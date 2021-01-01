« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45  (Read 13592 times)

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 09:25:47 pm
To be fair we were up against a very good side today & sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition.
Granted we should have done better in a lot of situations but that tempo & performance from Chelsea against any other side in Europe would have struggled.
We are still the biggest scalp..it seems every side we face gives +20% effort in comparison.
It's not an excuse for conceding the second goal so soon after the first.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:03:43 pm
For me Gini played every week because of his game intelligence and versatility. That is what we are lacking now. at the moment our midfield only has one way of playing and is completely unable to adapt and take the sting out of the game.

2-0 up at Stamford Bridge approaching half time and we are going end to end. Gini got slaughtered last season for killing our attacks but he did so by keeping the ball and slowing games down.

not buying this mate, we have enough players in the team today who know how to keep the ball, for some reason today we just couldn't keep it and as a result made things difficult for ourselves
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:13:41 pm
Not only that. We are just too nice. Things like timewasting, diving, putting it in row z and resetting are ways to kill the other team's momentum. Even parking the bus for 5-10 mins would help.

Or my favouritegoing down injured when you arent just to let the whole team regroup and to disrupt the other teams rhythm when under pressure.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:15:14 pm
Kelleher 23
Trent 23
Gomez 25
Kostas 25
Konate 23
Curtis 20
Elliott 19
Naby 25
Morton 18
Jota 25

Nice mix of ages. Not exact but near enough
Gomez' body language after we scored looks like he isn't happy.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:51:53 pm
The Tyler/Neville combo should not be permitted to commentate on Liverpool. Neville is known to despise us. How on earth can he be expected to remain impartial. Ooooh Mane is a lucky boy and it all fucking snowballs from there. He has a position from which he can set out a negative agenda.

Cant stand either of them and god knows why sky still pay Tyler a wage.  Tbf to Neville he did say that it wasnt more than a yellow later on and he does give our team and players credit when its due. Hes bound to have snide digs at us with the rivalry that weve had over the years, any ex player who commentates will do that with their rivals.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 10:11:19 pm
Kelleher 24
Trent 24
Konate 23
Gomez 25
Tsimikas 26
Curtis 21
Harvey 19
Jota 26
Origi 27

This is just the normal cycle of transition for most top teams. You form the nucleus of a successful squad and generally it performs well for 3-5 years but after that you'd need to reform the nucleus as some players move on. If you can do this quickly then you won't have much dip in performance (e.g. Man City lost David Silva, Aguero, Kompany and others and barely blinked). If you don't do it quickly, or you do it in a careless way (e.g. Man Utd) then you have a very long transition.

I think you can see that the manager has tried to integrate some of these players that he thinks are the 'next gen' for us. The above players are entering their prime years and will likely be at the top of their game (but probably not improve much beyond that) for 5 years themselves. Within that group there are some replacements for the outgoing players but no doubt we need to find perhaps 3-4 more, and then the next bunch of 8-9 young stars that will be in this position when it next comes up for discussion.
But Liverpool's average squad age is the 4th oldest in the PL.

Burnley FC      28.9
West Ham United   27.9
Watford FC      27.7
Liverpool FC      27.5
Newcastle United   27.3
Crystal Palace      27.1
Manchester City      26.9
Manchester United   26.8
Everton FC      26.8
Chelsea FC      26.7
Wolverhampton Wanderers      26.6
Leicester City      26.4
Brighton & Hove Albion      25.9
Tottenham Hotspur   25.9
Aston Villa      25.5
Leeds United      25.4
Norwich City      25.2
Southampton FC   25.2
Brentford FC      25
Arsenal FC      24.2
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:18:02 pm
Or my favouritegoing down injured when you arent just to let the whole team regroup and to disrupt the other teams rhythm when under pressure.
We've been very naïve at times this season.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 10:09:24 pm
I know after a game like this, the easy thing is to focus on the transfer targets. Personally I feel we have been really unlucky, but it's really clear to us all where we need to improve. Back at our absolute peak under Klopp we would play a different midfield every week, but we haven't had the luxury to do that over the last 12-18 months.

We were bad at times today, but also desperately unlucky. We could just have easily have won that game, there was a chance from a corner right at the end where Ox missed the ball - Salah would have been through 1 on 1.

