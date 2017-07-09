« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45  (Read 11869 times)

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,645
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #600 on: Today at 09:26:17 pm »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on Today at 09:09:10 pm
People are entitled to moan and get the anger and frustration off their chest after that as far as Im concerned. The game was put to bed with our approach two seasons ago, but now were throwing results away. No point moaning about referees or Covid when you have 3 points in your grasp repeatedly and throw them away.

Well, if that's made you feel better, Roy, fair play. At least we all know you won't harp on it, eh?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,657
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #601 on: Today at 09:26:50 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:22:59 pm
Not replacing Lovren was a mistake (easy to say in hindsight, though to be fair a good few said it at the time), but I'd argue Thiago was Wijnaldums replacement - he just came a year early to bed in.

And like others said, we added Jota and replaced Shaqiri with Elliott - it's pure bad luck that he's been out because of a horror tackle.

People need to get realistic about the finances though. Chelsea have just announced a loss of £145m, which covered a period where they won the Champions League! The difference is, they can just add that to their mega debt with Abramovich (now over a billion), and so it effectively doesn't matter. We, on the other hand, are actually run like a business and can't afford to run huge losses consistently.

I understand people get pissed off at our net spend on transfers being low, even compared to some mid table teams, but it's much more complicated than that. Our wage bill is big - I think it's total bullshit that it's the second highest in the division (no way is it bigger than United or Chelsea or City), but it is miles bigger than it used to be, and that's part of how we've kept players and stayed competitive. It's an enormous cost though, and people need to factor that in.

Similarly, building a brand new, state-of-the-art training ground takes big money. This is the sort of shit that City don't even need to think about as it's not even part of FFP, but to us it's a real cost.

I can understand people's frustration that we're fighting an unfair fight, but we also need to be realistic about what 'normal' owners like ours can actually allow.

Excellent post.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #602 on: Today at 09:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:20:00 pm
If you want to be pedantic, and I do, you could argue Elliot was the Winjaldum replacement.
As much as some.people hate it being said it was Thiago. Some complain when we wait a season to do business but if Wijanldum had left summer 2019 no one would be questioning it. Came in to bring a more pass heavy approach to what Wijnaldum could, started in place of him.the only time those two, Fabinho and Henderson were fit for midfield. We weren't bringing Thiago in to be a squad option.and Wijnaldum was clearly.on the way out at that point. Whether he was the right signing is a different argument.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,741
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #603 on: Today at 09:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:04:52 pm
There should have been money available every summer.

You strengthen when you are on top. That was always the Liverpool way.

It didn't take Nostradamus to see we had key players hitting their thirties at the same time. It didn't need Nostradamus to see we had key players with contracts expiring at the same time. You avert that problem with continual recruitment. The problem with our recruitment is that it has been reactive rather than pro-active.

You talk about Virgil, Matip and Gomez being out at the same time but you neglect to mention we sold Lovren and didn't replace him. This season we let Gini leave but didn't replace him. We wait for something to become a desperate issue before we address it.

So, we'd have won the title last season if we'd signed a replacement for Lovren, who was 4th choice at his time of leaving? Now, that takes a Nostradamus to see what would've happened.

The series of long term and short term injuries that we had last season has nothing to do with players hitting their 30s, very few were muscle injuries due to the players' ageing. We had plenty of injuries to players in their 20s which was unprecedented.

And Thiago was Gini's replacement which we got a season before. Couple that with introduction of Harvey, you'd think that Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago, Harvey, Jones along with a few appearances by Ox, Naby and Milner is good enough to take you through a season. Anyone would think that 7 midfielders for 3 positions is enough (I've not even counted Milner). But then Harvey is out for the season early on, which nobody could've predicted, and then Jones got the eye thing, which again nobody could've predicted, Thiago with a few injuries - yes that can be predicted, have affected us. Add to it COVID absentees in the busiest period of the season, which again has affected us. I don't think it's a matter of - get an extra body for each position - that will sort us out.

