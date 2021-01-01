Only was able to see the first half so not much really to say since fucking Peacock won't have a replay available until tomorrow and I don't want to download it off some crap site. What I will say is it seems to me there were 5 minutes in the ManC-Arsenal game and 2 minutes in ours today vs. Chelsea that probably decided the title. Our play on the Pulisic goal was just not good enough, simple as.



Everybody here blaming a lack of investment is just ignoring the fact that we just haven't played consistently well to, at least currently, be a league winner. Maybe that changes in the 2nd half of the season. Only one way to find out.