Like most people have probably pointed out, we really lacked control. Chelsea are a good side and with how we play you would expect them to get through our midfield a few times in the game. Their formation stiffiled our full backs, they changed it for 5-10 mins and we had all the ball before the switched back. But we have seen this a few times this season where we have just lacked the control to stiffle the game. Both the Chelsea and Brighton games had absolute wonder goals that were low quality chances, but it's definitely a pattern we've seen and has come through in a few of the CL games as well.

Yeah I think certainly there's a tendency to underrate how well the opposition played when we're on here. It's a testament to just how good this team is when we play well that we utterly demolish other teams.

I think we weren't good with our shape and our tactical understanding for the game. We also didn't quite execute very well as some of our passes were overhit or generally played too early or too late. I think the 3-4 times that we were able to play through their press, we saw that Chelsea were very very open and we went through them quite easily. This didn't happen that often because they had Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz and Pulisic who could all press and play energetically and we didn't cope with it well at all, as well as their back 5 playing a little deeper and not giving us width or space to work in. Ironically, it's also the reason they didn't carve out a huge number of chances because they didn't have any proper forwards on the pitch. So I think a draw was a fair result.

Lets see what happens. The media built this match up as a must win. There's still a long way to go. Chelsea, Spurs and Man Utd could all come away with something when they play City. If they do so, and we win our games in return, then we'll make up most of the difference in points and we still have them to play. Of course, the odds are pretty slim but it isn't over until its over and the first and foremost thing is that we get back on track and start winning football games by playing well.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:50:44 pm
Please no. His legs are going to go in a big way. He'll be no more use than Henderson or Milner trying to cover the chasms in midfield. We need younger. Get on the Bellingham bandwagon.

Who leaves to fund it?

He would be an amazingggg signing but let's be real, we aren't going from spending little to nothing on signings to 100mill on one player
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:18:10 pm
Gomez' body language after we scored looks like he isn't happy.

I want to see more of him and VVD as a partnership going forward.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:21:55 pm
Who leaves to fund it?

He would be an amazingggg signing but let's be real, we aren't going from spending little to nothing on signings to 100mill on one player

That's almost exactly what our model has been since Klopp. Moneyball type signing when we can, but go big on top quality only when it's needed (Virgil, Ali, Fabinho). We've had low net spend for a while, we can afford a big singing again.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:18:10 pm
Gomez' body language after we scored looks like he isn't happy.

Yeah and Naby's was bad too. They'll be doing interviews on Sky next complaining
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
It was disappointing because, basically, we twatted them. We need to get back in the habit of finishing them off.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:20:28 pm
But Liverpool's average squad age is the 4th oldest in the PL.

Burnley FC      28.9
West Ham United   27.9
Watford FC      27.7
Liverpool FC      27.5
Newcastle United   27.3
Crystal Palace      27.1
Manchester City      26.9
Manchester United   26.8
Everton FC      26.8
Chelsea FC      26.7
Wolverhampton Wanderers      26.6
Leicester City      26.4
Brighton & Hove Albion      25.9
Tottenham Hotspur   25.9
Aston Villa      25.5
Leeds United      25.4
Norwich City      25.2
Southampton FC   25.2
Brentford FC      25
Arsenal FC      24.2

*Shrug*

Take off Adrian and Millie and its lower than City

Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:28:23 pm
Yeah and Naby's was bad too. They'll be doing interviews on Sky next complaining

tuchel will bench them too!
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:18:30 pm
None of those points negate the posters point about lack of spending though. The stadium build was done by 2016and increased capacity and higher ticket prices were a byproduct of that. It was also followed by some of the biggest spending in the club's history, albeit fuelled by the sale of Coutinho. What isn't in question is that Liverpool's owners have stopped spending since 2019 after Liverpool won the CL. Comparing Liverpool's spending to Chelsea and City is pointless as well, when one of the biggest club's in the world is being outspent by Huddersfield, Norwich and Southampton.

As to the wages, that argument is always bandied about, but Wijnaldum wasn't replaced during the summer, so where are those wages gone? Konate? He replaced Lovren from the year before. You could go back and forward like this all day, but what is the point? It's there on the pitch for all to see, a 36 year old on a 1 year contract starting in a must win game to keep the league alive.
Hear hear. Depressing to see a 36 year old start in such a big game, and zero fresh attacking options off the bench.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:28:23 pm
Yeah and Naby's was bad too. They'll be doing interviews on Sky next complaining
Serious. I studied psychology.