As for expecting us to spend big every summer, that's just the spoilt kid in you talking.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,720
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #604 on: Today at 09:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:18:36 pm
Weve lost the art of killing the game when it starts to go against us.

Probably partly because our midfield are just too old to work properly in our system? It helps when you can get away with tactical fouls, but thats the one area City are miles ahead of us on.
This is where we miss Gini if we're honest - he worked that midfield tirelessly with little recognition from most.
Logged

Online Judge Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #605 on: Today at 09:27:33 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:25:01 pm
Azpilicueta talking absolute bollocks in his post match interview:

"...he doesnt look for the ball, he just wants to hit me with the elbow."

Why does the reporter not say.... well he was looking at the ball all the time and its actually his arm that hits you not his elbow?
Then maybe follow up with, I presume Mount should have been sent off then, as that was an elbow in the eye?

Doing my nut in this witch hunt of mane. Never in a month of Sundays did he mean that. If anything it was azpilicueta that made no attempt for the ball much like he did at Anfield.
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,763
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #606 on: Today at 09:28:35 pm »
It was really lovely to see Chelsea's first choice midfield finally back together and purring on a football pitch after so long away.  Absolutely. Fucking. Lovely!!!  FFS
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,206
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #607 on: Today at 09:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:20:00 pm
If you want to be pedantic, and I do, you could argue Elliot was the Winjaldum replacement.

Asking a teenager who was on loan at Blackburn to come in for our go to midfield player last season is nuts.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Layer 2

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 483
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #608 on: Today at 09:30:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:25:39 pm
At the risk of incurring the wrath of others desperate to only slate us, I dont think it helps to see the team at the top getting the sort of decisions Abu Dhabi have recently. I know we can only focus on us but if the referee does his job against Wolves and Arsenal (and Spurs) things look very different right now.

They have 6-8 points more than they should have with all the decisions going in their favour. Scandalous the decisions theyve been getting over the last 4 weeks. Its ruined what was a genuine 3 way title race
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,910
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #609 on: Today at 09:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:29:46 pm
Asking a teenager who was on loan at Blackburn to come in for our go to midfield player last season is nuts.
More to the point he is is in no way a replacement for Wijnaldum, his game is completely different.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,720
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #610 on: Today at 09:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 09:28:35 pm
It was really lovely to see Chelsea's first choice midfield finally back together and purring on a football pitch after so long away.  Absolutely. Fucking. Lovely!!!  FFS
Especially after Tuchel's very public complaint about how hard they've been hit by Covid and injuries.
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,917
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #611 on: Today at 09:31:19 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:08:53 pm
Somebody said in the pre-match thread that wed get beat (or maybe wouldnt win) with Kelleher playing. I thought he had a very good game today.

He was excellent today. Looks like a very good understudy.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #612 on: Today at 09:31:30 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 08:36:39 pm
Chelsea played well throughout. I feel that will get lost in the disappointment...

But seeing another 2-0 lead slip is just not good enough. Our game management is not near the level it was a couple seasons ago

In isolation this is not a bad result really it just is because of what we're up against in City.


I feel the fact our manager wasn't on our touch line we had 4 first team players missing several squad players too.I feel that will get lost in the disappointment...
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,657
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #613 on: Today at 09:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:29:46 pm
Asking a teenager who was on loan at Blackburn to come in for our go to midfield player last season is nuts.

Not like we have never done it in our History now is it?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,890
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #614 on: Today at 09:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:31:13 pm
Especially after Tuchel's very public complaint about how hard they've been hit by Covid and injuries.

Tuchel should be ashamed of his performance beforehand.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,398
  • Follow the gourd
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #615 on: Today at 09:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:29:46 pm
Asking a teenager who was on loan at Blackburn to come in for our go to midfield player last season is nuts.
He was the replacement as in one body out one body in. Id say Jones was being prospered to be his replacement last season.


