me there were 5 minutes in the ManC-Arsenal game and 2 minutes in ours today vs. Chelsea that probably decided the title.  Our play on the Pulisic goal was just not good enough, simple as.

Everybody here blaming a lack of investment is just ignoring the fact that we just haven't played consistently well to, at least currently, be a league winner.  Maybe that changes in the 2nd half of the season.  Only one way to find out.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #723 on: Today at 12:32:52 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:08:40 am
The squad isnt in need of strengthening imho. Its in need of some better luck as regards injury and Covid. We are unfortunate that two of our almost ever present and world class front three are African. But what are we to do? Sign top class forwards on big wages to sit on the bench other than for the handful of games Mo and Sadio are missing?

We are not City. We are not Chelsea. Thankfully.

A top class forward on big wages might not sit on the bench, Jota isnt, Mane has been good this season but only Salah is truly indispensable.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,227
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #724 on: Today at 12:37:17 am »
Anyway, good to see Jones back. He has the self confidence and unpredictability that we will need with Mane and Salah absent.

So please we have Kelleher as back up, exudes so much confidence and steadiness for a young goalkeeper
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,217
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #725 on: Today at 12:41:40 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:20:30 am
Only was able to see the first half so not much really to say since fucking Peacock won't have a replay available until tomorrow and I don't want to download it off some crap site. What I will say is it seems to me there were 5 minutes in the ManC-Arsenal game and 2 minutes in ours today vs. Chelsea that probably decided the title.  Our play on the Pulisic goal was just not good enough, simple as.

Everybody here blaming a lack of investment is just ignoring the fact that we just haven't played consistently well to, at least currently, be a league winner.  Maybe that changes in the 2nd half of the season.  Only one way to find out.

For the Pulisic goal we were wide open in the centre of the pitch. Are you really suggesting that has nothing to do with our lack of viable options in central midfield. Hendo shouldn't be forced to repeat games and Milly simply shouldn't be starting games against teams like Chelsea.

That is down to a lack of investment. We allowed an ever present cog in our midfield machine to leave and didn't replace him. Our transfer spend went on replacing Lovren who left the year before. It is reactive and embarrassing.

Will we sign a solution to our current problem in this window or shall we leave it two or three windows.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,217
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #726 on: Today at 12:43:53 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:32:52 am
A top class forward on big wages might not sit on the bench, Jota isnt, Mane has been good this season but only Salah is truly indispensable.

Even if he initially does sit on the bench he will still put pressure on the players who do make the first 11.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 