Maybe he's not happy with his game time.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
The negativity about this game is really unfair. Missing about 5 key players and our manager, away at Stamford Bridge. I get the fact that the result is really unhelpful in terms of a title challenge but the damage to that was done against Leicester, or West Ham or Brighton etc. Not this one. In isolation, this was an interesting game, where we looked a little short in midfield options and attacking reinforcements, which we were, but managed to come away with a draw in one of the toughest fixtures of the season.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:31:27 pm
Serious. I studied psychology.

Maybe he's not happy with his game time.

 ;D 

But yeah, pretty sure hes not happy with it, doesnt take studing psychology to figure that out  ;) But the problem is for him, hes not missing out unfairly.  Virgil and Matip are undesputed 1 and 2, then Konate came in when Gomez was injured again and has played well, and has made himself the 3rd option this season so far.

But Gomez will get a chance again mid week vs Arsenal. 
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:33:41 pm
The negativity about this game is really unfair. Missing about 5 key players and our manager, away at Stamford Bridge. I get the fact that the result is really unhelpful in terms of a title challenge but the damage to that was done against Leicester, or West Ham or Brighton etc. Not this one. In isolation, this was an interesting game, where we looked a little short in midfield options and attacking reinforcements, which we were, but managed to come away with a draw in one of the toughest fixtures of the season.

I agree but what wasnt helpful is the lack of game management is literally the shortcoming that cost us in some and many of those games, so it feels worse.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:15:14 pm
Kelleher 23
Trent 23
Gomez 25
Kostas 25
Konate 23
Curtis 20
Elliott 19
Naby 25
Morton 18
Jota 25

Nice mix of ages. Not exact but near enough

There is literally no comparison of the calibre of players I've listed, and the list above. Only Trent and Jota (coincidentally one of the very few significant signings we've made in the past couple of years) are comparable. Actually, you've kind of proven my point, if you're suggesting that's the team that are going to carry the torch from Klopp's CL winning side.

If the plan is to have a Morton, Curtis, Elliott midfield in 4 years, it could turn out great. It could also be the case that one, two or all three of them will never reach anywhere near the levels of Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago. Most talented players don't. Suso and Pacheco aren't ripping it up for us now, like many suggested they would 10 years ago.

If that list would make up a majority of our starting 11 in 4-5 years time, and you're happy with that, then that's fine. But others would look at that prospect and be a bit worried about how competitive that team really would be, which is the point, and why they are suggesting we need investment.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:26:17 pm
Well, if that's made you feel better, Roy, fair play. At least we all know you won't harp on it, eh?

Youve come across as a prick here. :wave

Ill post reasonably as I can muster, thanks. This is the best side weve ever had. The pandemic and various other things have prevented them extending past 15 months of a clean sweep (or however long it was). Thats something people feel mournful about so you know what? They can harp on all they like. Whats wrong is people being sanctimonious pricks about it.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Well we can keep this winning momentum for this squad going by winning that pesky League Cup Roy.  Maybe FA Cup too if Kloppo is feeling lucky. :D
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:07:18 pm
Thiago 18 different injuries or illnesses since 17/18. Yeh I wouldn't bother arguing he was the replacement for Gini's minutes either.

Haha piss off you smug arse. What do his injuries have to do with whether the management saw him as a replacement for Gini?

And what exactly is your point mate? Are you arguing that FSG should invest more (even though we're already running losses)? Are you arguing that Elliott was Gini's replacement (total bollocks)? Are you arguing that Gini was a boss player for us (I've never argued otherwise)?

You're just being an argumentative twat for the sake of it, but nothing is coherent. That's why it's pointless.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
I thought it was a really, really difficult game for our midfield. Fabinho seemed a moment slow in some important defensive moments, milner had to work extremely hard, and henderson was struggling as well. It seemed to me that our final ball out of the midfield was poor as well, was very important to move the ball to the wings, but tsimikas was putting in shit final balls all game unfortunately. Very pleased with Mo and, to a lesser extend, Mane, who were clinical today and thank god they got their goals. It was always going to be difficult for our depleted midfield to contend with a highly energetic chelsea side, but I'm of the belief that we should inject some quality into the midfield while we are an attractive project and recruitment is easy. I think that we really need another attacker and midfielder, and they should top quality. Would honestly love it if we could bring in declan rice he would be incredible in our side (in my opinion).

