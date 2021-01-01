People aren't asking to spend big, I don't think I've seen one person expecting to match city Chelsea or United's expenditure on here or elsewhere. It's about replacing obvious gaps. I wasn't bothered about lovren last summer but it was negligent not to sign a CB on Jan 1 2021 when we knew we had only matip to see us to the year end. We got top 4 but needed a near miracle to get us there.



This summer people said if Gini leaves we will be light in midfield. Today, against spurs and against Brighton I don't think anyone could convince me we wouldn't have looked far better with Gini in the squad or with a hard running replacement.



It's not about wanting an oligarch or a state to own us, it's about signing 5 first team players in 7 windows since we won the European cup in 2019. It's about knowing 2 of our first choice front 3 would be off for a month and doing nothing at all to cover that period.



It's negligent. It's not good enough. And it's frustrating, because it was incredibly easy to see coming.



I'm not even sure if we're disagreeing here. As I've already said, I agree with you on both the summer and the winter windows. I don't think it was necessary to replace Lovren, he was 4th choice when he left. Nobody can predict losing 3 CBs for most of the season, which happened. But then in the winter, we could definitely have gone for better options than the couple of panic signings we made. It is clear that we had ear-marked Konate for the summer and would've got him during Jan if it was possible. The problem is that we also don't know which CBs were actually in the market during the winter, I can't imagine a lot of good CBs wanting to move during the winter without knowing if they'd make it here or just be a stop-gap option for us. I can't see too many players being open to that. But, I do agree that overall, our approach during the winter window was not ideal for the situation we were in.The 'Gini of last season' is being horribly over-rated by some of us. He was a fantastic player during the rise of our team from Top 4 to our CL exploits till the season we won the PL. But last season, he was not very good. I respect his availability in a difficult season for us, but we struggled in a lot of games we played, even against mediocre opposition. I think he played in the same fixture last season that you're talking about, Brighton Home and we lost that game, didn't we? He is not exactly pulling trees at PSG as well.Therefore, it is not a surprise that Klopp thought he could replace from within, with Thiago already bed in and Elliot also coming through. It was no surprise that Elliot was getting a lot of minutes early on in the season, but that plan went to bits. We were still doing well overall, until the last 3 PL games, and it's clear that those games were affected by COVID absentees.If you actually look at it, having Fabi, Hendo, Thiago, Elliot, Jones, Keita and Ox for 3 positions is not actually having a light midfield (I've not included Milner at all). It's a combination of Elliot's injury, COVID absentees, Thiago's injury record, Jones' freak eye injury and Keita/Ox struggling to impact recently that have all played a part in our recent struggles.Why do you not include the seasons before we won the European Cup, where we did spend our part? The season after, we won the League, the settled team that we had after the CL win helped, didn't it? After that, we did sign Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas. And last season was heavily affected by COVID, so our revenues are bound to have taken a hit.I'm frustrated as well with the current title race situation, but to blame everything on transfer windows is too far-fetched. If City didn't get a penalty for the ball hitting Moutinho's armpit, or the farce that we saw yesterday against Arsenal took a normal path, or if Kane was sent off, we'd be having a 7 point swing in our favour in the title race. On another day, Salah would've tucked away the penalty against Leicester or maybe that worldie from Kovacic doesn't go in. There are so many factors in a race against an actual Oligarch, and it's not just one thing that actually guarantees winning the title.I do agree that we need to spend our part in the next summer though.