BTW Wijanldum has built up some mythical status since hes left, considering he was largely MIA last season.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:37:49 pm by Funky_Gibbons »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,720
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #616 on: Today at 09:33:21 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:25:01 pm
Azpilicueta talking absolute bollocks in his post match interview:

"...he doesnt look for the ball, he just wants to hit me with the elbow."

Why does the reporter not say.... well he was looking at the ball all the time and its actually his arm that hits you not his elbow?
Then maybe follow up with, I presume Mount should have been sent off then, as that was an elbow in the eye?
What's the story with Azpilicueta and Mane? Seems to be rather fierce dislike given they're both professionals
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #617 on: Today at 09:34:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:32:00 pm
Tuchel should be ashamed of his performance beforehand.

And his performance throughout. Looked like he was bitchin' and moanin' all night.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,763
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #618 on: Today at 09:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:18:36 pm
Weve lost the art of killing the game when it starts to go against us.


The title winning season is often used as an example of this when we saw tight games out with a one goal lead etc ... but I think it's overstated.

There were many games that could have gone either way on a single moment.  Spurs away (late Celso chance)  Villa away.  Leicester home (Milner Pen)  Wolves home (marginal offside equaliser ruled out)  Sheff U away (dicey goalkeeping)  West Ham home (more dicey goalkeeping)
And there were others.  All games that just swung our way but not because we 'killed them off'.

In the end, you need a lot of stuff to fall right to win things, whether that be the league or cups.  City had a massive moment yesterday and they've had lots of decisions go their way too.  It really is fine margins and sometimes just rub of the green.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,185
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #619 on: Today at 09:35:33 pm »
Whats the saying - you cant win the league in December (and January) - but you can lose it.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,890
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #620 on: Today at 09:36:06 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 09:34:29 pm
And his performance throughout. Looked like he was bitchin' and moanin' all night.

I think he is still raging about the night we beat his Dortmund side. The way he was trying to get that Chelsea crowd "going" was highly amusing. They still got out sung by our fans.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #621 on: Today at 09:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:29:46 pm
Asking a teenager who was on loan at Blackburn to come in for our go to midfield player last season is nuts.

Except we didn't do that.
As I and several others have said, Thiago was clearly the replacement for Gini, just a year early. Elliot was really there to be a bonus forward/attacking mid, effectively replacing Shaqiri in the squad. The fact that they clearly rate him much higher than Shaqiri and had him starting a lot of games actually shows it was an improvement overall.
Logged

Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,616
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #622 on: Today at 09:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:33:21 pm
What's the story with Azpilicueta and Mane? Seems to be rather fierce dislike given they're both professionals

Dont know about when or where it started or if theyve been at it since or before but there was another game at their ground, could have been at least one or two seasons ago, Azpilicueta was at Mane all game giving him shit, Mane snapped back a couple times an Azpilicueta got away with loads. Mane wasnt happy.

It could have been Mane thinking Im going to put a marker out from the starter today and smash him.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,206
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #623 on: Today at 09:37:19 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:27:08 pm
So, we'd have won the title last season if we'd signed a replacement for Lovren, who was 4th choice at his time of leaving? Now, that takes a Nostradamus to see what would've happened.

The series of long term and short term injuries that we had last season has nothing to do with players hitting their 30s, very few were muscle injuries due to the players' ageing. We had plenty of injuries to players in their 20s which was unprecedented.

And Thiago was Gini's replacement which we got a season before. Couple that with introduction of Harvey, you'd think that Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago, Harvey, Jones along with a few appearances by Ox, Naby and Milner is good enough to take you through a season. Anyone would think that 7 midfielders for 3 positions is enough (I've not even counted Milner). But then Harvey is out for the season early on, which nobody could've predicted, and then Jones got the eye thing, which again nobody could've predicted, Thiago with a few injuries - yes that can be predicted, have affected us. Add to it COVID absentees in the busiest period of the season, which again has affected us. I don't think it's a matter of - get an extra body for each position - that will sort us out.