The more recruitment we do while still a top side, the better. If we don't win something big this season and next our shot at a dynasty is likely over.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Wasnt the discussion about Elliott being any sort of replacement for Wijnaldum in the context of us being as good as Man City? If we finish as far out as the current points total is pointing towards, then surely all that does not really apply as we wont be as good as them?
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:09:12 pm
People aren't asking to spend big, I don't think I've seen one person expecting to match city Chelsea or United's expenditure on here or elsewhere. It's about replacing obvious gaps. I wasn't bothered about lovren last summer but it was negligent not to sign a CB on Jan 1 2021 when we knew we had only matip to see us to the year end. We got top 4 but needed a near miracle to get us there.

I'm not even sure if we're disagreeing here. As I've already said, I agree with you on both the summer and the winter windows. I don't think it was necessary to replace Lovren, he was 4th choice when he left. Nobody can predict losing 3 CBs for most of the season, which happened. But then in the winter, we could definitely have gone for better options than the couple of panic signings we made. It is clear that we had ear-marked Konate for the summer and would've got him during Jan if it was possible. The problem is that we also don't know which CBs were actually in the market during the winter, I can't imagine a lot of good CBs wanting to move during the winter without knowing if they'd make it here or just be a stop-gap option for us. I can't see too many players being open to that. But, I do agree that overall, our approach during the winter window was not ideal for the situation we were in.

Quote

 This summer people said if Gini leaves we will be light in midfield. Today, against spurs and against Brighton I don't think anyone could convince me we wouldn't have looked far better with Gini in the squad or with a hard running replacement.

The 'Gini of last season' is being horribly over-rated by some of us. He was a fantastic player during the rise of our team from Top 4 to our CL exploits till the season we won the PL. But last season, he was not very good. I respect his availability in a difficult season for us, but we struggled in a lot of games we played, even against mediocre opposition. I think he played in the same fixture last season that you're talking about, Brighton Home and we lost that game, didn't we? He is not exactly pulling trees at PSG as well.

Therefore, it is not a surprise that Klopp thought he could replace from within, with Thiago already bed in and Elliot also coming through. It was no surprise that Elliot was getting a lot of minutes early on in the season, but that plan went to bits. We were still doing well overall, until the last 3 PL games, and it's clear that those games were affected by COVID absentees.

If you actually look at it, having Fabi, Hendo, Thiago, Elliot, Jones, Keita and Ox for 3 positions is not actually having a light midfield (I've not included Milner at all). It's a combination of Elliot's injury, COVID absentees, Thiago's injury record, Jones' freak eye injury and Keita/Ox struggling to impact recently that have all played a part in our recent struggles.

Quote
It's not about wanting an oligarch or a state to own us, it's about signing 5 first team players in 7 windows since we won the European cup in 2019. It's about knowing 2 of our first choice front 3 would be off for a month and doing nothing at all to cover that period.

It's negligent. It's not good enough. And it's frustrating, because it was incredibly easy to see coming.

Why do you not include the seasons before we won the European Cup, where we did spend our part? The season after, we won the League, the settled team that we had after the CL win helped, didn't it? After that, we did sign Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas. And last season was heavily affected by COVID, so our revenues are bound to have taken a hit.

I'm frustrated as well with the current title race situation, but to blame everything on transfer windows is too far-fetched. If City didn't get a penalty for the ball hitting Moutinho's armpit, or the farce that we saw yesterday against Arsenal took a normal path, or if Kane was sent off, we'd be having a 7 point swing in our favour in the title race. On another day, Salah would've tucked away the penalty against Leicester or maybe that worldie from Kovacic doesn't go in. There are so many factors in a race against an actual Oligarch, and it's not just one thing that actually guarantees winning the title.

I do agree that we need to spend our part in the next summer though.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:54:02 pm
Well we can keep this winning momentum for this squad going by winning that pesky League Cup Roy.  Maybe FA Cup too if Kloppo is feeling lucky. :D

I'd love a domestic cup win and you know what also, everyone will love it if we win it.