As for expecting us to spend big every summer, that's just the spoilt kid in you talking.

We were top of the League at Xmas and by the time we got an actual centre back in Phillips up to speed we finished the season like a train. Everyone knew we started last season a centre back short.

Likewise everyone knew we were a midfield player short given the minutes Gini played week in week out.

The funny thing is YOU are the one talking about needing players, until you are pushed. Now inevitably you are returning to type. When you want players it is fine. Anyone else says we should have already improved the squad and they are spoilt.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online d.arn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 471
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #624 on: Today at 09:38:13 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:52:59 pm
Not an unreasonable post, or at least not unreasonable how you've expressed yourself. But I just don't see how it's realistic to have top class backups in every position if you're not playing the game on mkmey-laundering/sports-washing cheat mode? Even United, for all their massive revenues (and for all that they spunk money on shite), have a certain limit to what they can spend. They have a very big squad and a bigger safety net than us, but even they can't afford two world class players in every position.

Unless you have unlimited money, and the creative accounting and zero oversight on top of that, then you can't just expect us to have a squad like City's.

It's not just about having top class backups, it's about continually building and improving the first team. From the starting eleven I think most would agree is our best, these players are 30 years or older this year:

Alisson (30 this year)

VVD (31 this year)
Matip (31 this year)

Thiago (31 this year)
Hendo (32 this year)

Firmino (31 this year)
Mané (30 this year)
Salah (30 this year)

Most of these players were brought here at an age where we could expect them to perform for the next 6-8 years or so. Most of them have now been here for 5-6 years. If we don't invest in competition and future replacements for these players, we are looking at replacing all of them, almost at once in only a couple of years time (possibly without Klopp as manager). That's 7 of the very core of Klopp's CL and PL winning team that could all need replacing in 2-3 seasons.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,720
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #625 on: Today at 09:38:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:36:06 pm
I think he is still raging about the night we beat his Dortmund side. The way he was trying to get that Chelsea crowd "going" was highly amusing. They still got out sung by our fans.  ;D
;D
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,260
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #626 on: Today at 09:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:19:44 pm
In any circumstances a 2-2 at Chelsea isnt a bad result.

Its Leicester, Spurs, West Ham, Brighton, Brentford etc theyve cost us.

Brighton, Brentford and Chelsea were really thrown away though. You shouldn't be dropping points from two goals up, once maybe but several times and it's a systemic issue. The midfield was just outplayed against Brighton and Chelsea and that allowed both a path back into the game.

Leicester was awful but one of those bad days at the office that happen now and again (awful performance, miss a penalty and the rebound hits the bar, miss other chances, they score with their only shot). It was our first scoreless game since the dark days of last season and just one of them nights where we were never going to score. West Ham and Spurs we were really fucked over by the officials and we had to go to Spurs missing our midfield.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,779
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #627 on: Today at 09:40:16 pm »
Not a bad point all things considered. In any other context a point away at Stamford Bridge would be respectable. And it is. But it's not enough to keep us in the title hunt imo.

Can't help feeling a bit despondent about our future atm, in terms of the domestic league. I don't see how we keep up with Man City. That's for another time perhaps. A lot is resting on the Champions League; no doubt we can win that. And usually I'd poo-poo the Carabao but fuck it, we should put everything into that too.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,720
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Chelsea 2 vs a 2 Liverpool Mane 9 Salah 26 Kovacic 42 Pulisic 45
« Reply #628 on: Today at 09:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Today at 09:37:03 pm
Dont know about when or where it started or if theyve been at it since or before but there was another game at their ground, could have been at least one or two seasons ago, Azpilicueta was at Mane all game giving him shit, Mane snapped back a couple times an Azpilicueta got away with loads. Mane wasnt happy.

It could have been Mane thinking Im going to put a marker out from the starter today and smash him.
Azpilicueta has always struck me as being a petulant prick - not just against us mind

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 